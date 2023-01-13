Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
16 payer exec moves since Jan. 1
From several CEO moves to big announcements at UnitedHealth Group, these are 16 payer exec moves reported by Becker's since Jan. 1:. UnitedHealthcare named Marcus Robinson as president of markets for individual and family plan sales Jan. 10. BCBS Massachusetts named Debbie Peikes, PhD, as vice president of measurement and...
beckerspayer.com
SCAN Group names Medicare president
SCAN Group has promoted Karen Schulte to president of Medicare. Ms. Schulte previously served as president of network management. In her new role, she will lead the expansion of the company's Medicare business and oversee its performance in existing markets, according to a Jan. 11 news release. Previously, she was...
beckerspayer.com
9 payer workforce updates
Payers are shuffling office spaces and investing in programs to train new employees. Here are nine payer workforce developments Becker's has reported since Dec. 7. Cigna was the top healthcare company, and ranked 16 overall, in Just Capital and CNBC's ranking of the "most just" 1,000 publicly traded U.S companies.
beckerspayer.com
Cigna's chief counsel departs for online insurance marketplace
Cigna's top lawyer, Julia Brncic, is departing to become general counsel at EverQuote, an online insurance marketplace. Ms. Brncic will lead EverQuote's legal and compliance efforts, according to a Jan. 17 news release. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms. Brncic has served as senior vice president, chief counsel and corporate...
beckerspayer.com
ACO REACH expanding in 2023
Over 700,000 providers and organizations are participating in one of CMS' three accountable-care programs in 2023, the agency said Jan. 17. ACO REACH, the agency's newer shared-savings model designed to reach underserved communities, will add 42 new organizations in 2023. A total of 132 organizations will participate in ACO REACH, caring for around 2.1 million Medicare enrollees.
