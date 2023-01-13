ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theblock.co

Blockchain game Synergy Land migrates to Polygon

Synergy Land’s move to Polygon joins a slate of other gaming and NFT projects migrating to a new blockchain. Polygon appears to be a popular blockchain among many high-profile projects, including branded NFT drops from Starbucks and Reddit. The blockchain game of musical chairs doesn't appear to be slowing...
theblock.co

Shiba Inu about to launch Ethereum Layer 2 network Shibarium in beta

Shiba Inu will soon launch a public beta for its Shibarium Layer 2 network with bone as its native token. Shibarium transactions will also include shib token burns. Shiba Inu developers are preparing to release the meme token’s Layer 2 network called Shibarium in beta form — with the full launch to follow not long after.
theblock.co

Crypto investor HashKey Capital closes third fund at $500 million

HashKey Capital has closed its third fund by raising $500 million. Now is the right to launch the fund as “we are now at the bottom of the next cycle,” said HashKey Capital CEO Deng Chao. Crypto investment firm HashKey Capital has closed its third fund by raising...
dot.LA

Singapore-based crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) filed for bankruptcy in July of last year after defaulting on billions of dollars in loans, in what remains one of the largest hedge fund trading losses in history. Founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies – schoolmates from Columbia University who started the fund together in 2012 based on arbitraging foreign-exchange derivates in emerging markets – had found themselves at the center of the crypto market, with investments in some of the space’s best-known and most high-profile startups. They were also seen as important thought leaders in the crypto world, with large social media followings and reputations as dealmakers and gurus.
theblock.co

Bitcoin stays above $21,000; Silvergate, Coinbase pare earlier gains

Bitcoin was trading around $21,300, up about 2%. Ether gained 3%. Crypto-related stocks soared at the open before paring gains. Silvergate and Coinbase popped at the open after the crypto-friendly bank reported earnings as traditional markets were mixed. Bitcoin was trading at $21,300 at 10 a.m. EST, up 2.3% over...
theblock.co

Bitcoin mining difficulty jumps 10%, its biggest move since October

Bitcoin’s mining difficulty climbed 10.26%, according to data from BTC.com. Bitcoin's mining difficulty metric has risen just over 10%. The mining difficulty — which determines how hard it is to create the next block of transactions — reset just after 4 p.m. ET, following its roughly two-week schedule. The metric rose 10.26%, according to BTC.com data.
theblock.co

Filecoin Foundation set to test IPFS-based communication in space

Filecoin Foundation is set to deploy a decentralized file system in space. The deployment will test IPFS for in-space communication. Filecoin Foundation, the governance entity that controls the Filecoin network, is moving forward with its plan to launch a decentralized file system in space this year, the foundation announced on Tuesday.

