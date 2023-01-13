ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer Portal: Louisville has 12 new additions from the portal

University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has been working the transfer portal in his first month and a half on the job. Brohm, who took over for Scott Satterfield on Dec. 8 as the head coach at U of L, signed 12 high school prospects recently during the early signing period and has landed quite an impressive haul of transfer players.
Louisville offers high-scoring junior college guard

University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne has said his staff will be very active in the transfer portal market at the end of this season. And you can also add the junior college ranks. U of L has extended an offer to high-scoring junior college guard Koron Davis,...
Memphis athlete Jordan Ward enjoys trip to Louisville

The University of Louisville football program has never done too much recruiting in the Memphis, Tenn., area. But last weekend the Cardinals had a few prospects from the area on campus for a Junior Day, including Fairley High School three-star athlete Jordan Ward. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Ward, a prospect in the Class of 2024, spent time with the new coaching staff.
Louisville football extends scholarship offers to elite targets

Louisville football continues to connect with many of the nation's top rising prospects. Over the last few days, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff have extended scholarship offers to many notable targets in the 2024 and 2025 classes which also highlights the program's intention to continue to recruit nationally.
