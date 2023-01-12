Wrestling: Bridgewater-Raritan Falls to Hillsborough, 35-31
HILLSBOROUGH, NJ -- In a close match against one of Somerset County's toughest teams, the Bridgewater-Raritan wrestlers lost, 35-31, on Wedenesday.
Hillsborough is 7-1. Bridgewater-Raritan is 2-2.
126 - Michael Marsigliano (BR) — Decision 5-2 Corey Iannucci (H)
132 - Daniel Smith (BR) — Decision 6-1 Christopher Spinelli (H)
138 - Casey Spina (BR) — Pin 2:25 Alex Villa (H)
144 - Matthew Di Eduardo (BR) — Pin 5:12 Brett Lockburner (H)
150 - Dane Sorensen (BR) — Major Decision 13-0 Matt Miller (H)
157 - Giuseppe Cicciari (H) — Decision 3-1 Gabriel Lopez (BR)
165 - Jack Miller (H) — Major Decision 11-3 Nick Heuner (BR)
175 - Steven Shimko (BR) — Decision 3-2 Jacob McNerney (H)
215 - Matt Jones (H) — Major Decision 19-6 Christian Gallegos (BR)
285 - Christian Quandt (H) — Pin 1:40 Owen Simanjuntak (BR)
106 - Logan McDermid (H) — Pin 3:46 Akeo Diaz (BR)
113 - Thomas Kester (H) — Pin 3:12 Lucas Pelc (BR)
120 - Logan Levine (BR) — Pin 4:32 Zachary Iannucci (H)
