PHOTOS: Camden Eastside Defeats Lenape, 52-43

CAMDEN, NJ — In a game marked by a plethora of turnovers, Camden Eastside defeated Lenape High by nine points on Jan. 12.

It may not have been neat, but it was another win for the defending Group 3 champion Eastside Tigers, now 7-1 after their lone loss to Camden High earlier this week. Previously undefeated Lenape now has a record of 10-1. Top scorer for the game was Eastside's Jahaan Green with 20 points.

Eastside coach Kenny Avent characterized the game as "a little sloppy....we got to take care of the ball."

The Tigers, Avent said, that team "had an opportunity near the end of the game to go up 17, 18, 19, but we shot too fast," leading to a Lenape run and a shift in momentum.

"Luckily we were able to do enough to hold them off," he said. "We got to win the pretty ones and the ugly ones."

Meanwhile, Camden High dominated Moorestown in a home game on Jan. 12, 80-45. The Tigers move on to play an away game against Delaware's Sanford School on Sunday, Jan. 15, and the Camden High Panthers will travel to Springfield, Massachusetts for the Hoophalll Classic this weekend. They will play California's Centennial High School on Saturday night, Jan. 14 and Nevada's Bishop Gorman High School on Monday morning, Jan. 16.























































