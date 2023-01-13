ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
AUSTIN, MN
740thefan.com

Search underway for suspects following deadly shooting in Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Center. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 42-year-old Kevin Wallace died in the hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Wallace was shot near an elementary school which caused a brief lockdown.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Charged for Pointing Replica Gun at Police

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of pointing an airsoft gun at police officers responding to a domestic assault call earlier this month was in court recently. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 62-year-old Robert Barnes with one count of felony terroristic threats and a misdemeanor domestic assault...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota BCA Investigating Death of Olmsted County Jail Detainee

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are investigating the death of a detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says a detention deputy was conducting routine wellbeing checks around 5 a.m. Monday when they noticed a detainee was not breathing. The deputy called for backup and began resuscitation efforts but the detainee was pronounced dead at the scene. Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to jail to assist in efforts to revive the detainee.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies in Olmsted County Jail

A 59-year-old man detained in the Olmsted County Jail died Monday, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. According to a news release, Russell James Simon Jr. was found not breathing during a routine well-being check at the jail in Rochester around 5 a.m. Monday. Resuscitation efforts were not effective...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead, 1 person hurt after rollover crash in St. Croix County

TOWN OF CADY (St. Croix County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and another man is hurt after a rollover crash in St. Croix County on Sunday. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley died after a crash that was reported to county officials at 10:38 p.m. Sunday on Highway 29 near the intersection with Highway 128 in the Town of Cady, or about two miles northeast of Spring Valley.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23

The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police search for suspect who robbed banks in Apple Valley, Lakeville at gunpoint

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank at gunpoint on Thursday morning, and then tried to rob a Lakeville bank hours later.The Apple Valley robbery happened around 10 a.m. at the Huntington Bank on the 7500 block of 142nd Street West. Police say the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from a clerk. He then took out a gun and told the clerk to get money from the safe.Staff members went into the safe together and locked it, leaving the suspect in the main bank area. They contacted police, but the suspect had left on foot before they arrived.   The robbery in Lakeville happened at about 1:26 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank on the 8700 block of 207th Street.Police are still looking for the suspect, who they say was wearing a dark puffy jacket with a hood and yellow disposable face mask. Anyone with information should contact Apple Valley Detective Pogatchnik at 952-953-2895.
LAKEVILLE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy