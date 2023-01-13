Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Broward County
Lakes are fascinating and full of lovely animals. Some lakes are very deep, surpassing 100 feet. They are everywhere, including Broward County. There are 32 lakes in Broward County, Florida. But which ones are the deepest? Keep reading to discover the deepest lake in Broward County. Where is Broward County?
globalconstructionreview.com
Skanska wins US contracts in Arizona and Virginia worth $201m
Swedish contractor Skanska has won two contracts worth a total of $201m, one to build a $103m academic building for Virginia State University, the other for a $98m data centre in Arizona. In Virginia, Skanska will build a 52,000 sq m academic commons building in the city of Petersburg. The...
golfcoastmagazine.com
Streamsong sells for $160 million
A group of investors affiliated with Kemper Sports is purchasing the Florida resort with an eye on expansion. As top-tier golf resorts in America continue to expand their portfolio of courses—Pinehurst, Bandon Dunes, Sand Valley, the Cabots, and more—Streamsong in Florida has just been sold. The Fire Pit...
niceville.com
Florida men sentenced for multi-million-dollar PPP fraud scheme
FLORIDA – Four Florida men have been sentenced to prison for their part in a conspiracy to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) out of loan proceeds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. The loans are guaranteed by the Small Business...
cw34.com
'Operation Viper': Palm Beach Gardens man arrested in multi-year FWC investigation
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach Gardens man was one of eight people arrested after a multi-year investigation by the FWC. It's called "Operation Viper" and it looks into the intelligence reports and complaints that indicate a black market exists for the sale and purchase of illegal and highly dangerous venomous reptiles in Florida.
2024 Miami-Dade County Recruiting Tracker: Former Miami Central Star Transfers Away from Texas AM
High school football recruiting news for Miami-Dade County.
treasurecoast.com
HOMEOWNER INSURANCE & ROOF REPAIR/DAMAGE
PARADISE FOUND REALTY, INC. After a rising number of homeowners had their insurance policies cancelled due to aging roofs, the Florida legislature implemented new roof requirements for homeowners in May of 2022. The new legislation updated Florida home insurance roof requirements by allowing roofs that comply with the states’ 2007 building code to be repaired, instead of replaced, even when the roof had received more than 25% damage. Insurance companies would be blocked from denying coverage because of a roof’s age if the roof is less than 15 years old. And, for roofs that are greater than 15 years old, insurers would have to allow homeowners to have an inspection on the roof’s condition before being refused coverage. If the inspection shows the roof has five or more years of useful life left, the insurance company couldn’t reject coverage simply because of roof age.
reelreports.com
Fort Lauderdale fishing report on a half day four-hour fishing charter.
Fishing in Fort Lauderdale has been bountiful with a wide range of exotic species in the latter part of December. We ended the year of 2022 strong, and coming into 2023, has already proven to be a productive first week with great kick off to the new year. The fishing charters I have been offering have ranged from live bait kite fishing, live bait bullet Bonito fishing, offshore fishing, inshore reef fishing and wreck fishing in Fort Lauderdale. Wintertime in South Florida offers cooler temperatures, ranging from the 60's to the 80's, maintaining 70 degrees for the past few weeks. The wind has been averaging 15 mph out of the east with a couple of feet chop. This equals good fishing conditions, and we have been targeting Mahi Mahi, Wahoo, Sailfish, Shark, Black Fin Tuna, and Snappers.
2024 Miami-Dade Recruiting Tracker: Scouting Central’s Earl Kulp
High school football recruiting news for Miami-Dade County.
Florida High School Football Recruiting News: Tyler Harrell is a Great Example of Florida 'Upside'
College football recruiting news across the Sunshine State.
Fast-Rising SW Florida Prospect Ben Bouzi
A Florida prospect that will earn many more scholarship offers is Ben Bouzi.
WSVN-TV
USPS truck overturns in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood; no injuries
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Postal Service truck overturned in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Miami-Dade Police and USPS Police units responded to the scene of the accident in the area of Southwest 162nd Avenue and 80th Street, at around 4 p.m., Saturday. It remains unclear how the incident...
WSVN-TV
Restaurant owner overcomes disabilities
(WSVN) - A South Florida man who has spent his whole life overcoming adversity is showing how determination and perseverance can help create a recipe for success. 7’s Kevin Ozebek shares his story in today’s 7 Spotlight. Running a restaurant is a tough job for anyone. But for...
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after burglars try to break into South Miami home using rock, steal Mercedes; at least 4 at large
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a young man days after several people caught attempting to break into a South Miami home using a large rock. Surveillance video captured two subjects trying to enter a house through the garage in the area of Southwest 87th Street and 58th Avenue, early Saturday morning.
995qyk.com
How To Celebrate National Oysters Rockefeller Day In Tampa Bay
How to celebrate National Oysters Rockefeller Day in Tampa Bay. Oysters have been around for about 180 million years. Maybe not with the cocktail sauce and crackers so much. But, yes, even the stone agers enjoyed oysters by the ton 5,000 years ago. Oysters Rockefeller were created in the French Quarter of Louisiana a while back. The cooks replaced snails (due to a shortage) with fresh oysters in one of their baked, buttery dishes. The food was so rich, it was named after the richest person at the time, millionaire, John D. Rockefeller. And the rest as they say, is oyster history. Check out a few oyster bars and pubs below where you might celebrate with some raw of baked Oysters Rockefeller today with your rich friends!
iheart.com
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami
There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
Miami First to Offer Emerging Texas D-Line Recruit Ukponu
Hurricanes target Texas standout ahead of first visit to Coral Gables
