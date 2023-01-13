Read full article on original website
Two things Americans love: Pizza and saving money
KSNF/KODE — New online research finds “American’s guiltiest food pleasure” by analyzing the number of Google web searches for food coupons. DoorDash has the most sought-after food delivery coupons in America, a new study has found. It is followed by Papa Johns, Uber Eats and Pizza Hut. Five of the top 10 food spots American […]
The Price Of Pizza Hut And Domino’s Around The World And In Every US State, Mapped
Nebraska residents are paying the least for a large cheese pizza in the US, Finland has the most expensive pizza on the menu, a list of unique pizzas from around the world and more tidbits from the world of fast food pizza. New York may be the nation's pizza capital,...
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Update: Fast Food Chains Expected to Close in 2023
The new year has already seen substantial business changes on the part of some stalwart chains. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Reader’s Digest, NOLA.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com,
Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food
Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun
A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
Olive Garden, Wendy's, and Chick-fil-A are suddenly adding sesame to popular foods like bread sticks and buns, and people with allergies are furious
The FDA does not support the practice of restaurant suppliers adding sesame flour to foods such as bread sticks at Olive Garden and buns at Wendy's.
What is Alabama’s favorite fast-food restaurant?
Alabama's favorite fast-food restaurant should come as no "sur-fries."
Wildly Popular Burger Chain Expanding, Could Iowa or Wisconsin Be Next?
We've tried to be patient here in the Midwest. However, after multiple generations have hoped and not had their dream of a famous burger chain making it to their state, our patience is wearing thin. However, there is some promising news to report. For the first time in its illustrious...
California public defender mysteriously dies in Mexico on 1-year wedding anniversary: reports
Orange County Deputy Public Defender Elliot Blair died while on vacation with his wife in Mexico for their first-year wedding anniversary, and his family allege a violent crime occurred.
A cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch reportedly has 'deep' ties to Rep. George Santos and had business contracts with Michael Cohen
The embattled New York congressman has come under scrutiny for reportedly lying about his multiple parts of biography.
Salt Lake City International Airport ranked best airport for travel in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City International Airport was named the best airport for travel in 2022, with just 14% of flights delayed. According to a new report […]
You Don’t Know How Bad the Pizza Box Is
Happiness, people will have you think, does not come from possessing things. It comes from love. Self-acceptance. Career satisfaction. Whatever. But here’s what everyone has failed to consider: the Ooni Koda 12-inch gas-powered outdoor pizza oven. Since I purchased mine a year ago, my at-home pizza game has hit...
This restaurant started as a Mexican beach-side taco stand in a $3,000 VW bus—soon, it could come to a block near you
In 2006, Dario Wolos was selling tacos out of a converted Volkswagen van in the Mexican beach town Playa del Carmen. The food truck, called Tacombi, has come a long way since then. Today, it's a fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain with 15 locations across New York, Miami and Washington, D.C. It has $27.5 million in funding from Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer's investment fund, fueling a rapid expansion plan across the U.S. — Shake Shack-style — to 75 total locations by 2026.
UK condemns Iran’s execution of dual British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari
A dual British-Iranian citizen was hanged by Iran on charges of espionage and corruption, a state-affiliated media outlet reported Saturday, the latest in a string of executions carried out by a regime grappling with unprecedented protests across the country. The Iranian official, Alireza Akbari, was executed for crimes including “corruption...
This woman is riding around the world with her German shepherd
It isn’t every day that you spot a motorcyclist riding along the road with a German shepherd dog on the back of their bike. So it’s not surprising that the sight of content creator Jess Stone and her beloved dog Moxie cruising along together usually has onlookers doing double takes.
Prosecutors drop charges against NYPD officer accused of acting as foreign agent for China
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn moved to dismiss charges against a New York Police Department officer who had been accused of acting as a foreign agent on behalf of the Chinese government. Baimadajie Angwang, 33, was charged in September 2020 with acting as a foreign agent for China without notifying American...
Close call between 2 planes at New York’s JFK airport is under investigation, FAA says
The Federal Aviation Administration announced it is starting a probe into how a commercial airliner taxied in front of a flight that was taking off from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport Friday evening. The crew of a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 aborted its takeoff, ultimately stopping...
A single winning ticket for Friday’s $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing was sold in Maine
One ticket sold in Maine beat the eerie odds of Friday the 13th and its buyer is set to claim the Mega Millions jackpot of about $1.35 billion, the lottery said. Friday night’s winning numbers were 30-43-45-46-61 with a Mega Ball of 14. The ticket was sold at a...
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
Kester Howard was painting on a balcony of her luxury cruise ship when a startling announcement came over the loudspeakers. A nearby boat appeared to be in distress, and the captain was turning around to reach them. Howard, a retiree from Brisbane, Australia, grabbed her phone to record what was...
