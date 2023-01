On January 7, LivWell Enlightened Health, Colorado’s leading cannabis brand, celebrated the opening of its new Broomfield location at 137 Nickel Street. The grand opening of LivWell Broomfield Recreational Marijuana Dispensary marks the company’s 27th location in Colorado. With the largest footprint in the state, Livwell can now provide a trusted experience to customers from Broomfield to Cortez and from Fort Collins to Trinidad.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO