Artie Faye Day
A Celebration of Artie Faye Day’s Life, age 78, of Roganville, Texas, will be at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, Texas with burial to follow at Friendship Cemetery near Roganville. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., January 16, 2023 at the funeral home.
Steven Clark Pence
Steven Clark Pence, 64, of Mauriceville, Texas, passed away on January 11, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas. Steve, as he was known to all, was born on October 28, 1958, to Marjorie Robison Dearmond and Herbert Don Pence. Over the years he worked as a tugboat pilot, welder, pipefitter, and plumber. He was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Nederland, Texas. Steve was a lifelong music enthusiast and 1970’s rock aficionado. He was an avid guitar player and enjoyed “jam sessions” with his brothers, Mike and David. He was a follower of Jesus and enjoyed reading the bible given to him by his brother, Mike. He loved his daughters, grandkids, and nieces and nephews and was affectionately known by his grandchildren as “Paw-Paw P.”
MaryAnn Zerko
MaryAnn Zerko, 84, of Orange, passed away on January 12, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Chaplain Jeff Bell. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will...
OARC 75th Celebration
The Orange Amateur Radio Club is celebrating their 75th Anniversary of ARRL Affiliation, which began January 27th 1948. The public is invited to visit and learn more about HAM and Shortwave radio at the event, Jan. 27 8am-8pm at Claiborne Park. ARRL Special Event Name:. W5ND 75th Anniversary. Special Event...
Carol Grace Izer
Carol Grace Izer, 81, formerly of Orange, Texas, passed away at her home at Highline Place in Littleton, Colorado, on January 4, 2023. Born in Mansfield, Ohio, on November 16, 1941, she was the daughter of Raymond and Grace (Teeter) Workman. She earned a degree in education at Ohio State University and worked as a 1st grade teacher. She married her high school sweetheart Bob Izer in December of 1963, and they moved to Parkersburg, West Virginia, where he worked as a mechanical engineer for DuPont. She retired from teaching when she had her two children, and the family was transferred to Orange, Texas, in 1979, where they lived for nearly 40 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and loved to volunteer, spending years working with the Red Cross, United Way, clown ministries, and visiting nursing homes. She and Bob enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling all over the country together, and she continued her love of music, still dancing at parties until the end. She spent 3 ½ years with her son Jim’s family in Montgomery, Alabama, after Bob passed away, and then moved to Colorado in August of 2022 near her daughter Kim’s family to the excellent care at Highline Place. Carol loved her family dearly and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
'Heartbroken is an understatement': Cotton Creek Winery staff mourning loss of longtime owner, Artie Tucker
BEAUMONT, Texas — Staff at the Cotton Creek Winery and members of the Southeast Texas community are beyond heartbroken as they mourn the loss of the winery's longtime owner. Artie Tucker died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the age of 58. Prior to his death, Tucker was battling stage 4 lung and liver cancer.
Hilton Wants To Build A Hotel On The Loop In Lufkin, Texas
According to the Lufkin Daily News, Hilton Hotels has started the early planning stages of putting a 4-story Home2 Suites by Hilton in the 3000 block of South Medford Drive in Lufkin. The proposed site is between Cinemark and Lowe's behind Eyemart and Chicken Express. Being close to Olive Garden,...
1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man has died after a truck crashed off the road in a single-vehicle wreck. Lufkin police responded to a crash at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning in the 900 block of Southwood Drive. A man lost control of his Ford pickup, left the road and flipped several times according to a release from Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth. The release said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
LCE Artwork on Exhibit
The Stark Museum of Art opened its “Art: It’s Elementary!” exhibition last week, featuring the work of eight LCE second graders. The students will be recognized on Saturday, January 21st at 2:00 p.m., and their artwork will be on display at the museum through March 11th. The...
No Timeline On Swing Bridge
When you look at the history of the East Roundbunch Swing Bridge between Bridge City and Orange, it reads:. Is it jinxed? “I don’t know,” Pct. 3 Commissioner Kirk Roccaforte. “Maybe.”. The current closure started Dec. 23 when we had the big cold front that pushed...
This Huge Texas National Forest is a Perfect Weekend Getaway
If you're like me and are looking to travel more through the Lone Star state, then maybe you'll interested in this hidden gem. Sabine National Forest is in the pinewoods of East Texas and, according to the official website Sabine National Forest is:. ...easternmost of the four national forests in...
Training for what they hope doesn't happen
They needed it, wanted it, and finally got it! The volunteers of the fire departments in Jasper and the surrounding area lit the torch on Saturday and began routine training at the new fire training ground just east of Jasper. The Jasper, East End, Lake Rayburn, Angelina River and Beech...
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
One person struck by train in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Texas — According to Livingston Police Department Facebook, one person was struck by a train. All downtown crossing is blocked off and LPD ask to make arrangements for an alternative route around the Highway 59 bypass. LPD along with railroad officials are currently investigating the accident. CBS19 will...
‘Sweet soul’: Search continues for Jasper County woman missing 15 months
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been 15 months since a 31-year-old Jasper County mother was last seen. There is an $11,900 reward for any information leading to the whereabouts of Cristi Ruso. Ruso was last seen by family on Oct. 21, 2021. Her disappearance is still a mystery...
Grease fire damaged kitchen of a Jasper home
A pre-dawn Sunday fire damaged the kitchen of a Jasper home. Shortly before 5:00, the Jasper Fire Department was sent to 315 Willow Drive where it was reported that there was a grease fire on the stove. Jasper firefighters called for assistance from the Beech Grove Fire Department, and the...
Police investigating train-pedestrian accident in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) — The Livingston Police Department is investigating a train-pedestrian accident Thursday evening, the department announced. All downtown Livingston railroad crossings are blocked as of this writing. Residents are encouraged to make arrangements for a different route around the Highway 59 bypass. LPD said they are waiting for railroad officials to complete their […]
Abandoned house near Buna went up in flames
Officials are looking closely at a Thursday afternoon structure fire in which an abandoned house went up in flames. It happened shortly after 3:00 on County Road 748, just northeast of Buna. Jasper County 911 dispatchers said that callers reported the home already fully engulfed, and Jasper County Deputy Kasey...
Delayed, missing mail draws complaint from Port Arthur resident
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — If you've ever had to deal with not receiving your mail you know it can be frustrating. Some residents across Southeast Texas have some major complaints about delayed or even missing mail. Some, like a woman in Port Arthur, say they're missing important documents, like...
15-year-old in stolen truck caught after chase and wreck involving deputy
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office - This morning, 01/15/2023 around 3:25 a.m., JCSO Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court, Fannett, Texas in reference to a suspicious person. A resident called to report that their alarm went off indicating that someone was in their yard. When they looked at their security camera they saw a tall male in a blue jacket wearing a facemask get into a small passenger car.
