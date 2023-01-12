ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

247Sports

TCU DBs Keeyon Stewart, D'Arco Perkins-McAllister enter NCAA transfer portal

TCU cornerback Keeyon Stewart and safety D'Arco Perkins-McAllister entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports has learned. Stewart just finished his fourth season with the Horned Frogs. He originally signed as a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting cycle, rated the No. 181 player in Texas by way of Houston North Shore. Perkins-McAllister is a former four-star signee from the 2021 class out of Nashville (Tenn.) Stratford Comprehensive and played in 10 games this season with 10 tackles.
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU Closing in on Kendal Briles to be Next Offensive Coordinator: Report

The TCU Horned Frogs are looking to lock up their next offensive coordinator and may have found him in Arkansas’ Kendal Briles. According to Frogs Today, Briles is the leading candidate to become the next TCU offensive coordinator, and while no deal is finalized, Briles is “leaning towards” leaving the Razorbacks to take on the same position with the Horned Frogs.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

Paschal High School Cheer Team Win UIL State Competition

High School Cheer squads from all over Texas competed Saturday in the University Interscholastic League (UIL) cheer competition held at the Convention Center. Out of the 74 teams competing, Fort Worth’s own R.L. Paschal High School Cheer Squad came in 1st place in the 6A D2 division. This is the first time in the school’s history, it’s ever placed first in this division.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Marcus baseball players injured in crash on FM 407

Four Marcus High School baseball players were injured in a car accident on Saturday night, according to the team. Few details have been released by officials, but it is known that the crash occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in front of Marty B’s restaurant on FM 407 in Bartonville, and five people, including four Marcus baseball players, were sent to the hospital.
BARTONVILLE, TX
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas

Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
DALLAS, TX
Radio Ink

Hal Jay Says He Needs a Heart Transplant

Dallas-area morning news host Hal Jay announced Monday morning that he is at an area hospital awaiting a heart transplant. Jay called in to the WBAP (820 AM) morning show from his hospital bed at Baylor Medical Center, where he is waiting for the transplant. During the interview, Jay said...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location

Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
FRISCO, TX
Steven Doyle

A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path

Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included

Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
FORT WORTH, TX

