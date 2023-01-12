Wrestling: Bridgewater-Raritan Falls to Hillsborough, 35-31

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Hasbrouck Heights girls track team captured the NJSIAA Group 1 team championship Thursday at Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Tom River. It is their second straight team championship. The Lady Aviators defeated Clayton High school by a score of 58-50, with New Providence, with 33 points, coming in third. Elliott Eddy and Meghan Stellhorn took first place in the shot put relay, with Eddy registering the best individual effort on the day, with a toss of 34 feet, 10 ¼ inches. It was the only event the Lady Aviators captured. The team won due to its depth, as the team record second place in shuttle hurdles, and had third place finishes in the 4 x 200 meter relay and the sprint medley relay. The boys team also competed, finishing 22nd, with one point scored, as Metuchen won the title., with Jonathan Dayton second and Audubon third.

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO