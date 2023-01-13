5 in custody after shooting at mall in Green Oak Township

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Five suspects are in custody after an officer-involved shooting happened at a mall in Green Oak Township in connection to an organized retail fraud.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Village Place Mall in Livingston County.

According to Michigan State Police, officers were attempting to stop the suspects, who were involved in an organized retail fraud at the Ulta Store.

Police say five female suspects entered the store and began filling bags with the merchandise.

When troopers arrived at the scene, all of the suspects fled with the stolen merchandise. One suspect fled on foot, and the others go into separate vehicles and fled.

MSP says troopers were trying to take the suspect that fled on foot into custody, but one of the involved suspects drove right at the trooper.

The trooper then fired his weapon, striking the vehicle, but not the suspect.

The vehicle fled, but stopped after it collided with a building. The five suspects were all taken into custody.

No suspects or officers were injured. Police say the suspects are lodged at the Livingston County Jail.

Michigan State Police will investigate the officer-involved shooting and the Green Oak Township Police Department will investigate the organized retail fraud, according to MSP.

In addition, the trooper involved is on administrative leave as MSP investigates.