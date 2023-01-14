ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More people coming forward with reports of road rage incidents involving same man across SoCal

As police continue their search for a driver believed to be at the center of multiple road rage incidents across Southern California, more people are coming forward claiming they're victims of the frightening attacks that have been caught on camera .

Eyewitness News received a call from a woman overnight who said she had an encounter with the same road rage suspect while she was with her 93-year-old mother in West Hollywood back in June.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, shared photos that show the suspect and a valet driver in a physical altercation.

"The Tesla was coming into oncoming traffic," the woman later told Eyewitness News. "We confronted each other, and I said to him, 'You can make it, just keep coming slow.' And immediately, he went into some kind of psycho mode and starts screaming and motioning."

She said the Tesla driver got out of his car and threw a soda can at them, then got back in his car.

A valet worker nearby tried calming down the Tesla driver, but was instead punched in the face, the woman said.

"Boom! He just smashes him in the face," she said.

In surveillance video that shows the fight, the Tesla driver throws something at the valet work. That's when it gets physical.

"I take out my phone, I start snapping a couple of pictures. I'm trying to back out. They get into it," the woman said.

The Tesla driver backs up and is visibly angry before driving away.

The woman said she filed a police report, but she still fears for her safety.

So far, Eyewitness News has counted 10 such incidents involving the same man.

Everyone that has come forward has reported experiencing similar things: they were harassed, even chased, by a man in a dark Tesla.

Less than a day after shocking dashcam footage showed an angry man with a metal pipe engage in a road-rage attack on a Southern California freeway, other drivers are detailing similar violent encounters with the same individual.

The latest incident happened on Wednesday.

"I honestly did feel like he was either gonna break my windows or pull me out," another victim who did not wish to be identified told Eyewitness News.

Another woman said she ended up with a black eye after she was attacked by the man at a parking lot of the Santa Anita Mall in Arcadia in October 2021. She filed a police report.

She said he yelled at her, punched her car and then hit her. She provided photos of her black eye to Eyewitness News.

All the drivers have filed reports with law enforcement. The incidents have happened across Southern California, so different agencies are investigating.

