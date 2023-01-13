ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Martha Stewart Stops By Popular Connecticut Hot Dog Restaurant

Martha Stewart stopped by a Connecticut restaurant that is known for its foot-long hot dogs. The businesswoman and resident of the Northern Westchester town of Bedford visited Frankie's Family Restaurant on Reidville Drive in the New Haven County city of Waterbury. "Thanks for visiting Martha Stewart," the business wrote in...
WATERBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

Haunting Figure Appears When You Zoom in on This Weston Woods Photo

The Dapper Den Barbershop in Ridgefield is where I get my haircut, but it's also become place where I hangout. The Den has become a fun weekend destination for me. I've become friendly with the owner Jared and the rest of the crew, so it's not unusual for me to be there for three or four hours on a Friday. I get my hot towel neck shave, my haircut and my beard trimmed. Then, I sit and enjoy a complimentary cocktail and kick it with the fellas (yep, I said it).
RIDGEFIELD, CT
ctbites.com

Places to Celebrate The Chinese New Year 2023 in Connecticut

The 2023 Chinese New Year falls on Sunday, January 22nd and celebrations culminate with the Lantern Festival on February 5th. Chinese New Year marks the transition between zodiac signs: 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. Here are a few spots to celebrate here in CT. SHU Restaurant-West Hartford, Fairfield,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Martire Family Arena Opens in Grand Fashion

"Sacred Heart totally outdid what we thought was imaginable. It's a real proud weekend for all of us who wish we could've played at a facility like this." Those are the words of Mike Regan '04, a Flin Flon, Manitoba, native who skated for the Pios and was part of this weekend's festivities opening the Martire Family Arena, the most modern and inclusive venue in college hockey.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Q 105.7

Critically Acclaimed Country/Rock Band Announce Upstate NY Show

When you are telling the story of 90's Country music this is one band you simply cannot leave out. With several CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the year wins, a Grammy, and one of the most unique and identifiable sounds of the 90's, The Mavericks were loved by fans and critics alike. And they are simply one of the great Country vocal groups to come out of that era.
KINGSTON, NY
Nancy on Norwalk

What’s the name of that street?

When Alan Paton wrote “there is a lovely road that runs from Ixopo into the hills,” I searched for its name without luck. Now there is another road whose name I am looking for. This road leads from Fillow Street to Old Rock Lane in Norwalk. So, to find out its name along with Myška, my favorite walking companion, I set out to ask those whose homes border to let me know what to call it. “Princes Pine,” is its name said a young man we met as we passed the above sign marking its Old Rock Lane end point.
NORWALK, CT
CBS New York

Long Island family has made sure AEDs are in schools and on sidelines

NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- The momentum continues to build for Damar Hamlin, two weeks after he suffered cardiac arrest on the football field.An automated external defibrillator was used to save his life. AEDs gained prominence 23 years ago, thanks to one Long Island family pushing to have them in schools and on sidelines.America watched as Hamlin's life hung in the balance after he was hurt during the Monday Night Football game between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals back on Jan. 2."This is exactly what happened to Louis," John Acompora said."Thinking about [Hamlin's] mom and dad in the stands and...
NORTHPORT, NY
westportjournal.com

Original Pancake House: A ‘fresh’ take on breakfast … and more

WESTPORT — There has not been a pancake restaurant in Westport for many years. But that flapjack void has flipped. The Original Pancake House restaurant opened Wednesday at 43 Main St., off Parker Harding Plaza, in the space previously occupied by Boca Mediterranean restaurant. “Fresh” is the word of...
WESTPORT, CT
i95 ROCK

Stamford Corridor of Interstate 95 Named the Most Congested in U.S.

On Tuesday (1/10/23) Forbes Magazine published an article about traffic congestion in the U.S. The article had very little to do with the State of CT, except for one blurb. Forbes published transportation study findings from INRIX about time spent in traffic. The study set out to determine which cities in America were the worst for time stuck in traffic.
STAMFORD, CT
Bassey BY

Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583

The spot is at 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, New York, 10583; the location formerly hosted the famous Zachys Wine & Liquor. Although the area can be busy during rush hour and finding parking can be a challenge, the site is just a few steps from the train station and bus stops. If you are driving, parking fees range from free to $1.25 per hour; pay by phone or with coins. Located within the Scarsdale Village Center, the area is a comfortable environment with dozens of shops, other restaurants, and a park.
SCARSDALE, NY
WTNH

Dazzling L.I.F.F.E. Lantern Festival lights-up Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Dazzling L.I.F.F.E. Lantern Festival is lighting up Middlefield’s Lyman Orchards through the end of January. More than 400 illuminated lanterns light the night down a 1/2 mile walking path, displaying a variety of animals, insects, reptiles, plantlife, and more. The lanterns, inspired by the 2,000-year old Asian art of lantern […]
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
pix11.com

Snow threatens NYC area this week

Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Adams demands national solution...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Connecticut Gold Coast home sells for $7 million

Despite a slowing housing market, brokers are still hitting the jackpot on Connecticut’s Gold Coast. A home at 11 Harbor Bluff Lane in the Harbor Bluff Association Complex in Rowayton sold for $7 million, 13 percent above the $6.2 million listing price. The sellers were Louise Brooks, an architectural...
NORWALK, CT
101.5 WPDH

How to Visit the Bronx Zoo for Free in 2023

The Bronx Zoo, one of the preeminent zoos in the entire country, is just a short drive from the Hudson Valley. This year you'll have over 50 opportunities to visit it for free. New York Loves the Bronx Zoo. First opening in 1899, the Bronx Zoo holds a special place...
BRONX, NY

