Minnesota State

“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

(Undated)--Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow is back with another "Ask a Trooper" Segment. Question: My truck was backed into yesterday and the mirror on the driver’s side broke off mirror. It is dangling by the wire now. Will I be legal to drive if I remove it or do I try to tape it back into position until it can be fixed?
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Minnesota State Fair Ticket Prices will Cost More This Year

Like anything and everything else these days, the cost of tickets for the 2023 Great Minnesota Get Together is going up. The news dropped on Sunday, the same day the Minnesota Vikings lost in the first round of the playoffs. So why not add more bad Minnesota news on top of an already bad day in Minnesota. As reported by FOX 9, in a press release sent out, Jerry Hammer, current but soon to be retired Minnesota State Fair CEO, stated,
Coke? Pop? Soda? Why Is Wisconsin So Divided On Names For Soft Drinks?

According to a recent study and a map, the state of Wisconsin is divided on how to name soft drinks. A debate as old as time. I learned the first time I traveled out west that calling soft drinks "pop" is very much a Midwest thing. I went to a chain restaurant in San Diego and asked what kind of pop they had. After repeating myself three times, my group told me it's called "soda" out there. I apologized and let the wait staff know I was from Minnesota. They still didn't understand and that's fine.
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row

14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
Make Plans to “Glamp” in a Caboose AirBnB in Northern Minnesota

When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
Law Enforcement Log

Friday at 4:54 a.m. 21-Year old Naiya Lojing turned herself in on a local warrant. 10:45 p.m. 18-Year old Lancelot Marcks cited for expired Registration. 3:33 p.m. 21-Year old Carlsos Lazaro Huerta cited for Driving after Revocation. 9:43 p.m. 37-Year old Adam Hicks cited no proof of Insurance. Sunday. 2:15...
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

