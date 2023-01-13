ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bookstore owner tweets about $800 return, finds support from book lovers

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPMOU_0kDjYdwC00

The holiday shopping season is frequently the make-or-break time for small businesses.

A bookstore in Chicago had a good day when they made an $800 sale of art and cooking books before Christmas, but once the holiday was over, the person who bought the books returned them, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Apparently, the books were used to stage a home for the holidays and when the celebrations were over, the books were no longer needed.

An employee of Volumes Book Cafe in Winter Park received a call on Monday from the person who bought the books saying that she had wanted to return all of them.

The thing is, book returns are rare, the shop’s owner Rebecca George told the newspaper, usually about 1%, and it’s typically a case when someone receives a copy of a book that they already have.

The purchaser also contacted the store a few days after the 30-day return period ran out.

According to the shop’s website, the return policy reads: “Once an item of merchandise is delivered to you, you can return that item within 30 days of delivery. To be eligible for a return, your merchandise must be unused and in the same condition that you received it and must be in the original packaging. Our return policy does not apply to the following goods: [discounted or sale items, gift cards, personalized items, perishable goods such as food, used candles, sticker books, etc]. These items are not eligible for return, refund or exchange.”

After “much negotiation,” George said the book buyer agreed to take a store credit in exchange for the books.

George shared what happened on Twitter in a post that went viral, earning 6.9 million views by Friday morning. She called the event an unusual case, saying that the books were expensive and some were wrapped.

In the post, George pleaded with customers to not do something similar to other small businesses, as that $800 sale equated to a third of the store’s rent.

The incident has a silver lining.

After George’s tweet went viral, book lovers virtually lined up to help the store.

“I love book-loving people. They’re just incredible,” George told WGN. “We’ve had tons of orders and honestly can’t keep up with the amount of orders. We’re shipping all over the U.S. Tons of love and we’re happy.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Upworthy

Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu

It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
New York Post

I spend $20 on thrift shop bargains — and I make bank by reselling

A thrifty TikToker is showing viewers how to make a quick buck just by reselling second-hand items. The creator, known as Splash online, shared his store-hopping haul in a clip with 1.6 million views, boasting the more than $1,000 resale value of items — which he bought for less than $20 total. At his first stop of the day, the TikToker complained of increased price tags — more than he was willing to pay — and browsed the clothing racks until he eventually spied a pair of cufflinks ringing in at just over $2. “I did a bit of digging on Google...
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Taste Of Home

Costco Is Selling Disney Pyrex and We’re Obsessed

If you’re a self-proclaimed Disney Adult, we have excellent news: a new line of branded products is here to add some magic to your home!. They are absolutely perfect for storing your Disney movie or Disney Parks copycat foods or brightening up your daily packed lunch. Better yet, you don’t have to wish upon a star to snag the new container set—you just need a Costco card. Read on for all the details about the adorable storage set.
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
116K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy