WJLA
Virginia lawmakers introduce gun reform bills, including bans on guns in public spaces
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — The second week of Virginia's legislative session kicks off Monday and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has a long list of bills that he wants to see state lawmakers pass to help reduce crime in Virginia, including a bill that he says will punish criminals by increasing mandatory minimums for certain firearm related offenses, including the use of a firearm on school property.
wvtf.org
Va. News: Rare Virginia postage stamp, rural hospitals in trouble
Hospitals in rural Virginia are facing an uncertain financial future. And, a 10-cent postage stamp made in Virginia is expected to sell for quite a bit more than that at auction in New York. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public...
Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws?
At a sleek new store called Cannabist in Richmond’s Carytown shopping district, anyone with an easy-to-obtain medical cannabis card can buy a full range of marijuana products strongly regulated by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy. Right across the street, a vape shop has a sign advertising largely unregulated delta-8, which also gets users high but […] The post Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cardinalnews.org
Del. March wants to abolish the Board of Education. That would help Republicans now, but Democrats later.
Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, wants to abolish the Virginia Board of Education. Her bill, HJR 474, would transfer the board’s responsibilities to the superintendent of public instruction, who is appointed by the governor. This would give the governor unfettered authority over state education policy because right now every incoming governor deals with a board of education appointed by his predecessor. With staggered terms, it may be well into a governor’s term, perhaps even toward the end, before a governor can fill the board with his (or someday her) own people.
Virginia bill has been filed proposing a law to count a fetus as a car passenger in high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes
According to pro-life advocates, the unborn should have the same rights as people who already exist, including being counted as passengers in carpool lanes. This is in light of current arguments about fetal personhood, per a news report.
WSET
'Inflation is hurting Virginians:' Lawmakers introduce Affordable Energy Bill
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the high energy costs Virginians have been facing, lawmakers have introduced a bill called the Affordable Energy Bill. It would allow the state corporation commission, which regulates electric utilities, to lower bills when they deem them unreasonable or unjust. Peter Anderson, the Virginia Policy...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia seafood industry brings billion-dollar boost to state’s economy
Results of an economic impact analysis have found that Virginia’s seafood industry contributes $1.1 billion to the state’s economy. The Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center economic impact study found that in 2019 Virginia’s seafood industry supported 7,187 jobs and generated more than $26 million in tax revenue from local, state and federal taxes.
Kingsport Times-News
SWVA agency awarded $550,000 for eviction prevention
NORTON — More than a half-million dollars will be put into a Southwest Virginia agency to help deal with evictions. Family Crisis Support Services Executive Director Marybeth Adkins said Friday’s announcement by Gov. Glenn Youngkin of the $550,000 Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program means a 10% increase over its 2022 grant to develop ways to help households facing the combined impact of rent, rising utility bills and unexpected major expenses.
royalexaminer.com
Delegate Wiley’s Richmond Roundup: Week 1, delivering for all Virginians
As we flip the calendars to a new year, my colleagues and I in the General Assembly have returned to Richmond to build on the past year’s momentum and deliver real results that make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family. While the session is...
cardinalnews.org
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
foxbaltimore.com
New bill proposes restrictions on legal gun owners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore is due to take office Wednesday, ending an eight-year run for outgoing Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and republicans holding that position. Maryland Republicans are the minority in both the State House and Senate. Political Analyst John Dedie says this could be a sign...
Corporate tax cuts, new education funding proposed for Virginia tax surplus
Virginia House aims to cut corporate taxes, boost education spending in proposal for last year's tax surplus.
NBC12
Virginians set to rally on Lobby Day
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is Lobby Day at the state Capitol, a chance for people from all over Virginia to highlight legislation they want to see passed this General Assembly session. Gun control and abortion rights are expected to be some of the hot topics. The Virginia Citizens Defense...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Virginia?
Jacqueline Mars is a businesswoman and philanthropist from Virginia. She is one of the three primary shareholders of Mars, Inc., one of the world's largest and most successful privately-held companies.
Report: Farm Veterinarian shortage in Virginia, U.S. could affect food supply
FINCASTLE, Va. (WFXR) — A shortage of farm and large animal veterinarians could put the U.S. food supply at risk. That is according to a report by the Farm Journal Foundation and supported by the Virginia Farm Bureau, as well as local veterinarians. “Veterinarians are the boots on the ground; in the mud, on the […]
NBC 29 News
Virginia to set more staffing standards for nursing homes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 4,000 people in Virginia living in nursing homes have died from the virus. At this time, cases are still up, but deaths from the virus are not. Debbi Taylor is Virginia’s AARP state legislative specialist. She says...
Kingsport Times-News
Coalfields Expressway Authority sums up 2022 activity to Youngkin
LEBANON — Construction progress and a need for administrative funding are among issues raised in the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority’s report to Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The organization released its 2022 annual report Friday, recounting progress on funding and building three segments of the Coalfields Expressway — U.S. Route...
Power to enforce health rules on landlords advances in new Virginia House bill
A proposal to expand localities' power to enforce health and safety standards against landlords passed its first hurdle Thursday, winning support from both tenants' advocates and industry groups.
whro.org
Recycling in Virginia needs help, task force tells lawmakers
Kristi Rines often hears from Virginia Beach residents who are confused about what to recycle. As the city’s recycling coordinator, people come to her asking about all sorts of items, many of them plastic. “They’ll be like, ‘well what about egg cartons?’ And I say no,” Rines said. “And...
Second-oldest tree in Virginia recorded in Brunswick County
The Virginia Big Tree Program at Virginia Tech records some of the commonwealth's biggest and oldest trees. Recently, students measured the second-oldest tree in Virginia, a white oak in Brunswick County that is more than 500 years old.
