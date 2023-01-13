ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WJLA

Virginia lawmakers introduce gun reform bills, including bans on guns in public spaces

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — The second week of Virginia's legislative session kicks off Monday and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has a long list of bills that he wants to see state lawmakers pass to help reduce crime in Virginia, including a bill that he says will punish criminals by increasing mandatory minimums for certain firearm related offenses, including the use of a firearm on school property.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws?

At a sleek new store called Cannabist in Richmond’s Carytown shopping district, anyone with an easy-to-obtain medical cannabis card can buy a full range of marijuana products strongly regulated by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy. Right across the street, a vape shop has a sign advertising largely unregulated delta-8, which also gets users high but […] The post Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Del. March wants to abolish the Board of Education. That would help Republicans now, but Democrats later.

Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, wants to abolish the Virginia Board of Education. Her bill, HJR 474, would transfer the board’s responsibilities to the superintendent of public instruction, who is appointed by the governor. This would give the governor unfettered authority over state education policy because right now every incoming governor deals with a board of education appointed by his predecessor. With staggered terms, it may be well into a governor’s term, perhaps even toward the end, before a governor can fill the board with his (or someday her) own people.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia seafood industry brings billion-dollar boost to state’s economy

Results of an economic impact analysis have found that Virginia’s seafood industry contributes $1.1 billion to the state’s economy. The Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center economic impact study found that in 2019 Virginia’s seafood industry supported 7,187 jobs and generated more than $26 million in tax revenue from local, state and federal taxes.
VIRGINIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

SWVA agency awarded $550,000 for eviction prevention

NORTON — More than a half-million dollars will be put into a Southwest Virginia agency to help deal with evictions. Family Crisis Support Services Executive Director Marybeth Adkins said Friday’s announcement by Gov. Glenn Youngkin of the $550,000 Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program means a 10% increase over its 2022 grant to develop ways to help households facing the combined impact of rent, rising utility bills and unexpected major expenses.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
VIRGINIA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

New bill proposes restrictions on legal gun owners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore is due to take office Wednesday, ending an eight-year run for outgoing Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and republicans holding that position. Maryland Republicans are the minority in both the State House and Senate. Political Analyst John Dedie says this could be a sign...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC12

Virginians set to rally on Lobby Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is Lobby Day at the state Capitol, a chance for people from all over Virginia to highlight legislation they want to see passed this General Assembly session. Gun control and abortion rights are expected to be some of the hot topics. The Virginia Citizens Defense...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Virginia to set more staffing standards for nursing homes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 4,000 people in Virginia living in nursing homes have died from the virus. At this time, cases are still up, but deaths from the virus are not. Debbi Taylor is Virginia’s AARP state legislative specialist. She says...
VIRGINIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Coalfields Expressway Authority sums up 2022 activity to Youngkin

LEBANON — Construction progress and a need for administrative funding are among issues raised in the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority’s report to Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The organization released its 2022 annual report Friday, recounting progress on funding and building three segments of the Coalfields Expressway — U.S. Route...
VIRGINIA STATE
whro.org

Recycling in Virginia needs help, task force tells lawmakers

Kristi Rines often hears from Virginia Beach residents who are confused about what to recycle. As the city’s recycling coordinator, people come to her asking about all sorts of items, many of them plastic. “They’ll be like, ‘well what about egg cartons?’ And I say no,” Rines said. “And...
VIRGINIA STATE

