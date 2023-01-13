Girls Basketball; Morristown Edged Chatham 49-46; Split with Cougars on the Season

CHATHAM, NJ -- Sophomore guard Ella Kreuzer hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points for Chatham, but it wasn't enough to hold off Morristown in a 49-46 setback on Thursday night at CHS.

Maya Summerville and Cameron McGinley each hit three 3-pointers in finishing with 16 points apiece for Morristown (5-5).

Senior Riley Allen scored 13 points for Chatham (8-5), which dropped its third straight game. The Cougars have now split two regular-season meetings with the Colonials after taking the season opener at Morristown, 48-47, on Dec. 15.















































