Read full article on original website
Related
The Luxury Family Compound You’ve Always Wanted in San Antonio, Texas
Most of us have talked to friends or family members about how awesome it would be if we lived together. For most of us that is just talk, we want to see family or friends more often, but busy schedules get in the way. Although if you think you are ready to make that family compund that you’ve always wanted this property in San Antonio, Texas might be the perfect place to make it happen.
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?
Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
WATCH: Puro San Antonio flea market is party central year-round
We're here for a good time after all.
Possible breeder behind dumped guinea pigs along I-35, in city parks
After dozens of guinea pigs were dumped throughout the Austin metro, an animal rescue nonprofit said pandemic pet returns could play a role in these neglected animals popping up along highways and in city parks.
Dollar General's $5 store pOpshelf is headed to The Rim in San Antonio
Another pOpshelf is opening in San Antonio soon!
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with this list.
In San Antonio, we love our food. Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio, the best breakfast tacos, and also the best pizzas in San Antonio.
“Most Haunted Houses In San Antonio”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or Alone
San Antonio, Texas is home to many haunted houses, each with its own eerie story. From haunted hotels to abandoned houses, the city is a paranormal lover's paradise. Here are the five most haunted houses in San Antonio that are sure to give you chills.
fox7austin.com
Caught on camera: Driver causes two crashes in downtown Austin
The crashes happened within minutes of each other and has left one Uber driver temporarily without a job. FOX 7 Austin's Carissa Lehmkuhl has the story.
tourcounsel.com
Tanger Outlets | Outlet mall in San Marcos, Texas
Tanger Outlets has plenty of brands to suit all tastes. In this mall you can find everything you need at a good price. The point is open every day from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm (pandemic hours) and offers discounts of up to 70% on the normal sale price. As...
Why we’re probably not done with freezes this winter
The latest we've had a freeze in Austin was April 9, 1914.
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick days
H-E-B is a Texan instituion. Florence Butt started the company in a small town in the Texas hill country in 1905. Her son Howard E. Butt- whose initials formed the company's name, took over the business in the 1920s. Now the San Antonio-based company now has 425 stores across Texas and Mexico and revenues of $34 billion.
Two dead found at east-side motel, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two bodies were found by housekeeping staff at an east-side motel Tuesday morning, according to police. Housekeepers found the two people shot and killed inside a room on the second floor of the Travelodge motel off of Seguin Road and Binz-Engleman around 11 a.m. Police said...
KSAT 12
Want to beat high egg prices? Owning chickens may be the solution
SAN ANTONIO – The price of eggs are a topic of conversation for many families who are scrambling for ways to save money while still putting the popular protein-packed food item on the table. With steadily increasing egg prices, people who own chickens say it’s an alternative worth exploring....
San Antonio City Councilwoman tenders resignation
SAN ANTONIO — District 7 City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced her resignation from the San Antonio City Council Tuesday morning. The related video above was originally published November 15, 2022. In a statement on Facebook she said:. Dear Neighbors,. It has been my honor and privilege to serve as...
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
The most unique roadside attractions from Houston to San Antonio
The 3-hour drive along I-10 is loaded with quirky, cool and delicious detours.
San Angelo LIVE!
Legendary North San Angelo Steakhouse Selected to Cook for Governor's Inauguration Tuesday
AUSTIN – San Angelo's own legendary Western Sky Steakhouse will cook for the inauguration celebration Tuesday at the Capitol in Austin. Western Sky, located at 2024 N. Chadbourne St., will prepare Steak Bits and German fries for the thousands invited to the ceremony. The Texas Restaurant Association has been...
US105
Temple, TX
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2