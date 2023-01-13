Read full article on original website
As Bitcoin Turns The Corner, Here's How Much A $1,000 Invested At Its 2022 Bottom Would Be Worth Now
After the bloodbath seen in 2022, most cryptocurrencies began to turn the corner at the start of the new year. The general increase in risk appetite has proven to be salubrious for the space. Bitcoin Joins The Party: Bitcoin BTC/USD, the apex crypto, peaked at $68,789.63 on Nov. 10, 2021,...
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many CEOs...
Cannabis Giant SNDL Grows Bigger: Finalizes Valens Acquisition Becoming 'A Leader And Trusted Partner' In Canadian Marijuana Space
SNDL Inc. SNDL completed the previously disclosed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS, other than those held by SNDL and its subsidiaries, pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, for total consideration of approximately CA$138 million ($103 million) consisting of common shares of SNDL and assumption of Valens' CA$60 million non-revolving term loan facility.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning. Multiple analysts provided updates on the Elon Musk-led automaker. What Happened: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $180, citing a bumpy road ahead for the automaker. The Jefferies analyst...
Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Emerson Electric Shares Today: What's Going On?
Emerson Electric Co EMR shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a proposal to acquire National Instruments Corp NATI. What Happened: Emerson Electric said it submitted a proposal to the National Instruments board to acquire the company for $53 per share in cash. The offer implies an enterprise value of $7.6 billion.
5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points during the session. Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
'Tesla Has More Levers To Pull Than Any OEM,' Says Analyst: Why He Sees 50% Upside For Stock Despite 'Bumpier' Trajectory
Speed and simplicity are Tesla’s main competitive levers to drive further affordability, resource efficiency says Jefferies analyst. Tesla is bigger than Elon Musk and at the upcoming Investor Day governance will loom larger than critical decisions, he says. Tesla Inc TSLA shares have started to turn the corner, although...
Tesla's Market Share 'Decimated,' Backlog Has 'Collapsed To Nothing' — Why Institutional Investors Are 'Very Concerned'
Even though shares of Tesla have kicked off 2023 on an upswing, the stock remains well below its all-time high. Those betting against the EV maker include a notorious Tesla bear who's been digging his claws deeper into the Elon Musk-led company, scavenging for weakness. What To Know: GLJ Research's...
Mercantile Bank Earnings Preview
Mercantile Bank MBWM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mercantile Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20. Mercantile Bank bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Why Analysts Think Gold May Break Above $2,000 Per Ounce This Year
With the Federal Reserve expected to slow down its pace of rate increases this year and eventually mark an end to the tightening cycle, analysts expect gold prices to shoot to record highs at over $2,000 an ounce. With markets expecting a relatively less hawkish policy and inflation beginning to...
New Critical Software Solution For Seed-To-Sale Cannabis Operators Is Here! Thanks To Dutchie And Trym
Cannabis operators can now pair Trym's cultivation platform with Dutchie's ERP and retail capabilities. The partnership brings a “critical solution from seed to sale that will bring massive benefits” to marijuana producers. Cannabis tech company Dutchie has partnered with marijuana cultivation software provider Trym. The two companies confirmed...
Cramer Says These Sectors Might Breed Market Pessimism: 2023 Could Be Year Where 'Tech Is Put In Its Bottled Place'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer believes there are segments in the market that he thinks will breed pessimism — most notably retail and technology. Cramer pointed out that although people are spending, as is evident from the commentary from bankers, they aren’t spending it on fixing up their homes or their wardrobes.
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Colgate-Palmolive Before The Dividend Payout
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Colgate-Palmolive CL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share. On Friday, Colgate-Palmolive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 47 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV shares moved upwards by 13.2% to $15.74 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.7 million. Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million. Connexa...
World Wrestling Entertainment To Rally Around 12%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday
Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for The Wendy's Company WEN from $22 to $25. Goldman Sachs analyst Jared Garber maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Wendy's shares fell 1.4% to $22.75 in pre-market trading. Raymond James raised the price target for First Republic Bank FRC from $142 to...
Why Nvidia Stock Is Rising Today
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher Tuesday following positive analyst coverage from BofA Securities. What To Know: BofA is out with a new note on U.S. semiconductor stocks. The analyst firm is positive on the group as a whole, but Nvidia remains its top pick as generative AI excitement builds.
5 Most Expensive Tech Stocks You Should Worry About
The most overbought stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.
