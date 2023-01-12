Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Kirby Smart: Returning Georgia quarterbacks ‘will get to battle it out’ for starting job
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished off his collegiate career on Jan. 9 with a bang by decimating the TCU defense and helping the Bulldogs win their second straight national championship. As soon as Bennett and the Bulldogs walked off the field, the focus for many turned to who replaces No. 13 as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.
WFAA
Can Coach Sonny Dykes recreate magic of 2022 TCU run? | One-on-one with the head coach and family
The Horned Frogs became the first Texas team to make the College Football National Championship game. Here's a look back at the season.
Five-star LB Sammy Brown enjoys another visit to Georgia
The Jefferson (Ga.) High standout was in Athens for the National Championship celebration festivities.
247Sports
TCU DBs Keeyon Stewart, D'Arco Perkins-McAllister enter NCAA transfer portal
TCU cornerback Keeyon Stewart and safety D'Arco Perkins-McAllister entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports has learned. Stewart just finished his fourth season with the Horned Frogs. He originally signed as a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting cycle, rated the No. 181 player in Texas by way of Houston North Shore. Perkins-McAllister is a former four-star signee from the 2021 class out of Nashville (Tenn.) Stratford Comprehensive and played in 10 games this season with 10 tackles.
dawgnation.com
Social media reacts to wild Georgia football celebration: ‘Screw it, we won two rings’
ATHENS — Georgia fans and players got another chance to celebrate on Saturday afternoon. This time, with fans, friends and teammates on hand in Sanford Stadium, the Bulldogs held a celebration in Sanford Stadium. It was a who’s who of key figures who were on hand. Georgia athletic director...
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU Closing in on Kendal Briles to be Next Offensive Coordinator: Report
The TCU Horned Frogs are looking to lock up their next offensive coordinator and may have found him in Arkansas’ Kendal Briles. According to Frogs Today, Briles is the leading candidate to become the next TCU offensive coordinator, and while no deal is finalized, Briles is “leaning towards” leaving the Razorbacks to take on the same position with the Horned Frogs.
UGA football player, staff member killed in crash hours after National Championship celebration
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after celebrating their national championship, the University of Georgia football team is mourning the loss of a teammate and staff member. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said 20-year-old Devin Willock died in a single-vehicle crash on Barnett Shoals Road around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The driver,...
Georgia OL Devin Willock, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash Sunday. Bulldogs lineman Warren McClendon was also injured, a source told ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
Duke's Jon Scheyer 'not happy' after Clemson uses late run to hold off Blue Devils
Duke thought it bucked its road demons in last Saturday’s win over Boston College, but Clemson showed the young Blue Devils they still have plenty to learn about winning in hostile environments. Clemson used a late 21-10 run to stun Duke 72-64. "Disappointed, not happy," Duke coach Jon Scheyer...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia Athletic Association issues statement on deaths of Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy
Georgia is mourning the loss of OL Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy on Sunday morning after they were killed in a single-car accident. Willock had played in 13 games for the Bulldogs in 2022 and made 2 starts at right guard. He was a member of the Bulldogs’ 2020 recruiting class. Willock was 20 years old. LeCroy was 24.
fwtx.com
Paschal High School Cheer Team Win UIL State Competition
High School Cheer squads from all over Texas competed Saturday in the University Interscholastic League (UIL) cheer competition held at the Convention Center. Out of the 74 teams competing, Fort Worth’s own R.L. Paschal High School Cheer Squad came in 1st place in the 6A D2 division. This is the first time in the school’s history, it’s ever placed first in this division.
AOL Corp
TCU paid for Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker’s trip to national championship
TCU paid for Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker to travel and attend the college football championship game. This included airfare, hotel stay and tickets to the game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Parker was invited by the university to attend in her official capacity as mayor, a spokesperson for...
Marcus baseball players injured in crash on FM 407
Four Marcus High School baseball players were injured in a car accident on Saturday night, according to the team. Few details have been released by officials, but it is known that the crash occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in front of Marty B’s restaurant on FM 407 in Bartonville, and five people, including four Marcus baseball players, were sent to the hospital.
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas
Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
Radio Ink
Hal Jay Says He Needs a Heart Transplant
Dallas-area morning news host Hal Jay announced Monday morning that he is at an area hospital awaiting a heart transplant. Jay called in to the WBAP (820 AM) morning show from his hospital bed at Baylor Medical Center, where he is waiting for the transplant. During the interview, Jay said...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Everything You Need to Know Before You Go to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo
If you're thinking about heading to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, here are some things you need to know and some tips on how you can save some money on admission. The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo runs from January 13 to February 4, 2023. Stock Show grounds are open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path
Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included
Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
