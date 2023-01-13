Authorities Hunt for Waccabuc Post Office Robbers

WACCABUC, N.Y. - Who thought this was a good idea, anyway?

Two young bandits, clearly not acquainted with the relentless calculus of risk and reward, knocked over the tiny Waccabuc post office the other day.

Sure, they came away with all of about $200, perhaps more cash than they might have realized in a gas station stickup. But for that skimpy take-home they quickly had at least four law enforcement agencies—local, state and federal, including the FBI and postal-inspection service—in hot pursuit. Authorities were said to have the getaway car’s license-plate number and are closing in on their quarry.

Waccabuc’s mail service is centered in a quaint, one-story white-clapboard structure on Post Office Road. Built in 1880, it’s a venerable piece of the Waccabuc Historic District and had never, as far as anyone can recall, been a target of desperadoes.

Until Jan. 10.

That’s the day the two men entered, says Lewisboro Police Chief David Alfano, who gave this account:

Both intruders were packing pistols when they walked in around 4:30 in the afternoon. While one guarded the door, the other vaulted the counter to scoop up the cash register’s contents.

Neither thug bothered to cover his face. Alfano described the stickup duo as black men in their 20s, about 5 foot 8 and 6 feet tall and said one wore an orange reflective safety vest.

Cash in hand, the two fled, seemingly successfully. But their getaway car had a date with today’s ubiquitous digital surveillance. “We did succeed in obtaining a registration from our license-plate reader on Route 35,” Alfano said. Relatively new technology, license-plate readers capture and cross-reference a car’s plates in real-time, allowing the police to issue alerts even as suspects on the run believe they’ve evaded their pursuers.

Two postal employees, one of them a woman working the service counter, were in the building when the bandits struck, police said. Their names were being withheld. Neither was hurt, a state police spokesman said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which traces its roots to 1775, more than a century before the Waccabuc post office went up, was “taking the lead” in the investigation, Alfano said.



