theblock.co
Blockchain game Synergy Land migrates to Polygon
Synergy Land’s move to Polygon joins a slate of other gaming and NFT projects migrating to a new blockchain. Polygon appears to be a popular blockchain among many high-profile projects, including branded NFT drops from Starbucks and Reddit. The blockchain game of musical chairs doesn't appear to be slowing...
theblock.co
Shiba Inu about to launch Ethereum Layer 2 network Shibarium in beta
Shiba Inu will soon launch a public beta for its Shibarium Layer 2 network with bone as its native token. Shibarium transactions will also include shib token burns. Shiba Inu developers are preparing to release the meme token’s Layer 2 network called Shibarium in beta form — with the full launch to follow not long after.
theblock.co
Crypto investor HashKey Capital closes third fund at $500 million
HashKey Capital has closed its third fund by raising $500 million. Now is the right to launch the fund as “we are now at the bottom of the next cycle,” said HashKey Capital CEO Deng Chao. Crypto investment firm HashKey Capital has closed its third fund by raising...
Singapore-based crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) filed for bankruptcy in July of last year after defaulting on billions of dollars in loans, in what remains one of the largest hedge fund trading losses in history. Founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies – schoolmates from Columbia University who started the fund together in 2012 based on arbitraging foreign-exchange derivates in emerging markets – had found themselves at the center of the crypto market, with investments in some of the space’s best-known and most high-profile startups. They were also seen as important thought leaders in the crypto world, with large social media followings and reputations as dealmakers and gurus.
theblock.co
Bitcoin stays above $21,000; Silvergate, Coinbase pare earlier gains
Bitcoin was trading around $21,300, up about 2%. Ether gained 3%. Crypto-related stocks soared at the open before paring gains. Silvergate and Coinbase popped at the open after the crypto-friendly bank reported earnings as traditional markets were mixed. Bitcoin was trading at $21,300 at 10 a.m. EST, up 2.3% over...
theblock.co
ChatGPT says it has bills to pay as crypto AI tokens rise in wake of potential Microsoft deal
Crypto AI tokens have jumped in price following the news that Microsoft may invest $10 billion into OpenAI. While the rally has cooled slightly since news of the deal first broke last week, nine coins connected to the sector have surged over 50% in the past week. Crypto tokens linked...
theblock.co
Shiba Inu rises after announcing Layer 2 launch as bone token pops; US markets closed
Bitcoin continues to trade around $21,000, up 0.4% over the past day. Ether and altcoins remain steady, while the shiba inu ecosystem got a boost as it prepares for a Layer 2 launch. U.S. markets are closed to observe Martin Luther King Jr. day. Shiba Inu and bone led gains...
theblock.co
Bitcoin mining difficulty jumps 10%, its biggest move since October
Bitcoin’s mining difficulty climbed 10.26%, according to data from BTC.com. Bitcoin's mining difficulty metric has risen just over 10%. The mining difficulty — which determines how hard it is to create the next block of transactions — reset just after 4 p.m. ET, following its roughly two-week schedule. The metric rose 10.26%, according to BTC.com data.
theblock.co
Filecoin Foundation set to test IPFS-based communication in space
Filecoin Foundation is set to deploy a decentralized file system in space. The deployment will test IPFS for in-space communication. Filecoin Foundation, the governance entity that controls the Filecoin network, is moving forward with its plan to launch a decentralized file system in space this year, the foundation announced on Tuesday.
theblock.co
The storm has passed, but bitcoin mining difficulty is about to blow through the roof
Estimates indicate that the next bitcoin mining difficulty update on Sunday will show around a 10% jump. The hashrate coming back online after the recent storm in the U.S., as well as deployments of newer, more efficient machines appear to justify the large increase. Bitcoin miners are bracing for a...
