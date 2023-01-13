ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

tourcounsel.com

Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

It has more than 130 businesses, fashion stores, and boutiques. Here you can enjoy the shops of Chicago but buying at a better price. This is one of the best outlets in Chicago and one of the easiest to access from the city of Chicago since you can get there using the same train that goes to the OHare airport (Rosemont Station) and then a taxi will take you to the mall.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

43rd Ward Alderman Candidates To Debate In Forum Tuesday At DePaul University

LINCOLN PARK — All six candidates in the 43rd Ward aldermanic race will gather to discuss issues affecting the area at a forum Tuesday night. The 43rd Ward aldermanic candidate forum is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at DePaul University’s Student Center, 2250 N. Sheffield Ave. It’s organized by the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce and open to the public.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Vallas urges probe in Lightfoot’s CPD scandal and accuses of Congressman Garcia of being AWOL from Chicagoland needs

Vallas urges probe in Lightfoot’s CPD scandal and accuses of Congressman Garcia of being AWOL from Chicagoland needs. Chicago Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas calls for broader investigation into Mayor Lightfoot’s misuse of City Resources after new revelation on CPD Deployment. CPD Exempt Officers were ordered to go Door to Door instead of Doing Police Work. And Vallas slams Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia for being absent in both words and actions despite being in office for over 35 years.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Overhaul Of Bank Buildings At Damen And Lincoln Would Create Stores And 258 Apartments. Here’s How Neighbors Can Weigh In

NORTH CENTER — A developer wants to overhaul two bank buildings at Damen and Lincoln avenues to bring apartments and stores to the busy North Center intersection. Developer Ravine Park Partners wants to renovate the existing bank building at 3959 N. Lincoln Ave. and construct a new eight-story building at 3950 N. Damen Ave. Both properties are near the three-way intersection of Lincoln Avenue, Damen Avenue and Irving Park Road.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest and killed on South Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Sunday. Police said the woman was on South Michigan near 62nd in Washington Park around 5:18 p.m. when she was shot in the chest and neck. She was hospitalized in critical condition...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings

At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago tire shop robbed, customer carjacked

CHICAGO - Another Chicago carjacking, another group of teenage suspects responsible. This one was unusual in that the robbery victim wasn’t just the car owner, but also robbed was Angel’s Tire Shop, where the car owner had come to get a flat fixed. "They told us to put...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, shot while walking on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while walking Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 19-year-old was on the sidewalk with a male friend around 9:40 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone in a black sedan opened fire, police said. She suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 killed, 19 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO - Five people were killed and 19 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. A man is dead after being shot in Austin Saturday. About noon, the 29-year-old was outside in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when three people approached him and at least one person fired shots, striking the man in the back and neck, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
CHICAGO, IL

