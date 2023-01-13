Read full article on original website
Related
theblock.co
FTX debtors identify $5.5 billion of liquid assets in ’Herculean effort’
FTX has identified $5.5 billion in liquid assets, part of what CEO John Ray called a “Herculean effort” to untangle the firm’s finances. FTX.com and FTX US each face digital asset “shortfalls,” the FTX debtors said in a statement. Beleaguered crypto exchange FTX identified $5.5...
theblock.co
FTX bankruptcy debtors ditch the courtroom drama — for now
FTX’s unique bankruptcy case could become a little more normal after the FTX debtors agreed to cooperate with joint provisional liquidators in the Bahamas. The two parties had warred in court over issues including access to FTX computer systems, but now they’re cooperating to sell the firm’s $253 million Bahamian real estate portfolio.
theblock.co
Crypto investor HashKey Capital closes third fund at $500 million
HashKey Capital has closed its third fund by raising $500 million. Now is the right to launch the fund as “we are now at the bottom of the next cycle,” said HashKey Capital CEO Deng Chao. Crypto investment firm HashKey Capital has closed its third fund by raising...
theblock.co
Why you can start investing in crypto right now, explained by Haru Invest CEO Hugo Lee
The crypto markets can be as volatile as they are fast-paced, a duality that has been prominent in this market since its formation just over a decade ago. When it comes to investing in crypto, many people have become extremely wealthy while others have fallen short and lost large amounts of money.
theblock.co
Silvergate shares jump in pre-market trading despite loss as bank well-capitalized
Silvergate shares jumped 17% in the early session as the bank delivered its full earnings report. The crypto-friendly bank posted a net loss of $1.05 billion for the fourth quarter compared with an $18.4 million profit a year earlier. Silvergate Capital shares rallied despite the firm's $1 billion fourth-quarter loss...
theblock.co
FalconX, Bitmex founder Hayes invest in market maker Elixir amid dearth of providers
Decentralized finance protocol Elixir raised $2.1 million to make crypto market making more transparent. The seed round includes investment from FalconX, OP Crypto, ChapterOne and Bitmex founder Arthur Hayes. Decentralized finance protocol Elixir closed a $2.1 million seed round to allow anyone to participate in crypto market making. FalconX, Commonwealth,...
theblock.co
Bitcoin stays above $21,000; Silvergate, Coinbase pare earlier gains
Bitcoin was trading around $21,300, up about 2%. Ether gained 3%. Crypto-related stocks soared at the open before paring gains. Silvergate and Coinbase popped at the open after the crypto-friendly bank reported earnings as traditional markets were mixed. Bitcoin was trading at $21,300 at 10 a.m. EST, up 2.3% over...
theblock.co
Shiba Inu rises after announcing Layer 2 launch as bone token pops; US markets closed
Bitcoin continues to trade around $21,000, up 0.4% over the past day. Ether and altcoins remain steady, while the shiba inu ecosystem got a boost as it prepares for a Layer 2 launch. U.S. markets are closed to observe Martin Luther King Jr. day. Shiba Inu and bone led gains...
theblock.co
Polygon-backed web3 gaming platform Intella X raises $12 million ahead of Q1 launch
Intella X raised $12 million from investors that include Polygon, Animoca Brands and Magic Eden. The platform is the product of a partnership between South Korean gaming company Neowiz and Polygon. It’s set to launch later this quarter. Web3 gaming platform Intella X raised $12 million ahead of an...
theblock.co
Forkast Labs created with CryptoSlam and Forkast.News merger
A new company dubbed Forkast Labs has been formed from the merger of blockchain data firm CryptoSlam and Forkast.News. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Data provider CryptoSlam and crypto news site Forkast.News have combined to become Forkast Labs, a web3-focused media company. The pair, which are portfolio...
theblock.co
EU's final vote on MiCA regulation postponed until April
The European Parliament’s final vote on the comprehensive Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation has been postponed to April, stalling the implementation process. The Transfer of Funds Regulation will also be postponed to the same voting session. The vote was meant to happen in February. The European Union’s landmark crypto...
theblock.co
Coinflex says new exchange with 3AC founders won't use GTX name after Twitter ridicule
Coinflex clarified what it said were “misconceptions” surrounding plans to raise $25 million for a new crypto exchange in partnership with 3AC founders. Crypto Twitter had been mocking the proposal, which was first reported by The Block. Coinflex said that a proposed exchange for trading claims won't use...
Comments / 0