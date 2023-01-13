Read full article on original website
Should Minnesota Boast Having One Of The ‘New’ World Wonders With This Rut?
Move over Lake Chipotle, Minnesota has a new world wonder, at least according to one person on Twitter. I will agree though that if I was faced with driving or walking near this HUGE rut I'd have second thoughts! Check this thing out!. Twitter user @_taylor_ snapped the photo of...
You Will Not Believe This is Minnesota’s Loneliest City!
Do you feel lonely in the city you live in? Or is it just the winter blues? Well, there is actually a survey, which found the loneliest cities in America, and Minnesota made the list. And you will not believe which city it is!. So how do you figure out...
Survey Says Wisconsin and Iowa Have Some of the Worst Drivers in the Country
I'm always complaining about other drivers, just ask my husband. I seem to think that every time I'm on the road all of the terrible drivers decide it's time for them to also be out driving. Sigh, every place has its bad drivers but apparently, Wisconsin and Iowa have some of the worst in the country.
These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
The Truth About Driving Barefoot in Minnesota: Is it Legal or Not?
I gotta say we have all done it before, and it feels wrong, but so right, ya know? I’m talking about driving barefoot! I mean no one would dare do that in a Minnesota winter, but during those hot summers, or when we are in desperate need to run a fast errand, we have at least considered going without shoes.
Most Minnesota Thing You’ll See Today is this One Word Graffiti
Graffiti is seen all over. You see it on the side of buildings, on trains, all over under bridges. The list could go on. Plus, depending on who you are it can be seen as vandalism, while others see it as a piece of work. A lot of times though, the graffiti we see makes little to no sense or is there to make a statement of sorts.
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Undated)--Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow is back with another "Ask a Trooper" Segment. Question: My truck was backed into yesterday and the mirror on the driver’s side broke off mirror. It is dangling by the wire now. Will I be legal to drive if I remove it or do I try to tape it back into position until it can be fixed?
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Minnesota State Fair Ticket Prices will Cost More This Year
Like anything and everything else these days, the cost of tickets for the 2023 Great Minnesota Get Together is going up. The news dropped on Sunday, the same day the Minnesota Vikings lost in the first round of the playoffs. So why not add more bad Minnesota news on top of an already bad day in Minnesota. As reported by FOX 9, in a press release sent out, Jerry Hammer, current but soon to be retired Minnesota State Fair CEO, stated,
How Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota Rank As a Safe Driving States
How safe are you when you head out on any road? That's a question that has been on a lot of minds lately thanks to our wintry weather and what seems to be an early crop of serious potholes. But overall how safe are the roads in the U.S.? According...
Say Yes To The Dress At One Of These 7 Bridal Shops In SE Minnesota
I met up with a friend the other day in Rochester and I couldn't help but notice the huge, gigantic rock on her left ring finger. She was so excited to get engaged over the holidays and you can just see her glowing. So fun! She has started to research everything "wedding" and has been on the hunt to find the perfect dress.
California couple embraces Minnesota winter, creates a 25-foot-long “Snowasaurus”
ANOKA, Minnesota (WCCO) — There’s a new attraction in Anoka that’s catching the attention of people near and far. It only took Allan Papp a couple of hours, his two hands, and a little food coloring to sculpt a 25-foot-long green “Snowasaurus” in his front yard.
Coke? Pop? Soda? Why Is Wisconsin So Divided On Names For Soft Drinks?
According to a recent study and a map, the state of Wisconsin is divided on how to name soft drinks. A debate as old as time. I learned the first time I traveled out west that calling soft drinks "pop" is very much a Midwest thing. I went to a chain restaurant in San Diego and asked what kind of pop they had. After repeating myself three times, my group told me it's called "soda" out there. I apologized and let the wait staff know I was from Minnesota. They still didn't understand and that's fine.
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
Make Plans to “Glamp” in a Caboose AirBnB in Northern Minnesota
When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
Law Enforcement Log
Friday at 4:54 a.m. 21-Year old Naiya Lojing turned herself in on a local warrant. 10:45 p.m. 18-Year old Lancelot Marcks cited for expired Registration. 3:33 p.m. 21-Year old Carlsos Lazaro Huerta cited for Driving after Revocation. 9:43 p.m. 37-Year old Adam Hicks cited no proof of Insurance. Sunday. 2:15...
Can You Name Where in Minnesota These 25+ Celebrities Are From?
Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born. Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities. In addition to all those folks, you can add:
Walmart to Stop Providing Plastic Bags In Some States – Is Minnesota Included?
We've been hearing about how some grocery and big box stores are starting to cease the use of single use plastic bags around the country. Up to now, MOSTLY happening in states like California and Arizona. But now, there are more states that are beginning to adopt this practice all in the effort to improve the environment.
Minnesota Governor Proposes Tax Rebates of Up to $7,500 for Families
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's budget proposal includes tax rebates from the state's massive $17.6 billion surplus, with the potential for payments up to $7,500 for families.
Family-friendly restaurant chain opens new location in Minnesota
A popular family-friendly restaurant chain recently opened a new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, the Pizza Ranch FunZone Arcade opened its newest Minnesota location in Bemidji, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
