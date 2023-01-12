Read full article on original website
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a month
Hundreds of people dream of starting a new life in San Francisco, but only a few of them know that the city has its own pros and cons. On one hand, there are many payment programs to benefit people and on the other hand, the costs of living are extremely high.
Study: South Bay city named ‘happiest' in US; 2 other Bay Area cities in Top 10
(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100. Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” […]
goldrushcam.com
Alameda County Resident was Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Selling Fentanyl in the San Francisco’s Tenderloin
January 15, 2023 – SAN FRANCISCO – Jose Alvarado, a/k/a Chepe, was sentenced on Friday to 48 months in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl in San. Francisco’s Tenderloin District and for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Charles R. Breyer.
sfstandard.com
Scandal-Ridden SF Garbage Collector May Lose One of Its Contracts With the City
Recology, the scandal-plagued garbage company that has collected refuse from San Francisco for almost a century, could lose one of its near-monopoly contracts with the city, according to a city official. While this may be the first time since the 1930s that Recology or one of its subsidiaries has not...
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
KQED
Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862
All this rain got you down? Sick to death of grey skies and finding out just how many boots you own that look kind of waterproof but, in reality, are not at all? Same. If it makes you feel any better, this bleak, all-encompassing torrential rain we’ve been getting hammered by isn’t actually as unprecedented or freaky as some commentators would have you believe. Outside of the on-off drought we’ve long dealt with, stormy deluges of varying degrees have been flooding the Bay Area for about as far back as records go.
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
Great Resignation leaves cancer survivor high and dry in Pacifica as water deliveries stop
The Great Resignation didn't just hit Bay Area tech companies. Here's how it impacted a cancer survivor, after deliveries she counted on for at least 20 years stopped.
SFGate
The 5 best assisted living communities in San Francisco
When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco,...
Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm
More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
Blood donations saved Bay Area mother after childbirth
SAN FRANCISCO - When Emily Peters grabs her laptop and scrolls through her life, she can't help but smile when she finds photos of herself six years ago. "I was one of those really annoying people that really like being pregnant," said Peters with a laugh. "I loved it, I loved being huge, and taking up tons of space, and having this sidekick with me." On August 2nd, 2016, she gave birth to a perfect eight-pound girl named Lucy. But the joy quickly turned into something dark."Everything was going super smoothly until it wasn't, and everything came crashing down," said...
NBC Bay Area
Inspection Reports Reveal Serious Issues at Nursing Home Chain Targeted by AG's Office
A major California nursing home chain is being forced into state oversight after authorities say they understaffed facilities and improperly discharged patients for years. Last Friday, the California Attorney General’s Office secured a preliminary injunction after alleging negligent care of patients and other violations of state and federal law at 19 skilled nursing facilities operated by Mariner Health Care, more than half of which are located in the Bay Area.
Scary drive over Golden Gate Bridge in atmospheric river storm
The Golden Gate Bridge sounded like it was screaming in protest on Saturday. One passenger took this video as the latest in the parade of atmospheric storms churned up high winds and heavy rain.
bdmag.com
MBK Rental Living Acquires Land in Sonoma County, California For a 134-Unit Solar-powered Luxury Apartment Project
The Haven at Deer Creek, slated to open in spring 2024, will bring style, sustainability, and much-needed housing to the North Bay region. MBK Rental Living, one of California’s most successful and innovative private developers, has announced the acquisition of a 4.71-acre site in Petaluma, California. The Haven at Deer Creek has both three-story garden style and three-story podium style apartments. All buildings will be solar powered for maximum efficiency. The Haven at Deer Creek is located north of San.
sfstandard.com
This New $200-Per-Month Friendship Startup Already Has A Waitlist
Pandemic isolation, emotionally manipulative social media algorithms, and the ever-increasing fear of being asked “So, how are you really?” have all conspired to birth a term that would have your econ professor chuckling: the friendship recession. In short, it’s harder than ever for people to make friends.
KTVU FOX 2
Body of missing fisherman found in San Pablo Bay
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The body of a man who went missing on Christmas Day was found Thursday in the San Pablo Bay. Will Chebib, 32, of Petaluma was found dead approximately one mile east of the Hamilton Wetlands within the San Pablo Bay, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. He had gone fishing on Dec. 25, and hadn't been seen since.
NBC Bay Area
Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton
A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
North Bay apartment dwellers displaced by destructive mudslide
FAIRFAX -- Nearly 20 Marin County residents have been forced out of their homes after a mudslide crashed into an apartment complex in Fairfax. It's an area that has suffered quite a bit of damage from the series of storms.The Wine family from Fairfax was packing up what they could after their home was red-tagged on Friday."I'm still trying to grasp that this is really happening," said Lovely Wine. "I got a call from my niece. She was terrified and screaming and said that a tree had gone through the bathroom window."According to Marin County Fire, the mudslide displaced 19...
S.F. back to pre-pandemic normalcy in this unwelcome way
While San Francisco and the Bay Area as a whole contend with the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, one element of daily life is back to normal. Its return isn't exactly a welcome one, however. Traffic congestion in San Francisco reached pre-pandemic levels last year, according to a new report from the transportation analytics company INRIX. Drivers lost an average of 97 hours in congested traffic in 2022, the...
goldrushcam.com
Two Alameda County Residents Indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute After 1 Pound of Heroin and Cocaine, and 2 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized
January 15, 2023 - SAN FRANCISCO – Melvin Alexis Diaz Arteaga appeared in federal court to face an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute. fentanyl and possessing fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute it, and Luis Almicar Erazo-Centeno also appeared to face the indictment’s charges against him of possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and for accessory after the fact, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The indictment also charges Diaz Arteaga with two counts of distributing methamphetamine, including one occurring in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District.
