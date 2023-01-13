ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Burt
4d ago

I always woke up while getting ready for school,listening to country boy Eddie, myl Grandmother was up at 4:30 and the first thing she did was tune in to Eddie, that was the good ole days, there will never be another country boy Eddie,but we'll have memories.

wvtm13.com

Jasper's 'American Idol' contestant CJ Harris dies at hospital

JASPER, Ala. — Jasper native and former American Idol contestantCJ Harris died Sunday. The Walker County coroner's office confirmed that the 31-year old singer was taken to Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper where he died. Coroner Joey Vick said there was no sign of foul play and that...
JASPER, AL
AL.com

Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama

The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Mike Behind the Mic: Dr. Beth Kitchin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this latest episode of Mike Behind the Mic, Mike Dubberly talks with longtime diet and nutrition expert, Dr. Beth Kitchin to get more insight into the Best Ranked Diets of 2023. This is a list put out every year by the U.S. News and World Report and Dr. Kitchin breaks down some the top-ranked diets, diving into research to see which ones could be the best for you.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

17-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham over the weekend identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable was shot while in the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 11:17 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 injured in Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a house fire that left one person injured Sunday. According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the fire occurred near Cotton Ave and 12 St SW around 1:13 p.m. The victim’s family called the fire department and one person was transported to UAB hospital and is in critical […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as victim found in backyard of residence in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 17-year-old has been identified as the gunshot wound victim found in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable, 17, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

56-year-old man killed by train outside Birmingham

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after the car he was driving was struck by an Amtrak train in Lipscomb Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. Leslie Thomas III, 56, was driving his car at the corner of Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb when he was hit by […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

City of Hanceville searching for helicopter

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council on Thursday approved Resolution no. 668 to begin the search for an inoperable Vietnam-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois (Huey) helicopter, which the City will place in Veterans Park. It is unclear how long the search will take.  Deborah Stam spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting about the Hope Food Pantry, located on Bangor Street behind the library and next to the Hanceville storm shelter, and an upcoming community food drive Feb. 6-11. Four sponsors will have boxes set up to receive donations. The sponsors include Warehouse Discount Groceries, Hanceville City Hall, Hanceville...
HANCEVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Human remains found in Talladega County creek

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating human remains that were found in Lincoln Monday morning. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Monday, the Lincoln Police Department was notified of human remains that were found in a creek near Blue Eye Springs Road in Lincoln. An investigation determined that the remains had been there for “an extended […]
LINCOLN, AL
CBS 42

Man shot during carjacking in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred and left a man with life-threatening injuries Sunday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 1300 block of Bessemer Rd. and found a man who had been shot suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers believe the man was shot during a carjacking. Stay […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Gadsden man dead after crashing into tree in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden man Monday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel I. Hodges, 29, died when the car he was driving on St. Clair County 22 left the roadway and hit a tree around 6: 10 p.m. Hodges was pronounced […]
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 10:15 Saturday night. The victim will be identified after the family is notified. BPD says officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of 43rd Street N on report of a person down. When officers arrived,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

