These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
Why This Invasive Species Now Has a New, Less Offensive Name in Minnesota
This invasive pest that's been causing problems in Minnesota for nearly 50 years is now sporting a new, less offensive name. What we've formerly called the 'gypsy moth' is an invasive species here in Minnesota that the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has been trying to control since the early 70s. The DNR says it feeds on more than 300 species of deciduous trees and shrubs, including aspen, oak, and birch. Those moths eat the leaves on suspect trees which then leaves them vulnerable to disease-- and can even kill them.
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
Only In Minnesota Is SPAM Considered a Candy Bar Ingredient
First things first, I love SPAM. I'm a SPAM girly, I love it fried with eggs, used as sandwich meat, deep fried at the State Fair, cut into fry shapes and then air fried, mixed with mayo and relish for a "salad". SPAM is fantastic and the options are limitless.
Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
Minnesota Gas, Diesel Prices Fall in Past Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices may soon start to rise again. Gas Buddy says the price for gas may start to nudge up again in the week ahead in some areas because oil prices finished last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump. They say the window on price drops appears to be on the horizon as we get closer to what's likely to be a significant refinery maintenance period ahead of summer.
Can You Name Minnesota’s Favorite Pizza Topping? (It’s Not Pepperoni)
Pepperoni is the favorite pizza topping in America, but when it comes to Minnesotans, we prefer something a little different. We're also not counting cheese, because that would be like counting sauce. I tried a sample slice of Chicken Barbecue pizza once at Kwik Trip, and it was amazing. But,...
Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters
Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
Minnesota State Fair Announces Price Hike for 2023
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota State Fair goers will have to shell out more money at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together. The State Fair’s Board of Managers held their 164th annual meeting over the weekend. Leaders approved $9.4 million in projects that had been put off since 2019, according to a news release from the State Fair.
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large portion of southern Minnesota in effect from 6:00 pm Wednesday night through 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. Heavy snow is possible across the area with 5 to 8 inches of total snow accumulation possible. Rates of 1-2” per...
Latest Proposed Bill Will Require Minnesota Schools to Provide Free Menstrual Products
A new legislative proposal was recently announced, stating that Minnesota schools would be required to provide students with free access to pads and tampons, and state lawmakers to increase school operational funding by $2 per student to cover the expense. In an article from Bring Me The News, the bill,...
New Report Points to Potential For Even Larger MN Budget Surplus
St. Paul, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A new Revenue and Economic Update for the State of Minnesota points to continued growth and a projected surplus that has already been estimated at more than $17.4 billion. The Minnesota Office of Management and Budget is reporting that met general fund revenues for...
Lisa Marie Presley’s California Mansion Is Spectacular [Pictures]
Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting residence for rock music royalty. As celebrity real estate Dirt.com reports, Presley spent the final years of her life in a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot mansion in an exclusive area of Calabasas, Calif. She began renting that house after selling off her family home in Calabasas in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in that house.
Minnesota Family Wears Same Red Dress In Three Generations Of School Pictures [VIDEO]
I like interesting stories about things like this - especially when they involve generational traditions. A Minnesota family has made their own tradition revolving around school picture day and a red dress for more than 57 years. It started in the 1960's and just received its latest update in 2023....
How to Get Into the 2023 Minnesota State Fair Paying Last Year’s Prices
The Minnesota State Fair announced it is increasing ticket prices in 2023, but there is a way you can get into this year's Fair while still paying *last* year's prices. The Minnesota State Fair Board is the group that's in charge of putting on the Great Minnesota Get-Together every year. (The group's actual name is the Minnesota State Agricultural Society, btw.) They just held their 146th annual meeting on Sunday, January 15th where they decided several things about this year's state fair.
Minnesota Wild Sign Matt Boldy to $49M, 7-Year Extension
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension on Monday, making him the latest young player in the NHL to cash in early off his entry-level deal. Boldy will count $7 million against the salary cap through 2029-30...
Metro-South Girls Hockey Falls in Overtime
The Metro-South Phoenix which includes Faribault has part of their co-op along with Burnsville a couple of St. Paul schools and DeLaSalle lost a 4-3 overtime heartbreaker today in Prior Lake. The loss dropped the Phoenix to 3-9 in the South Suburban Conference and 7-9 overall. The Lakers are now...
Goals by Zuccarello, Gaudreau Help Wild Top Skidding Coyotes
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello and Freddy Gaudreau scored 51 seconds apart in the second period, and the Minnesota Wild held off the reeling Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Saturday night. Kirill Kaprizov nearly had a milestone goal and Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves for Minnesota, playing its...
Minnesota Dance Teams Win Big at National Championships
ORLANDO, FL (WJON News) -- Several Minnesota collegiate dance teams will be returning home from the national championships with some new hardware. The 2023 College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships wrapped up in Orlando Sunday. The St. Cloud State University Dance Team took second place in the Open Pom...
