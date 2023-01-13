Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Cop Shot Through Windshield in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenYonkers, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Martha Stewart Stops By Popular Connecticut Hot Dog Restaurant
Martha Stewart stopped by a Connecticut restaurant that is known for its foot-long hot dogs. The businesswoman and resident of the Northern Westchester town of Bedford visited Frankie's Family Restaurant on Reidville Drive in the New Haven County city of Waterbury. "Thanks for visiting Martha Stewart," the business wrote in...
Historic seaside destination in New England lands on list of ‘52 places to go in 2023′
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A small seaside city in New England could soon see an influx in visitors after it was included on the New York Time’s list of “52 places to go in 2023.”. In its report, the newspaper wrote, “Travel’s rebound has revealed the depth...
Haunting Figure Appears When You Zoom in on This Weston Woods Photo
The Dapper Den Barbershop in Ridgefield is where I get my haircut, but it's also become place where I hangout. The Den has become a fun weekend destination for me. I've become friendly with the owner Jared and the rest of the crew, so it's not unusual for me to be there for three or four hours on a Friday. I get my hot towel neck shave, my haircut and my beard trimmed. Then, I sit and enjoy a complimentary cocktail and kick it with the fellas (yep, I said it).
Somers HS alum featured on 'Jeopardy!'
Her episode was shot in November, but she was only now allowed to tell people about it.
ctbites.com
Places to Celebrate The Chinese New Year 2023 in Connecticut
The 2023 Chinese New Year falls on Sunday, January 22nd and celebrations culminate with the Lantern Festival on February 5th. Chinese New Year marks the transition between zodiac signs: 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. Here are a few spots to celebrate here in CT. SHU Restaurant-West Hartford, Fairfield,...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Martire Family Arena Opens in Grand Fashion
"Sacred Heart totally outdid what we thought was imaginable. It's a real proud weekend for all of us who wish we could've played at a facility like this." Those are the words of Mike Regan '04, a Flin Flon, Manitoba, native who skated for the Pios and was part of this weekend's festivities opening the Martire Family Arena, the most modern and inclusive venue in college hockey.
Critically Acclaimed Country/Rock Band Announce Upstate NY Show
When you are telling the story of 90's Country music this is one band you simply cannot leave out. With several CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the year wins, a Grammy, and one of the most unique and identifiable sounds of the 90's, The Mavericks were loved by fans and critics alike. And they are simply one of the great Country vocal groups to come out of that era.
What’s the name of that street?
When Alan Paton wrote “there is a lovely road that runs from Ixopo into the hills,” I searched for its name without luck. Now there is another road whose name I am looking for. This road leads from Fillow Street to Old Rock Lane in Norwalk. So, to find out its name along with Myška, my favorite walking companion, I set out to ask those whose homes border to let me know what to call it. “Princes Pine,” is its name said a young man we met as we passed the above sign marking its Old Rock Lane end point.
Danbury Weatherman Goes Berserk for Beavers, Defends the Honor of Local Rodents
Jack Drake is a unique character. Jack is a Danbury Meteorologist with a one-of -a-kind personality. He displayed that personality and his passion for nature over the weekend in a post about beavers. On Sunday (1/15/23) he shared the following to his Danbury Weather Facebook page:. "Danbury is nestled about...
Long Island family has made sure AEDs are in schools and on sidelines
NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- The momentum continues to build for Damar Hamlin, two weeks after he suffered cardiac arrest on the football field.An automated external defibrillator was used to save his life. AEDs gained prominence 23 years ago, thanks to one Long Island family pushing to have them in schools and on sidelines.America watched as Hamlin's life hung in the balance after he was hurt during the Monday Night Football game between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals back on Jan. 2."This is exactly what happened to Louis," John Acompora said."Thinking about [Hamlin's] mom and dad in the stands and...
westportjournal.com
Original Pancake House: A ‘fresh’ take on breakfast … and more
WESTPORT — There has not been a pancake restaurant in Westport for many years. But that flapjack void has flipped. The Original Pancake House restaurant opened Wednesday at 43 Main St., off Parker Harding Plaza, in the space previously occupied by Boca Mediterranean restaurant. “Fresh” is the word of...
Why Isn’t Trader Joe’s in Northwest / Southeast Connecticut?
If you live along the 84/95/91 corridor, you're not too far from a Trader Joe's. There are 8 locations around Connecticut, with our 9th store getting ready to open up in Glastonbury the first week of February 2023. With the recent loss of Waterbury's Shop Rite, and the news over...
Stamford Corridor of Interstate 95 Named the Most Congested in U.S.
On Tuesday (1/10/23) Forbes Magazine published an article about traffic congestion in the U.S. The article had very little to do with the State of CT, except for one blurb. Forbes published transportation study findings from INRIX about time spent in traffic. The study set out to determine which cities in America were the worst for time stuck in traffic.
Step Inside the Cheapest Condo on the Market in Connecticut
I bought my condo a year ago, and the fun I had through that entire process was looking at the cheapest condos that I could find. Prices have recently started to fall, and there are some places available around Connecticut for just over 20 thousand dollars. I took a look...
'It Breaks My Heart': Owner Of Southington Eatery Announces Closure After 11 Years In Busine
A Connecticut restaurant is set to permanently close next month after more than a decade in business. Hartford County eatery Zingarella Ristorante and Pizzeria, located in the Southington neighborhood of Plantsville, is set to close at the end of the business day on Tuesday, Feb. 14, owner Mark Zommer announced on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583
The spot is at 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, New York, 10583; the location formerly hosted the famous Zachys Wine & Liquor. Although the area can be busy during rush hour and finding parking can be a challenge, the site is just a few steps from the train station and bus stops. If you are driving, parking fees range from free to $1.25 per hour; pay by phone or with coins. Located within the Scarsdale Village Center, the area is a comfortable environment with dozens of shops, other restaurants, and a park.
Dazzling L.I.F.F.E. Lantern Festival lights-up Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Dazzling L.I.F.F.E. Lantern Festival is lighting up Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards through the end of January. More than 400 illuminated lanterns light the night down a 1/2 mile walking path, displaying a variety of animals, insects, reptiles, plantlife, and more. The lanterns, inspired by the 2,000-year old Asian art of lantern […]
pix11.com
Snow threatens NYC area this week
Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Adams demands national solution...
therealdeal.com
Connecticut Gold Coast home sells for $7 million
Despite a slowing housing market, brokers are still hitting the jackpot on Connecticut’s Gold Coast. A home at 11 Harbor Bluff Lane in the Harbor Bluff Association Complex in Rowayton sold for $7 million, 13 percent above the $6.2 million listing price. The sellers were Louise Brooks, an architectural...
How to Visit the Bronx Zoo for Free in 2023
The Bronx Zoo, one of the preeminent zoos in the entire country, is just a short drive from the Hudson Valley. This year you'll have over 50 opportunities to visit it for free. New York Loves the Bronx Zoo. First opening in 1899, the Bronx Zoo holds a special place...
Comments / 0