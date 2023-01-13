Read full article on original website
CNBC
Bill Gates: We will overshoot 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming, nuclear can be 'super safe' and fake meat will eventually be 'very good'
The world will not be able to avoid overshooting the goal established in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord to limit global warming to, ideally, 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-Industrial levels, Bill Gates told Reddit users on Wednesday. While it's "great" if people want to be vegan, Gates doesn't think...
Elon Musk Serves Another 'Population Collapse' Warning As China's Latest Numbers Cause Alarm: 'Massive Danger To Future Of Civilization'
Billionaire Elon Musk reiterated his potential global population collapse warning as the world's most populous country reported its first decline in recent years. What Happened: Musk on Wednesday took to Twitter to once again warn his followers of the declining world population as China's headcount shrank for the first time in six decades last year.
nextbigfuture.com
NASA Pellet Beam Propulsion Study for Nine Times Faster Speed
NASA NIAC has a phase 1 study for Artur Davoyan to study propulsion architecture for fast transit of heavy (1 ton and more) payloads across the solar system and to interstellar medium. This version of a pellet beams approach allow for larger vehicles to reach speeds nine times faster than Voyager 1.
technologynetworks.com
Estimates of Urban Air Pollution Improved With AI
Using artificial intelligence, Cornell University engineers have simplified and reinforced models that accurately calculate the fine particulate matter (PM2.5) – the soot, dust and exhaust emitted by trucks and cars that get into human lungs – contained in urban air pollution. Now, city planners and government health officials...
technologynetworks.com
Rapid Mycoplasma Testing: Meeting Regulatory Requirements with Confidence
Cell-based products must comply with regulatory requirements to ensure their quality and safety. One of these requirements is that all products must be free of mycoplasma. While traditional cell-based assays can be costly and time-consuming, real-time qPCR-based assays have emerged as an optimal tool for accurate, sensitive and rapid mycoplasma detection.
technologynetworks.com
Smaller, Cheaper Flow Batteries Created
Clean energy is the leading solution for climate change. But solar and wind power are inconsistent at producing enough energy for a reliable power grid. Alternatively, lithium-ion batteries can store energy but are a limited resource. “The advantage of a coal power plant is it's very steady,” said Nian Liu,...
technologynetworks.com
TTP Introduces Cellular Origins, a TTP Company Focused on Delivering Scalable Manufacture of Cell and Gene Therapies
TTP plc (TTP) has today announced the launch of Cellular Origins, a TTP Company. Cellular Origins is a TTP spin-out, created to enable scalable, cost-effective and efficient manufacture of cell and gene therapies. Cellular Origins’ proprietary technology addresses the current barriers associated with the manufacture of advanced therapies that are in late-stage development, enabling commercial manufacturing without process change. By providing a solution for automated sterile fluidic interconnection that has the flexibility to adapt and link current and future bioprocess equipment, Cellular Origins enables full automation of current cell therapy manufacturing and future innovation of new processes.
technologynetworks.com
PacBio and the University of Tokyo Announce Bioinformatics Applications Collaboration
PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) has announced a collaboration with the University of Tokyo, Graduate School of Medicine to study the use of long-read sequencing and novel bioinformatics methods in the hopes of better understanding the genetic causes of certain rare diseases in individuals and cohorts within the Japanese population. "Through this...
technologynetworks.com
Can We Use Machine Learning To Predict the Spread of Brain Tumors?
Researchers at the University of Waterloo have created a computational model to predict the growth of deadly brain tumours more accurately. Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is a brain cancer with an average survival rate of only one year. It is difficult to treat due to its extremely dense core, rapid growth, and location in the brain. Estimating these tumours’ diffusivity and proliferation rate is useful for clinicians, but that information is hard to predict for an individual patient quickly and accurately.
technologynetworks.com
How Do Mass Spec Approaches Perform in Diagnosing Fungal Infections?
In recent years, filamentous fungi or molds have emerged as causative agents underlying life-threatening infections in immunocompromised individuals. The timely management of these infections requires the rapid and accurate diagnosis of mold in clinical settings. Unfortunately, traditional methods are time consuming, given the long incubation periods required to culture and...
technologynetworks.com
New Levels of Sensitivity in LC-MS
Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) is an analytical technique commonly used in a vast number of fields. For many of its applications, sensitivity in LC-MS is of paramount importance. SCIEX has developed its most sensitive LC-MS system to date: the SCIEX 7500 system. Technology Networks spoke to Jack Steed, a technical...
technologynetworks.com
“Mini-Guts” Let Researchers Understand How Microbes Can Influence Our Brain
The last decade has seen huge advances in our understanding of how the brain communicates with the bacteria that call our gut home. This so-called gut–brain axis sees chemical and electrical signals fly between the two areas, leading to alterations in both gut and brain function. But these signals...
technologynetworks.com
Novel Kind of Nanomaterial Created
There’s a new nanomaterial on the block. UO chemists have found a way to make carbon-based molecules with a unique structural feature: interlocking rings. Like other nanomaterials, these linked-together molecules have interesting properties that can be “tuned” by changing their size and chemical makeup. That makes them potentially useful for an array of applications, such as specialized sensors and new kinds of electronics.
technologynetworks.com
Precision Medicine Program Helps To Guide Gastrointestinal Cancer Treatment
The field of precision cancer medicine has become so complex that even experienced oncologists can find it challenging to decipher the results of molecular tests of tumor tissue and navigate treatment options for patients. At Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a multi-disciplinary team has been assisting gastrointestinal cancer physicians – reviewing test results and offering timely recommendations on treatment options.
technologynetworks.com
Genetic Depression Risk Can Be Eased by Reaching Out
Reaching out to support a person when they’re under stress is always a good idea. But a new study suggests that support could be especially important for someone whose genetic makeup makes them more likely to develop depression. The study shows the importance of social support in buffering the...
technologynetworks.com
Hyperactive Cell Metabolism Linked to Biological Aging
Why do cells, and by extension humans, age? The answer may have a lot to do with mitochondria, the organelles that supply cells with energy. Though that idea is not new, direct evidence in human cells had been lacking. Until now. In a study published in Communications Biology, a team...
Powerful linear accelerator begins smashing atoms – 2 scientists on the team explain how it could reveal rare forms of matter
The accelerator at FRIB started working at low power, but when it finishes ramping up to full strength, it will be the most powerful heavy-ion accelerator on Earth.
