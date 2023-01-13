Ridgewood Girls Basketball: Falls Short to Ramapo 63-17

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Ramapo utilized a tenacious pressure defense, creating turnovers that led to fast break baskets and Ridgewood falling short 63-17 on Thursday night.

Ridgewood Coach Mike Mitchell said he wasn't happy with the overall effort, but still felt that moving on quickly and focusing on getting better were the only things that could be done. "We are struggling right now," Mitchell said. "We are a young team with a lot of inexperience. We lost seven seniors last year, and we're missing our best defender from last year. We just need to start playing better."

Last year, the Maroons finished 16-9 and 7-3 in the Big North Conference Freedom Division. This year, they are off to a 4-9 start overall and are 2-2 in the Big North Freedom division. In last night's matchup, both teams had young talent on display after losing a number of seniors from the previous season. They've had to rebuild on the fly, nurturing the young players into leaders on the court.

Ramapo's Cayla Menicola, a junior with an advanced skill set that included the ability to knock down jumpers in all ranges, tallied 14 points to lead the charge against the Maroons. Early in the first quarter, she knocked down two three-point shots that contributed to a 15-6 lead for the Raiders at the end of the quarter.

By half-time, Ramapo's lead had ballooned to 30-9. Looking back on what set the Raiders apart, first year point guard Camden Epstein said, "I thought we played well. Our shots were falling. We moved the ball well. Our chemistry is getting better as a team." She also recognized the effect setting an early tone had, adding, "Cayla's two three-point shots opened up the game for us."

In the second half, additional Ramapo players pushed the margin further. At the end of the third quarter, the lead had snowballed to 47-14. Junior Ella and freshman Grace Saxton converted rebounds into putback easy baskets late in the game to seal the deal.

Ridgewood plays against Newton, CT in a special tournament on Jan. 15 at Saddle River Day School, and at DePaul Catholic on Jan. 17.

