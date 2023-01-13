Read full article on original website
Mayor Emily Larson: ‘NO We Do Not Live In The Twin Cities’
As the Duluth mayoral race heats up, Mayor Emily Larson is squashing rumors that she and her husband, Doug, do not live in Duluth full time, but that she may actually live sometimes in Twin Cities. To read the full story, visit the Fox 21 News site here.
Suspects charged in Duluth home invasion, stabbing that injured 3 strangers
From Bring Me The News Staff - Bring Me The News - January 13, 2023. Two suspects seemingly misidentified their target when they allegedly carried out a violent home invasion and stabbing in Duluth last week over a dispute involving a stolen phone charger, according to new criminal charges. The...
Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary
Photo: Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. Kendall Jarboe - Northern News Now - January 13, 2023. A man has been arrested and charged with burglarizing the Esko Post Office and several other felonies. Upon further investigation,...
Wintry mix Monday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 15, 2023. A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow arrives on Monday morning across the Northland, with a change to a rain-snow mix during the day. A changeover to all snow happens Monday evening. A wintry mix...
Wintry mix today and tonight
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 16, 2023. A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow moves into the Northland this morning, with a change to a rain-snow mix during the day. A changeover to all snow happens this evening. A wintry mix of...
Wintry mix continues
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 17, 2023. Freezing drizzle and snow will continue today. Precipitation will begin to taper off this evening and overnight. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for all the Northland this morning. There is good agreement among model guidance that...
Road conditions at 5:00 p.m.
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 16, 2023. A wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain continues across the Northland late this afternoon. Temps remain within a few degrees of freezing, leading to improved roads over parts of NW WI and along the I-35 corridor. In contrast, the Iron Range continues to see deteriorated roads as snow continues. Make sure to give yourself extra travel time and use reduced speed.
Tonight's forecast
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 17, 2023. Light snow and isolated areas of freezing drizzle are expected to come to an end this evening. Tonight will be relatively quiet with mostly cloudy skies and low temps ranging from the single digits to low 20s. A few breaks in the clouds will be possible tonight, especially in the Arrowhead.
Mother and 2-year-old survive Esko camper fire
On January 14th, firefighters from Esko, Carlton, and Wrenshall Fire Departments responded to a report of a camper fire. The camper was located at the Knife Island Campground in Esko. When crews arrived they found a pull behind camper engulfed in flames at a campsite. To read the full story,...
