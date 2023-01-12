ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raritan, NJ

Wrestling: Bridgewater-Raritan Falls to Hillsborough, 35-31

 3 days ago

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ -- In a close match against one of Somerset County's toughest teams, the Bridgewater-Raritan wrestlers lost, 35-31, on Wedenesday.

Hillsborough is 7-1. Bridgewater-Raritan is 2-2.

126 - Michael Marsigliano (BR) — Decision 5-2 Corey Iannucci (H)
132 - Daniel Smith (BR) — Decision 6-1 Christopher Spinelli (H)
138 -  Casey Spina (BR) — Pin 2:25 Alex Villa (H)
144 - Matthew Di Eduardo (BR) — Pin 5:12 Brett Lockburner (H)
150 - Dane Sorensen (BR) — Major Decision 13-0 Matt Miller (H)
157 - Giuseppe Cicciari (H) — Decision 3-1 Gabriel Lopez (BR)
165 - Jack Miller (H) — Major Decision 11-3 Nick Heuner (BR)
175 - Steven Shimko (BR) — Decision 3-2 Jacob McNerney (H)
215 - Matt Jones (H) — Major Decision 19-6 Christian Gallegos (BR)
285 - Christian Quandt (H) — Pin 1:40 Owen Simanjuntak (BR)
106 - Logan McDermid (H) — Pin 3:46 Akeo Diaz (BR)
113 - Thomas Kester (H) — Pin 3:12 Lucas Pelc (BR)
120 - Logan Levine (BR) — Pin 4:32 Zachary Iannucci (H)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmIE6_0kDjzee000

TAPinto.net

Morristown Ice Hockey Fell to Hillsborough; 7-5

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  Morristown ice hockey fell to Hillsborough 7-5 in a high scoring affair. The game was tied at 4 after two periods but the Colonials were outscored by the Raiders 3-1 in the final 15 minutes. Jackson Byrne had the first three goals for Morristown for a hat trick. Willem Kerr and Clark Smith had the other two goals for the Colonials. Morristown is now 5-7-1 on the season and will play against Ridge for their next game on Thursday.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Gov. Livingston Wrestling Pins Down 4 Win Weekend

BASKING RIDGE, NJ- The Governor Livingston Highlander Wrestling Team wrestled four dual meets in less than 18 hours between Friday night and Saturday morning. The Highlanders went 4-0 in the matches. Senior Dante Gioia (150 pounds) and sophomores Henrique Ribeiro (120) and Nate Faxon (190/215) pinned all 4 of their opponents. Juniors Joe Dasti (165) and James Daoulabani (175/190) also went 4-0. Junior Christian Sabatino (106), freshman Tommy DiNorscio (113), Senior Jack Huss (132), sophomore Cristian Gioia (144) and sophomore Jake Kreisberg (157) had wins in three of the four matches. The Highlanders kicked off their weekend Friday night at home against Union County...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Wrestling Tournament: 2023 Finals

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – It was a full day of wrestling in Phillipsburg as the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex wrestling tournament took place today, January 14, 2023 at Phillipsburg High School. Watch the replay here on the Phillipsburg High School Athletics YouTube channel. The championship went to Phillipsburg, who has now won back-to-back championships and has held the team title 16 times.   The outstanding wrestler was Hunterdon Central’s Anthony Rossi. Rightfully so, was the fan consensus.  The Stateliner fans were sold after his win, he deserved outstanding wrestler. You read that right.  We knew our own Stateliners were putting up some great performances, but we still respect a...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway HS boys basketball getting healthy, gaining steam

PISCATAWAY, NJ -- The Piscataway High School boys basketball team sits at 5-8 midway through January. Piscataway lost two games to start the season but it got back to the .500 mark with two-straight wins. Then the injuries hit along with strong teams like Trenton (recently ranked by NJ.com), Patrick School, and ranked St. Thomas Aquinas. Colonia is another solid squad that always goes deep in the postseason. Jalen Thomas had a lower body injury and missed a bunch of time, Elijah Timberlake missed several games, Alijah Hall couldn’t play for two weeks, Dante Dupiche is still day-to-day. These were players Piscataway...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Two Spartan Wrestlers Medal at H/W/S 2023 Tournament

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Two Spartan wrestlers brought home medals from the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex 2023 tournament on Saturday.  The  13 annual tri-county meet was held at Phillipsburg High School. Bradley Maines took second place at 285 lbs and Logan Hrenenko earned a third place at 144 lbs. “I am very proud of these two,” Coach Daniel Trappe said. “They have been a big part of bringing this program back to where it was a few years ago.” The high school wrestling program has put together a 5-4 season. They will head to Morristown on Wednesday and host Pompton Lakes on Thursday. Other H/W/S wrestling news from Sparta High School: Sparta High School Girl's 2023 Wrestlers Earn Hardware, Make History at H/W/S  
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Coach Steve Mate Celebrates Milestone with Alumni as Spotswood Defeats Somerville for Sixth Straight

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - On December 29, longtime Spotswood High School head basketball coach Steve Mate earned a major milestone. Mate coached his 400th victory behind the bench in the Chargers win over Great Oaks Charter in the consolation game of the Crusader Classic. Mate has been the Chargers head boys' basketball coach for the past 28 seasons. On Saturday, Mate had the unique opportunity to celebrate with Chargers boys basketball alumni along with his family members at the game against Somerville High School. On the court, the Chargers wrapped up the team's 10th victory of the season, defeating Somerville 64-47. Spotswood took a 27-23...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Union Wins Over Dover, 48-34

MADISON, NJ -- The Union wrestling team came away with a 48-34 victory over Dover in a quad match at Madison High School on Saturday. Union's team record is 4-7. Dover is 3-7. 126: Woodley Auciel (U) — Pin 2:12 Jason Castaneda (D) 132: Ariel Azeredo (U) — Pin 1:48 Matthew Le (D) 144: Fabian Mino (U) — Pin 2:17 Darwin Meza (D) 150: Aidan Cross (U) — Pin 5:19 Erick Reyes (D) 175: Daniel Collin (U) — Pin 0:30 Joel Villanueva (D) 190: Adams Jacques (U) — Pin 0:27 Angel Bonilla (D) 215: Nicholas Gonzalez (U) — Pin 0:18 Jeffrey Almendarez (D) 285: Obreight Ingram (U) — Pin 1:09 Roberto Garcia-Gonzalez (D)
DOVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Special Needs Basketball Players Needed for Fun and Friendship

Hunterdon County Special Olympics Basketball is growing and seeking players to join its Jaguars 2 and Jaguars 3 teams for the upcoming Special Olympics season. All special needs athletes are welcome to join in the fun of this amazing program. “We welcome and have had players on both teams that have a little knowledge of the game and some that know absolutely nothing about basketball when they first join us,” explained Coach Walt Wilson. “We have a full range of athletes with special needs. Autism, Down Syndrome, and many others. Some can dribble a basketball, shoot and know the basic rules. Some cannot dribble or shoot...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Verona Beats Cedar Grove, 58-31; Rodriguez Gets MVP

CALDWELL, NJ -- Although Cedar Grove has the better record, the Verona boys basketball team dominated their matchup in the Jimmy Jandoli Tip-off at the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic Saturday at Caldwell University with a 58-31 victory. Alex Rodriguez scored 15 points for the Hillbillies (6-6), who took a 19-6 lead after one quarter and led throughout the contest. Rodriguez, a senior guard, was awarded the MVP trophy for the classic. Riley Ying finished with eight points for Verona, which received points from 11 different players in the game. Nick Russo led Cedar Grove (7-5) with 23 points. He sank seven of nine free throws. Verona defeated Cedar Grove by 15 points in the West Essex Tournament in December. That was also played at Caldwell University.
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Perth Amboy Stuns Woodbridge with Shot at the Buzzer, 63-62

WOODBRIDGE, NJ -- Ariel Perez' 3-pointer as time ran out gave Perth Amboy a 63-62 boys basketball victory over Woodbridge before a large, boisterous crowd Saturday afternoon. Perez had been scoreless before sinking his game-winner from the right side of the arc, where officials ruled that his foot was not touching any part of the tape. Perth Amboy (7-3) avenged a similar loss to Woodbridge (7-5) on opening night by a 49-47 score on Dec. 15, 2022. The rematch, which was physically played and hotly contested right from the opening tip, seemed destined to come down to a final possession. Woodbridge had rallied...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris Knolls Basketball Teams Enjoy Victorious Saturday

DENVILLE, NJ – It was a winning Saturday for Morris Knolls High School basketball players as both the girls and boys teams enjoyed victories. With their 74-59 trouncing of Passaic Charter, the boys improved their record to 8-2 on the season. During the contest, Justin Harnson scored 32 points, grabbed six rebounds and made seven steals. The Golden Eagles were leading 44-24 after the second period, but Passaic Charter matched Knolls’ 15 points in the third period and scored 20 points in the final frame, five more than the Golden Eagles but not enough to secure the win. Playing Morris Hills, the girls...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Save the Date for Chargers Middle School Basketball Night

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Middle School Basketball Night is this week on Friday, January 20. All middle school basketball players from the Memorial Middle School and the Joyce Kilmer School are invited to come to the Chargers-Rams game on Friday at the Spotswood High School Gymnasium. Members of Coach Martucci's Memorial Middle School team and Coach Saso's Joyce Kilmer team should wear their team jersey's and sit in the bleachers behind the Chargers bench. Tip off is at 6:30 p.m. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Scores a Season High Game Against Plainfield

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Scoring from its big three of Andrew Martin, Ameer Herran and Mathew Scerbo, Jr. led the Phillipsburg High School boys basketball team to its highest point total of the season in a 74-42 shellacking of host Plainfield on Saturday.   Martin and Herran each scored 18 points and Scerbo Jr. contributed 17 at the Stateliners built a 38-20 halftime lead and cruised to their second straight victory. Jayveon Jackson returned after missing two games with an ankle injury and added eight points off the bench.   “We started off well in the first quarter,” Stateliner coach Todd Sigafoos said. “Plainfield tried...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Girls Basketball Team Loses Two in a Row

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton High School girls basketball team lost two games this week. They hosted Morris Tech on Thursday and played away against Hanover Park on Saturday. Newton fell to Hanover Park 61-31. Catherine Vena and Sophia Brondo led the Braves, dropping in 10 points each. Jolen Stoner, Caitlyn Pokrywa and Sophia May all added points to the total.  The Braves dropped the match up against Morris Tech, 65-40 on Thursday. Pokrywa was top Braves scorer with 13 points. May and Jordyn Young put up six points apiece. Brondo, Vena, Samantha Sutton, Stoner all put points on the board. The Newton High School girls basketball team’s overall record is 5-4 and NJAC-Colonial division record is 4-1. They will play away against Hopatcong on Tuesday, January 17 beginning at 7 p.m.  
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Wrestling: Hasbrouck Heights Sweeps Home Quad Meet

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – It was a good Saturday for the Hasbrouck Heights wrestling team, who swept a quad meet at Hasbrouck Heights High School.  The Aviators improved to 9-3 on the season with victories over Wallkill Valley, Cedar Grove and Colonia. The Aviators knocked Colonia 42-22 after a slow start to the meet as the 106 pound weight class match was a double forfeit and Colonia scored a technical fall at 113 to give them an early 5-0 lead. But pinfall victories from Kyle von Seidelmann (120) and Anthony Cummings (126) gave the Aviators a 12-5 lead.  Colonia bounced back with...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roselle Boys Basketball Back on a Winning Streak; Improve to 11-2

ROSELLE, NJ – Boys basketball have won their last four games to improve to an 11-2 record. They started the season with an impressive 7-0 record before hitting a small bump in the road. After a loss in the finals of the Joe Silvers tournament and a defeat by division leader, New Providence, the Rams got back on track and are full steam ahead. Roselle defeated Hillside 58-43 to start the recent winning streak. Tahdir Carson led the team in scoring with 18 points. Shane Jackson had a big game for the Rams with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 blocks. Isaiah...
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Linden's Big Second Half Subdues Colonia, 58-40

UNION, NJ — Colonia's six-point halftime lead evaporated Sunday as the Linden High Tigers raced past the Patriots for a 58-40 boys basketball victory in a showcase event at Kean University. Linden (11-2) won its fourth straight game after Colonia (10-3) held the Tigers to 33 percent shooting in the first half, which ended with the Patriots ahead, 23-17. Colonia knocked down three 3-pointers in the first quarter, when guard Anthony Gooden sank one, forward Noah Taylor hit two from long range and the Patriots opened a 15-11 lead on 50 percent shooting.  But after that first quarter, the Patriots made just one 3-pointer...
LINDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Track: Hasbrouck Heights Girls Capture Second Straight Second Group 1 Championship

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Hasbrouck Heights girls track team captured the NJSIAA Group 1 team championship Thursday at Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Tom River.  It is their second straight team championship.  The Lady Aviators defeated Clayton High school by a score of 58-50, with New Providence, with 33 points, coming in third. Elliott Eddy and Meghan Stellhorn took first place in the shot put relay, with Eddy registering the best individual effort on the day, with a toss of 34 feet, 10 ¼ inches.  It was the only event the Lady Aviators captured. The team won due to its depth, as the team record second place in shuttle hurdles, and had third place finishes in the 4 x 200 meter relay and the sprint medley relay. The boys team also competed, finishing 22nd, with one point scored, as Metuchen won the title., with Jonathan Dayton second and Audubon third.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kaitlin Capstraw Earns Ivy Rookie of the Week Award for Fourth Time

NEW HAVEN, CT. — West Orange’s Kiley Capstraw, Yale first-year guard, shot .500, had nine rebounds and made 20 points in two Ivy League away games that Yale won, earning Capstraw the Ivy League Rookie of the Week title four times out of five weeks. She scored 11 points, the second highest on the team, while getting five of her 10 shots at Dartmouth during Yale’s victory 57-47 on Jan 6. She also had seven rebounds, one away from her season high. Capstraw had nine points in the Bulldogs’ 71-70 overtime win at Harvard, including a critical three-pointer in overtime. Capstraw played the Harvard game...
NEW HAVEN, CT
TAPinto.net

