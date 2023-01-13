ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Texas A&M commit Dealyn Evans visiting Alabama for Junior Day

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYwQu_0kDjSiZ500
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama football has a big weekend coming up with Junior Day on the schedule. The Tide are expecting numerous recruits to be in town. One of those will be 2024 defensive lineman Dealyn Evans.

Evans has been committed to Texas A&M since July 31. However, he is exploring his options and Alabama is in the mix.

He is listed at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, according to 247Sports. During his sophomore season at Pine Tree High School, he tallied 35 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack.

Currently, Alabama has one defensive line commit in the 2024 recruiting class. That is four-star edge rusher, Sterling Dixon. The addition of Evans would be welcomed by the Alabama coaching staff. It will be interesting to see if the Tide can pry him away from the Lonestar state.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Evans’ recruitment and other Alabama football recruiting news.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names Best College Program Of Last 20 Years

It doesn't take a complex model for college football fans to know Alabama has dominated college football this century. The Crimson Tide have won six national championships since appointing Nick Saban as head coach in 2007. They notched double-digit victories in each of the last 15 seasons, ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest

The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama officially brings in new defensive coach

Alabama football has officially brought in its new defensive coach. Austin Armstrong, a former defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi, is on the University of Alabama campus. He is helping the Crimson Tide in the recruiting process and will coach inside linebackers. Armstrong updated his Twitter profile with Alabama logo. Armstrong...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football Junior Day Offer Roundup

Alabama football extended three new offers Saturday during its Junior Day. Here is a look at each prospect who earned an offer:. Hibbler is a 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman out of Holmes County High School in Lexington, Mississippi. Alabama was the 10th D1 program to offer him. Auburn followed suit Saturday, pushing Hibbler’s offer total to 11.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offer motivation for Parker ATH Na’eem Offord

Na’eem Offord earned an offer from Alabama football Saturday during his visit to UA for Junior Day. Offord is a sophomore at Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama. He currently holds 12 D1 offers. Alabama’s cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson informed Offord of his offer from the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
jsugamecocksports.com

Ibsen sets new JSU indoor pole vault record to open season

BIRMINGHAM – In the first indoor meet of 2023, Jacksonville State saw a new school record set at the UAB Vulcan Invitational on Saturday. Freshman Lennon Ibsen of Fort Payne, Ala., cleared 3.70 meters (12'-1.50") in the pole vault, narrowly topping the previous indoor record of 12-feet even set by Amber Wiley in 2010. The Gamecocks had a trio of pole vaulters in the meet. Kayley Stanley came home fourth at 3.30 meters, followed ny Savannah Yates with a 3.20 meter height.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Suspect arrested in makeshift shelter in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Police announced the arrest of an individual with over 20 prior arrests Sunday. According to CPD, one of their patrol units stopped to offer assistance to a disabled vehicle on I-65. As the officer approached, one person dropped their food and a case of water and ran into the woods. […]
CALERA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

204K+
Followers
256K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy