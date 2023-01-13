Shutout is Roxbury Ice Hockey's Seventh Win

ROXBURY, NJ - The Roxbury High School ice hockey team continued its division-leading win streak with a dominating performance Wednesday night, shutting out Gil St. Bernard (4-4-2) by a score of 4-0.

The victory brought the Gaels’ record on the season to 7-1.

Although neither team scored in the first period, the middle frame saw Roxbury take the lead and never look back. The Gaels scored all four of their goals in the period enroute to their second shutout of the season.

Roxbury opened its second-period scoring drive with a goal from freshman Cam Guerra (35), assisted by sophomore Ryan Van Zile (18) and senior defenseman Gavin Woudenber (6).

Less than a minute later, senior Captain Jake Calanni (14) scored with an assist from sophomore Griffin Warsaw (24).

Five minutes later, the Gaels scored a duo of quick goals to end the period. Guerra scored his second goal of the night, assisted by Calanni and Van Zile.

With a few seconds left in the period, junior AJ Mancuso (23) scored the Gaels’ fourth and final goal, assisted by junior Sean Hardy (4).

Sophomore goalie Mikey Guadagnino earned his second shutout of the season with 11 saves during the game.

Hockey fans who want to cheer on the Gaels should consider taking the drive Saturday to Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. There, Roxbury will take on High Point Regional at 6 p.m.

