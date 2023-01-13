ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Oak Township, MI

5 in custody after shooting at mall in Green Oak Township

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A7Dx1_0kDjZ0l100

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Five suspects are in custody after an officer-involved shooting happened at a mall in Green Oak Township in connection to an organized retail fraud.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Village Place Mall in Livingston County.

According to Michigan State Police, officers were attempting to stop the suspects, who were involved in an organized retail fraud at the Ulta Store.

Police say five female suspects entered the store and began filling bags with the merchandise.

When troopers arrived at the scene, all of the suspects fled with the stolen merchandise. One suspect fled on foot, and the others go into separate vehicles and fled.

MSP says troopers were trying to take the suspect that fled on foot into custody, but one of the involved suspects drove right at the trooper.

The trooper then fired his weapon, striking the vehicle, but not the suspect.

The vehicle fled, but stopped after it collided with a building. The five suspects were all taken into custody.

No suspects or officers were injured. Police say the suspects are lodged at the Livingston County Jail.

Michigan State Police will investigate the officer-involved shooting and the Green Oak Township Police Department will investigate the organized retail fraud, according to MSP.

In addition, the trooper involved is on administrative leave as MSP investigates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Detroit man arrested after stolen vehicle located in Livingston County

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were taken into custody over the weekend after authorities located a stolen vehicle in Livingston County.On Saturday, Jan. 14, a deputy on patrol on I-96 in Howell Township checked the registration of a 2023 Ram pickup truck and discovered that it was reported stolen out of the Detroit Police Department back in December.Authorities believe the vehicle was stolen from a manufacturer's lot in Sterling Heights. It was the fourth stolen vehicle found in Livingston County last week.On Monday, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office shared a video of the arrest on its Facebook page."As the deputy approached the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, it abruptly exited I-96 onto Highland Road where deputies performed a high-risk traffic stop to take the two occupants into custody," read the post.Police say a 26-year-old man from Detroit admitted to knowing the vehicle was stolen. He was arrested for receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Person of interest identified in fatal Davison Township hit-and-run, police say

DAVISON TWP., MI – Davison Township police have identified a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that is believed to have taken place Friday. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive-The Flint Journal Tuesday, Jan. 17, that authorities have identified a person of interest and have been in contact with him, but the crash remains under investigation.
DAVISON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Drunk driver lies to Michigan police about I-94 shooting after car runs out of gas

DETROIT – A drunk driver allegedly lied to police about a freeway shooting in Detroit Monday night in an effort to get a fast police response after his car ran out of gas. According to Michigan State Police, at about 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 16, a 30-year-old man was driving westbound on I-94 near Woodward Avenue when his vehicle ran out of gas. The Detroit man and his female passenger both called 911 seeking a quick police response, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Deadly carjacking could be linked to robbery in Detroit

DETROIT – Nearly three weeks ago, Tracie Golden was shot and killed outside a liquor store. It happened on Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side. By Tuesday (Jan. 17), Local 4 expects to learn more about the man in the video seen on surveillance taking her life.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police announce arrest in deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside Detroit liquor store

DETROIT – Detroit police have made an arrest in the deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside a liquor store on the city’s west side. Golden, 53, stopped at a liquor store at 10:47 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 19300 block of Grand River Avenue, near West Outer Drive, to buy juice. As she walked out of the store and toward her SUV, a man in dark clothing approached, pulled out a handgun, and shot Golden in the chest, according to authorities.
DETROIT, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Police dog in Wyandotte accused of stealing fellow officer's lunch

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A police dog in Wyandotte has been accused of stealing a fellow officer's lunch."Stealing is not only a crime, but it is morally wrong too," the Wyandotte Police Department said in a Facebook post. "Some jobs, like that of being a police officer, require you to take an oath prior to starting. Within the officer's sworn oath is the promise to protect a person's property."  The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 12. According to Wyandotte Police Department, Officer Bartwig was eating lunch in the breakroom when he received a call to assist someone at the police department's jail. He left his lunch on the table to help. When Bartwig returned to the breakroom, his lunch was gone!"A short while later, Barwig and another officer returned to the breakroom only to find Officer Ice leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops," the department said on Facebook. "Barwig's entire lunch was gone....disappeared, vanished!"According to the Wyandotte Police Department, Officer Ice has been accused several times of taking food out of his coworker's hands as they walk by."WPD will consider our Facebook followers' opinions on how to proceed with this investigation."
WYANDOTTE, MI
CBS Detroit

Man accused of killing Detroit mother held on a $4M bond

(CBS DETROIT) – Police have arrested the man they believe killed a Detroit mother days after Christmas. Tracie Golden was walking out of a liquor store when the suspect shot her during a carjacking. "When you see someone like her, she represents all of us, innocence," Detroit Police Chief James White said Tuesday.Golden stopped at the store on Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on her way home from work.The surveillance video shows Golden exiting the store as a man walks up to steal her car and open fire. "She was victimized by someone who had no respect for her, no respect...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man ran out of gas, tells police his vehicle was shot at on I-94 to get quick response

(CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old man was arrested after he ran out of gas while driving on I-94 and called police to report a freeway shooting in order to get a quicker response. The driver and a female passenger ran out of gas at about 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, on westbound I-94 near Woodward Avenue. Police say the investigation revealed the female passenger in the vehicle called state police twice trying to get a quick response, and then the driver called and reported that a white man in a purple SRT fired 150 shots at his vehicle with an AK-47.When troopers arrived at the scene they discovered no one was injured and the vehicle had not been struck. According to MSP, while troopers were investigating they found out the driver had a suspended license and was driving impaired. The man was arrested for operating while intoxicated. He also had fugitive warrants.Police say he was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center. 
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Father drove drunk with 1-year-old in front seat, police say

GRAND BLANC. TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A father was arrested after allegedly driving drunk with his 1-year-old son in the front seat. It happened in Grand Blanc Township over the weekend. The man had a blood alcohol content above .17 percent, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department. The...
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Body found in vehicle that crashed, caught fire along I-75

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are working to identify the remains of a person who died after a fiery crash along I-75 over the weekend. Michigan State Police say the unidentified driver was heading north on I-75 at Dixie Highway near Clarkston around 5:50 a.m. Saturday when they went off the road and hit a tree. That caused the vehicle to catch fire.
CLARKSTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mother, 2 sons found dead in overgrown park in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother and her two sons died over the weekend after taking refuge in an overgrown park in Pontiac. Multiple sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack the Oakland County Sheriff's office is investigating the deaths, saying the mother was in the midst of a mental health crisis and was wandering from home to home and knocking on doors over the weekend looking for food.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Police shoot armed man at NW Detroit convenience store

(CBS DETROIT) – Police opened fire during an incident Monday morning in Northwest Detroit. They shot an armed man who had locked himself inside a convenience store with a clerk."[It's] very unusual circumstance. We don't know if robbery was the motive," Detroit Police Chief James White told reporters.But Detroit Police know that around 7:20 a.m., a man carrying a gun loaded with an extended clip and two other magazines walked into the Quik Mart on Eight Mile near Berg Road, locking the door behind him.The store's cameras are linked to police headquarters, where they watched the scene unfold."The man is...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Suspect who robbed 64-year-old woman arrested in Las Vegas

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A suspect who stole a 64-year-old woman's purse in Birmingham earlier this month has been arrested in Las Vegas. The incident happened at about 6:26 p.m. on Jan. 4 on Harmon Street near North Old Woodward Avenue. Police say the woman was walking westbound on the sidewalk on Harmon Street when the suspect ran up from behind and forcibly wrapped his arms around her.After a short struggle, the suspect took the woman's person and fled from the scene. No weapons were shown or implied.According to the Birmingham Police Department, detectives identified a suspect following an investigation. They presented their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, which issued a felony warrant for one count of robbery (unarmed) and three counts of financial transaction device (stealing/retaining without permission). Police say detectives learned the suspect had traveled to Nevada, and with the help of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and other authorities, they arrested the suspect.The suspect is awaiting extradition to Michigan for his arraignment. 
BIRMINGHAM, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
PONTIAC, MI
WNEM

Police ticket driver going 113 mph on I-75

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police ticketed a driver who was going 113 miles per hour on I-75 Monday morning. “A 113 MPH ticket in a 70 MPH zone is a very expensive reminder to slow down,” the Michigan State Police Third District posted on Twitter. Police caught...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy