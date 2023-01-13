ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

PHOTOS: Camden Eastside Defeats Lenape, 52-43

 4 days ago

CAMDEN, NJ — In a game marked by a plethora of turnovers, Camden Eastside defeated Lenape High by nine points on Jan. 12.

It may not have been neat, but it was another win for the defending Group 3 champion Eastside Tigers, now 7-1 after their lone loss to Camden High earlier this week. Previously undefeated Lenape now has a record of 10-1. Top scorer for the game was Eastside's Jahaan Green with 20 points.

Eastside coach Kenny Avent characterized the game as "a little sloppy....we got to take care of the ball."

The Tigers, Avent said, that team "had an opportunity near the end of the game to go up 17, 18, 19, but we shot too fast," leading to a Lenape run and a shift in momentum.

"Luckily we were able to do enough to hold them off," he said. "We got to win the pretty ones and the ugly ones."

Meanwhile, Camden High dominated Moorestown in a home game on Jan.  12, 80-45. The Tigers move on to play an away game against Delaware's Sanford School on Sunday, Jan. 15, and the Camden High Panthers will travel to Springfield, Massachusetts for the Hoophalll Classic this weekend. They will play California's Centennial High School on Saturday night, Jan. 14 and Nevada's Bishop Gorman High School on Monday morning, Jan. 16.

TAPinto.net

BRHS Freshman Maddie Blumenthal Makes Splash in South Jersey Wrestling Scene

BORDENTOWN, NJ — A 9th grader at Bordentown Regional High School is making a splash in the South Jersey wrestling scene. Maddie “MADDOG” Blumenthal only started practicing the sport in August 2021 but is already garnishing accomplishments, accolades and awards, no doubt due to her determination, physical and mental strength and her desire to be a winner. “She wants to be better. She wants to succeed. She wants to be a champion, and she’s willing to put in the time and effort it takes to reach those goals,” said Tony Arroyo, Blumenthal’s coach at Revolution Wrestling Club. “Everybody that competes in wrestling...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Plainfield Tigers Prevail Against the New Providence Pioneers

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ - In spite of playing a tough opponent like the New Providence Pioneers (9-3), the South Plainfield Tigers (11-2) managed to come out on top, 52-46. In the first quarter, the Pioneers appeared to have control of the game. They continued to get looks deep in the corner and capitalized off costly turnovers from the Tigers. The Tigers got good looks, yet they struggled to knock down shots. “This was really about our spacing, we’re used to slashing to the basket and moving fast,” South Plainfield Tigers HC John Greco expressed in the post-game interview. “We had to...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Hanover Park Beats St. Elizabeth, 51-48

MORRISTOWN, NJ -- The Hanover Park girls basketball team held off St. Elizabeth down the stretch to hang on for a 51-48 victory on Monday. Alyssa Alfano scored 21 points for the Hornets (7-4), who outscored St. Elizabeth, 22-15, in the third quarter to take a 38-31 lead. Alfano sank seven of nine foul shots. Samantha Cicerone finished with 18 points for Hanover Park. Greta Servitto totaled 20 points and 11 rebounds for St. Elizabeth (5-7).
HANOVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Wrestlers go 1-2 in Multi-School Weekend Meet

CINNAMINSON, NJ - The Chargers wrestling team traveled to South Jersey on Saturday for a quad meet at Cinnaminson High School. Spotswood wrestlers took on teams from Cinnaminson, Palmyra and Atlantic City High Schools on the mat. The Chargers lost to Cinnaminson 77-3 and Palmyra 42-36. Spotswood defeated Atlantic City 42-30. With one victory and two losses, the Chargers' overall season record fell to 7-7. William Schwemmer defeated Connor Prendergast by a 6-4 decision to earn Spotswood's only match points against Cinnaminson. Against Palmyra, Brandon Snyder, Melissa Wehrle, Nick Marin, Daniel Keelen, Matt Varga, Schwemmer and Nate Peck-Garcia all earned match points for the Chargers. In the Chargers' victory over Atlantic City, Valerie Cicero, Snyder, Colton Schmitz, Marin, Justin Witt, Varga and Schwemmer earned match points for Spotswood.  The Chargers return to the mat on Tuesday at Highland Park High School. The Owls have an overall season record of 2-10 this season. Matches begin at 6 p.m. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Outscores J.P. Stevens, 79-74

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -- A 27-point fourth quarter sent East Brunswick to a 79-74 boys basketball victory over J.P. Stevens on Monday. Mike Mikulka scored 20 points for the Bears (3-10), who outscored the Hawks, 27-22, in the final period. Cam Martin and Cam Vick each finished with 14 points for East Brunswick, which also got 10 points from Matt Mikulka, including three 3-point baskets. East Brunswick is back in action Tuesday night at Sayreville.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Attacks the Rim with Win over Watchung Hills

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Phillipsburg High School junior guard Darius McNair capped off the best game of his scholastic career on Saturday afternoon by driving down the lane and scoring on a layup right before the final buzzer to lift the Stateliners past Watchung Hills, 49-48, in a Skyland Conference Raritan Division boys basketball matchup on Thomas Fisher court. The teams played four days ago with P’burg pulling out a 71-69 double overtime victory. The ‘Liners have now won three games in a row after dropping four-straight to improve to 7-5 overall and 2-4 in the division. “There’s a lot of excitement in...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Premier Properties Welcomes RU Basketball Star

NEW BRUNSWICK - Premier Properties of New Brunswick has welcomed its newest resident – Paul Mulcahy. And, no, after all the full-throated cheering at the Jersey Mike's Arena on Sunday in a victory over Ohio State, we don't need to explain who that is. “Premier Properties was the perfect fit for me and my situation,” Mulcahy said. “The location is easy to get wherever I need to go – including the practice facility.” Premier Properties of New Brunswick specializes in new residential construction, providing Rutgers students and others with state-of-the-art safety, security and comfortable living within step of the campus. “Our buildings are strategically located within New Brunswick...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Pleasantville rallies in the second half to defeat Penns Grove - Boys basketball recap

Marki Barnes recorded 21 points to spark Pleasantville to a 57-52 victory over Penns Grove in Penns Grove. Jeff Valeus scored 17 points for Pleasantville (6-8), who was down by 11 points at the end of the first quarter after Penns Grove (4-8) outscored them 19-8. However, Pleasantville (6-8) erased a nine-point halftime deficit with a 15-8 run in the third quarter, then used an 18-11 run in the fourth quarter to take the lead for good.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Phillymag.com

OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?

Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TAPinto.net

Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Wrestling Tournament: 2023 Finals

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – It was a full day of wrestling in Phillipsburg as the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex wrestling tournament took place today, January 14, 2023 at Phillipsburg High School. Watch the replay here on the Phillipsburg High School Athletics YouTube channel. The championship went to Phillipsburg, who has now won back-to-back championships and has held the team title 16 times.   The outstanding wrestler was Hunterdon Central’s Anthony Rossi. Rightfully so, was the fan consensus.  The Stateliner fans were sold after his win, he deserved outstanding wrestler. You read that right.  We knew our own Stateliners were putting up some great performances, but we still respect a...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Spotswood PBA Local 225 Taking the Plunge

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Spotswood PBA Local 225 will be taking the plunge next month; the Polar Bear Plunge. Team Spotswood will be participating in the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday, February 25. Plungers hit the beach at 12:45 p.m. and jump in at 1 p.m. All the proceeds from the event go to support Special Olympics New Jersey. Spotswood PBA Local 225 is asking residents to support their Polar Bear Plunge and help New Jersey's Special Olympic athletes as well. Donations can be made for Team Spotswood on their Polar Bear 2023 webpage. To date, the team has raised $270. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Phillipsburg Residents Named to Dean's List at Kutztown University

KUTZTOWN, PA (01/09/2023) - More than 1,980 students have been named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Kutztown University. To be eligible for the Dean's List, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60. Included in this fall list are the following from Phillipsburg, NJ: Tara L Rothrock, Phillipsburg, NJ Joely Melinda Solovei, Phillipsburg, NJ Abigail Vogt, Phillipsburg, NJ Founded in 1866, Kutztown University is a proud member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. It is located on 289 acres nestled in the beautiful East Penn Valley in Berks County, between Reading and Allentown. As the region's center for excellence in academics, culture and public engagement, Kutztown's programs and reputation for quality offer students the opportunity to discover lifelong avenues of learning and discovery. Kutztown students select from more than 130 areas of study within four colleges in a diverse liberal arts academic environment. Additionally, KU's NCAA Division II athletics program features 22 varsity sports, and the school offers more than 160 student clubs and organizations. For more information, please visit www.kutztown.edu.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Trash Talk at a Council Meeting Lights a Creative Spark for a Princeton Lecturer

Princeton, NJ –Normally we don’t take note of student performances at Princeton University. There are a lot of them, and you can try to keep track by consulting the university’s main events calendar, as well as some of the other calendars maintained by individual programs. But one coming up on Friday, January 20, at the Drapkin Studio in the Lewis Center for the Arts is irresistible to anyone – like us – who has sat through all too many municipal meetings with their assorted laughable moments, melodramatic turns, and general histrionics. Theater lecturer Aaron Landsman's freshman seminar will present a 35-minute...
PRINCETON, NJ
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazer: N.J. VFW Commander Luddie Austin

Luddie H. Austin, a former Trenton police sergeant and decorated New Jersey Army National Guard veteran has become the first Black to serve as State Commander of the New Jersey Veterans of Foreign Wars, in 2021. Austin served in the National Guard from 1987 to 2008 and was a military...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan.16, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. That ticket was sold at Quick Chek #117, 3101 Bordentown Ave., Parlin in Middlesex County. The winning numbers for the Monday, January 16, drawing were:...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Philly 7-Eleven Sells $5M Scratch-Off Ticket

One 7-Eleven shopper in Philadelphia left the store a millionaire, state lottery officials say. The shop at 2301 West Passyunk Avenue sold a jackpot-winning Five Million Fabulous Fortune Scratch-Off, lotto representatives said Friday, Jan. 13 in a statement. While the winner will receive $5 million, the 7-Eleven will get a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TAPinto.net

Sayreville Senior Center Activities Calendar for January 2023

SAYREVILLE, NJ - The Sayreville Senior Citizen Center at 423 Main St, Sayreville, NJ has released their Activities Schedule for the month of January 2023. Listed below are the dates and times of each activity: Nutrition Center:                           Daily Aerobics:                                       Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays                      9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Art Canvas:                                   Thursday, January 19                                              10:00 a.m. Billards:                                         Tuesdays Crochet/Knitting:                           Wednesday, January 18                                          1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Scrabble:                                       Tuesdays                                                                 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Strength Training:                          Tuesday                                                                   11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Balance/Stability:                           Thursday Arts and Crafts:                              Mondays                                                                  1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Fit for Life:                                      Wednesdays                                                            10:30 - 11:15 a.m. Computer Lab:                               Daily                                                                         8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Commission on Aging Meeting:     Thursday, January 19                                              2 p.m.  
SAYREVILLE, NJ
