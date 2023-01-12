ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
goldrushcam.com

Alameda County Resident was Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Selling Fentanyl in the San Francisco’s Tenderloin

January 15, 2023 – SAN FRANCISCO – Jose Alvarado, a/k/a Chepe, was sentenced on Friday to 48 months in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl in San. Francisco’s Tenderloin District and for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Charles R. Breyer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862

All this rain got you down? Sick to death of grey skies and finding out just how many boots you own that look kind of waterproof but, in reality, are not at all? Same. If it makes you feel any better, this bleak, all-encompassing torrential rain we’ve been getting hammered by isn’t actually as unprecedented or freaky as some commentators would have you believe. Outside of the on-off drought we’ve long dealt with, stormy deluges of varying degrees have been flooding the Bay Area for about as far back as records go.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The 5 best assisted living communities in San Francisco

When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AccuWeather

Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm

More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Blood donations saved Bay Area mother after childbirth

SAN FRANCISCO - When Emily Peters grabs her laptop and scrolls through her life, she can't help but smile when she finds photos of herself six years ago. "I was one of those really annoying people that really like being pregnant," said Peters with a laugh. "I loved it, I loved being huge, and taking up tons of space, and having this sidekick with me." On August 2nd, 2016, she gave birth to a perfect eight-pound girl named Lucy. But the joy quickly turned into something dark."Everything was going super smoothly until it wasn't, and everything came crashing down," said...
NBC Bay Area

Inspection Reports Reveal Serious Issues at Nursing Home Chain Targeted by AG's Office

A major California nursing home chain is being forced into state oversight after authorities say they understaffed facilities and improperly discharged patients for years. Last Friday, the California Attorney General’s Office secured a preliminary injunction after alleging negligent care of patients and other violations of state and federal law at 19 skilled nursing facilities operated by Mariner Health Care, more than half of which are located in the Bay Area.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bdmag.com

MBK Rental Living Acquires Land in Sonoma County, California For a 134-Unit Solar-powered Luxury Apartment Project

The Haven at Deer Creek, slated to open in spring 2024, will bring style, sustainability, and much-needed housing to the North Bay region. MBK Rental Living, one of California’s most successful and innovative private developers, has announced the acquisition of a 4.71-acre site in Petaluma, California. The Haven at Deer Creek has both three-story garden style and three-story podium style apartments. All buildings will be solar powered for maximum efficiency. The Haven at Deer Creek is located north of San.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

This New $200-Per-Month Friendship Startup Already Has A Waitlist

Pandemic isolation, emotionally manipulative social media algorithms, and the ever-increasing fear of being asked “So, how are you really?” have all conspired to birth a term that would have your econ professor chuckling: the friendship recession. In short, it’s harder than ever for people to make friends.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Body of missing fisherman found in San Pablo Bay

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The body of a man who went missing on Christmas Day was found Thursday in the San Pablo Bay. Will Chebib, 32, of Petaluma was found dead approximately one mile east of the Hamilton Wetlands within the San Pablo Bay, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. He had gone fishing on Dec. 25, and hadn't been seen since.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton

A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

North Bay apartment dwellers displaced by destructive mudslide

FAIRFAX -- Nearly 20 Marin County residents have been forced out of their homes after a mudslide crashed into an apartment complex in Fairfax. It's an area that has suffered quite a bit of damage from the series of storms.The Wine family from Fairfax was packing up what they could after their home was red-tagged on Friday."I'm still trying to grasp that this is really happening," said Lovely Wine. "I got a call from my niece. She was terrified and screaming and said that a tree had gone through the bathroom window."According to Marin County Fire, the mudslide displaced 19...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. back to pre-pandemic normalcy in this unwelcome way

While San Francisco and the Bay Area as a whole contend with the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, one element of daily life is back to normal. Its return isn't exactly a welcome one, however. Traffic congestion in San Francisco reached pre-pandemic levels last year, according to a new report from the transportation analytics company INRIX. Drivers lost an average of 97 hours in congested traffic in 2022, the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Two Alameda County Residents Indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute After 1 Pound of Heroin and Cocaine, and 2 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized

January 15, 2023 - SAN FRANCISCO – Melvin Alexis Diaz Arteaga appeared in federal court to face an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute. fentanyl and possessing fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute it, and Luis Almicar Erazo-Centeno also appeared to face the indictment’s charges against him of possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and for accessory after the fact, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The indictment also charges Diaz Arteaga with two counts of distributing methamphetamine, including one occurring in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy