From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 17, 2023. Light snow and isolated areas of freezing drizzle are expected to come to an end this evening. Tonight will be relatively quiet with mostly cloudy skies and low temps ranging from the single digits to low 20s. A few breaks in the clouds will be possible tonight, especially in the Arrowhead.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO