Singapore-based crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) filed for bankruptcy in July of last year after defaulting on billions of dollars in loans, in what remains one of the largest hedge fund trading losses in history. Founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies – schoolmates from Columbia University who started the fund together in 2012 based on arbitraging foreign-exchange derivates in emerging markets – had found themselves at the center of the crypto market, with investments in some of the space’s best-known and most high-profile startups. They were also seen as important thought leaders in the crypto world, with large social media followings and reputations as dealmakers and gurus.

