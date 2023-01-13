Read full article on original website
Cameron Herald
Milam Community Theater Youth to present Disney’s ‘Frozen, Junior’
Milam Community Theater proudly announces performance dates for its final Youth Series of the 2022 season, “Disney’s Frozen, Jr.”. Produced by MCT’s Mona Butala and co-directed by Danyelle Higginbotham and Chrishelle VanCleave, this enchanting modern classic from Disney is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.
Commissioners hold first meeting of new year
The Milam County Commissioners Court met Monday morning with a few new faces and a slate of things to discuss. New County Judge Bill Whitmire and Commissioners Henry Hubnik, James Denman, Art Neal and Wesley Payne took up county business. During the meeting, the Court accepted proceeds from property tax foreclosure sales in the amount of a little more than $48,000. These proceeds are from the 2019-20 period and are the amount above the property tax amounts due. These will also go down as general use funds and will not have specific use requirements. Commissioners tabled several items up for discussion including uniform...
Arrests made in connection to Rockdale shooting incident
Arrests were made connected to a shooting in Rockdale last year on Friday,. According to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore, on Jan. 6 at approximately 4 p.m. the Milam County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant and arrest warrants at an address in the 100 block of County Road 311, west of the City of Rockdale.
