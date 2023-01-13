Read full article on original website
Destination Dakota: Bait and tackle your next catch in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Right now, it’s a pleasant start to January, with temps in the 20’s and 30’s. Prime time to fire up the auger and drill some holes on the ice. Thousands of people all over the state have already ventured out ice fishing. Reporter Taylor Aasen met with one local tackle shop […]
Bismarck Mandan Restaurant Now Closed These Two Days
The employee shortage around the country continues to hit close to home here in North Dakota as well. With this being the case, if you are a frequenter of "eating out" or ordering food "to go", as well as using handy food delivery services like Door Dash, Grub Hub, Uber Eats, etc. Here is another yummy restaurant to add to the list in order to "plan your week" accordingly.
Two chili fundraisers each draw a crowd in Bismarck
Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — Plenty of hungry people showed up for dinner on Saturday evening to chow down on chili.Two organizations were hosting cookoff fundraisers, with money benefiting some good causes. The stages were set as dozens of people were eager to ladle out some goodness around Bismarck over the weekend. And like every good […]
In Case You Missed It: 1/9-1/15
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — While many local businesses are planning to expand or move into Bismarck over the next year (including spas and full entertainment centers), the changing times have been difficult on others, with closures and concerns being a major feature of the most recent news. Added on to removals and hall of fame […]
The Last Time The Death Penalty Happened In North Dakota
Growing up in North Dakota I remember hearing about the death penalty in North Dakota. As a young boy, I was under the impression that North Dakota did indeed have capital punishment. As it turns out, North Dakota did have remnants of the death penalty in the state all the...
Check Out This Awesome Job Opportunity Here In Bismarck
"You see what your hard work accomplishes"
Why Is There Controversy Over This Bismarck Traffic Light?
I spent at least ten minutes surfing The Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page this morning. I make this pretty much a daily routine for me, once again I feel like I'm catching up on what's going on in Bismarck and Mandan. If you find yourself new to social media, OR Facebook, check out BPRN - for most of you that are already familiar with this colorful source ( I call it that for several reasons ) you know just how entertaining it could be when you have people voicing their opinions. Sometimes though it can lead to a few people that seem to love to "stir the pot" - then of course we read a volley of back-and-forth negative jabs towards each other, and we don't need that ( usually a moderator from BPRN will put an end to the bickering if it becomes too hostile )
Update On New Gas Station-C Store & Strip Mall In Bismarck
The new gas station and strip mall that will be going in on South Washington is starting to take shape. You may have seen the signs posted by now, "Coming Soon-On the Run". This open field is about a block north of the intersection of South Washington and Burleigh Avenue on the east side of Washington.
These are the highest-paying management jobs in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (STACKER) — Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace — and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other […]
BRB: Tipsy times at the Bismarck Beerfest
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In a city as full of bars and independent breweries as Bismarck, it goes without saying that we’re big fans of beer. As such, it’s only natural that festivals and events frequently spring up to celebrate the accomplishments and new creations of local breweries. One of these events — known as […]
McQuade Distributing says Borrowed Bucks closing is a loss
And McQuade Distributing had been a major partner with the club, not just supplying the drinks, but using the bar as a host site for several big events including the kickoff to the McQuade Softball Tournament every June.
BisMan: Did You Know There’s A Bar That Will Serve You Alcohol Until 2 A.M.?
Yes, there's a bar that will serve you until 2AM, but it's not technically in Bismarck. You might not know it, but just north of town, Crossroads Tavern does something other bars in the area can't do. --They serve past 1 AM. Bismarck vs. Burleigh County. If you live in...
A Movie That WILL Make People Cringe – To Be Filmed In ND
When was the last time you watched a movie that moved you?. A film that made you think, a kind of film that isn't talked about very much at all - for one major reason, it may be so dark that most of us can't even comprehend. There is a movie director from New York that is planning on diving into the eerie, sinister world of human trafficking - his name is Ejaz Khan. You might remember that name from the last movie he made, which was filmed in Linton, North Dakota, called "Before They Vanished" - Here is the thing about creative filmmakers, they are always looking for their next project, and THIS one took place involving a young lady and her experience with being sexually assaulted - he met her while he was in Linton.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From North Dakota
North Dakota may not be known as a major hub for entertainment, but it has produced a number of talented and successful individuals in the industry, including actors and actresses.
Now It’s Our TURN Bismarck To Embrace Brian Berry
It is time to reflect on our family, and all the little and big things that make us happy... ...AND with that being said it is ALSO time that we flex our "North Dakota Nice" muscles just a bit. I say this without a shred of hesitation when I know the love and power of neighbors, co-workers, and STRANGERS can lift anyone's spirits. A Facebook friend of mine has shared what her husband is going through, what her whole family is living with every day, Brian Berry has been diagnosed with Stage 3 Classical Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Nodular Sclerosis. His wife Jennifer and daughters Sloan 3 and Lakyn 1 are of course by his side.
Bismarck Man Injured In Crash West of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – A Bismarck man was injured in a rollover after he lost control of his vehicle in the westbound lane of Interstate 94 near mile marker 275 on Thursday, January 12th. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver, 65-year-old Joel Gustafson was traveling in...
Open Letter To The Bismarck Car Thief – DO THE RIGHT THING!
To the person or persons who stole a car yesterday ( Thursday, January 12th ) at the Gateway Mall parking lot... ...I sure hope you read this, I really do. I'm trying to understand the mindset of what was going on in your head when you chose THIS car to steal. Did you take a couple of seconds to let it sink in that by your actions you would hurt a human being that has done absolutely nothing to YOU? A young lady who comes to work - takes pride in what she does - then like ALL of us walks out expecting to get in HER car and drive home.
Deadly head-on crash south of Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has died after a head-on crash on Highway 1806 in North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened around 9:25 p.m. on January 12, approximately 20 miles south of Mandan. The crash report says a 24-year-old woman from Bismarck was...
24-year-old Bismarck woman killed in head-on collision
UPDATE- POSTED JANUARY 14, 2:18 P.M. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of the individuals involved in the crash occurring on Highway 1806 on January 12. The 24-year-old woman who was killed during the crash has been identified as Kennedy Marie Carry Moccasin. ORIGINAL STORY- POSTED JANUARY 13, 10:53 A.M. BISMARCK, N.D. […]
Bismarck school board votes to censure Emily Eckroth
People who spoke on the matter say Eckroth acted unprofessionally and disrespectfully to Burleigh County Sheriff's deputies who had pulled over and were questioning her husband.
