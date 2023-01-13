ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Why This Invasive Species Now Has a New, Less Offensive Name in Minnesota

This invasive pest that's been causing problems in Minnesota for nearly 50 years is now sporting a new, less offensive name. What we've formerly called the 'gypsy moth' is an invasive species here in Minnesota that the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has been trying to control since the early 70s. The DNR says it feeds on more than 300 species of deciduous trees and shrubs, including aspen, oak, and birch. Those moths eat the leaves on suspect trees which then leaves them vulnerable to disease-- and can even kill them.
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row

14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found

Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News

The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
Minnesota Gas, Diesel Prices Fall in Past Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices may soon start to rise again. Gas Buddy says the price for gas may start to nudge up again in the week ahead in some areas because oil prices finished last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump. They say the window on price drops appears to be on the horizon as we get closer to what's likely to be a significant refinery maintenance period ahead of summer.
Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters

Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
Minnesota State Fair Announces Price Hike for 2023

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota State Fair goers will have to shell out more money at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together. The State Fair’s Board of Managers held their 164th annual meeting over the weekend. Leaders approved $9.4 million in projects that had been put off since 2019, according to a news release from the State Fair.
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large portion of southern Minnesota in effect from 6:00 pm Wednesday night through 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. Heavy snow is possible across the area with 5 to 8 inches of total snow accumulation possible. Rates of 1-2” per...
Lisa Marie Presley’s California Mansion Is Spectacular [Pictures]

Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting residence for rock music royalty. As celebrity real estate Dirt.com reports, Presley spent the final years of her life in a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot mansion in an exclusive area of Calabasas, Calif. She began renting that house after selling off her family home in Calabasas in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in that house.
How to Get Into the 2023 Minnesota State Fair Paying Last Year’s Prices

The Minnesota State Fair announced it is increasing ticket prices in 2023, but there is a way you can get into this year's Fair while still paying *last* year's prices. The Minnesota State Fair Board is the group that's in charge of putting on the Great Minnesota Get-Together every year. (The group's actual name is the Minnesota State Agricultural Society, btw.) They just held their 146th annual meeting on Sunday, January 15th where they decided several things about this year's state fair.
Metro-South Girls Hockey Falls in Overtime

The Metro-South Phoenix which includes Faribault has part of their co-op along with Burnsville a couple of St. Paul schools and DeLaSalle lost a 4-3 overtime heartbreaker today in Prior Lake. The loss dropped the Phoenix to 3-9 in the South Suburban Conference and 7-9 overall. The Lakers are now...
Minnesota Dance Teams Win Big at National Championships

ORLANDO, FL (WJON News) -- Several Minnesota collegiate dance teams will be returning home from the national championships with some new hardware. The 2023 College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships wrapped up in Orlando Sunday. The St. Cloud State University Dance Team took second place in the Open Pom...
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

