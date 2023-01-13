The Milam County Commissioners Court met Monday morning with a few new faces and a slate of things to discuss. New County Judge Bill Whitmire and Commissioners Henry Hubnik, James Denman, Art Neal and Wesley Payne took up county business. During the meeting, the Court accepted proceeds from property tax foreclosure sales in the amount of a little more than $48,000. These proceeds are from the 2019-20 period and are the amount above the property tax amounts due. These will also go down as general use funds and will not have specific use requirements. Commissioners tabled several items up for discussion including uniform...

MILAM COUNTY, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO