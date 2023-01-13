New Starry lemon lime soda with 'more citrus' replaces Sierra Mist for PepsiCo

NEW YORK — Sierra Mist has officially fizzled out at PepsiCo, and the brand has replaced it with a new lemon-lime flavored soda, Starry.

The "crisp, clear, refreshing" new caffeine-free soda was made "for a generation of irreverent optimists," the company said in its announcement on Wednesday.

With the tagline "Starry Hits Different," the brand is hoping to hook consumers with a beverage that is "rooted in culture and fun," according to Greg Lyons, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Beverages North America.

Starry is now available in Regular and Zero Sugar versions across U.S. retailers and food service outlets.

PepsiCo also said in its release that growth in the lemon lime soda category has been "accelerating since 2019" giving the company "a significant opportunity now to give people a choice in an area that's been dominated by one brand for years."

The company's product innovation team, led by Danielle Barbaro -- VP of research and development at PepsiCo -- came up with what she hailed "a game-changing recipe with the perfect balance of lemon lime flavor and sweetness compared to the competition."

With one month to go until Super Bowl LVII, the company has hinted that consumers can expect to see "a national TV commercial" with "360 digital and social content and large-scale sports, culture, and entertainment partnerships."

While no official announcement was made, Pepsi has a long-running history of top ad spots during the NFL's big night.

