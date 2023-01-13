Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Yardbarker
Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future
After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
Al Michaels Fires Back At NFL World Over Announcing Criticism
Saturday night's Chargers-Jaguars game was one of the best of the season. But you couldn't tell based on Al Michaels and Tony Dungy's call of the game. The NFL world is still furious with Michaels and Dungy for their bland announcing style, especially in such an electric game. It was a ...
sportszion.com
NFL fans react: Green Bay Packers hires Erin Roberge as their first female athletic trainer
It seems the Green Bay Packers started moving on after their devastating defeat to the Detroit Lions and lost an easy opportunity to secure a playoff spot. They have already started to reorganize ahead of next season. NFL Week 18: Schedule shows clear advantage for Packers, is NFL biased?. Following...
NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired
The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night. Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to ...
Sporting News
Kliff Kingsbury buys one-way ticket to Thailand, telling NFL teams he's 'not interested in returning,' report says
Sometimes NFL coaches need a change of scenery. Kliff Kingsbury took that a bit to heart. Kingsbury lost his job on Black Monday, one of the few NFL head coaches to actually get axed on the day after the NFL regular season. While the former Cardinals coach is remains a hot commodity in coaching searches, particularly offensive coordinator jobs, interested employers will have to cross international borders to track him down.
This video of a fake Al Michaels and Tony Dungy calling the Bengals' fumble return is too funny
Man, that was a fun weekend of NFL playoff games, wasn’t it? And Monday night we get one more when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Everything wasn’t perfect over the weekend, though. Lots of fans noticed how boring Al Michaels...
Playoff Preview, Vikings Host Giants Today in Minneapolis
The Minnesota Vikings look to build on their 13-4 regular season record when they host the New York Giants in a Wild Card Weekend NFC playoff matchup this afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings wrapped up the regular season last Sunday with a 29-17 win against the Bears in...
NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls
With all of the advanced stats and things out there, you wonder how much tech is used in today’s NFL,... The post NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls appeared first on Outsider.
Sixers owner Josh Harris 'perhaps top candidate' to buy Commanders
Harris, 58, is the principal owner and managing partner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils and is a general partner of English Premiere League Club Crystal Palace.
How to watch and stream the NFL playoffs on Monday
The first round of the 2022 NFL playoffs will conclude on Monday evening when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC’s wild-card round of the postseason. The game will begin at 6:15 p.m. MT as a special playoff edition of Monday Night Football. There will...
Sporting News
Brian Daboll, Robert Griffin III among those livid after Giants whistled for roughing the passer vs. Vikings
The NFL has had its share of controversial roughing the passer calls since the league tightened its rules regarding contact with quarterbacks. The worst call yet may have been made in Sunday's Giants vs. Vikings playoff game. Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence got pressure on Kirk Cousins on a second-and-4...
Al Michaels Explains His Low-Key Call During Jaguars' Game-Winning Field Goal vs. Chargers
Al Michaels was not exactly living it up during the most important broadcast call of the Jaguars' 27-point comeback vs. the Chargers, but why?
