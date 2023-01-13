ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom Opened a Reparations Can of Worms

Despite that California was never a slave state, the San Francisco reparations committee just announced a proposal to pay each multi-decade black resident of the City $5 million. But Wait! It doesn’t stop there. The reparations committee also proposed granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

What the Only Four Book Ban Requests in SF Reveal About the City

Book banning has become so prevalent—and so divisive—that some are calling it the new pandemic. Data collected from the American Library Association demonstrates that book ban requests in 2022 are on pace to outstrip 2021, which was itself a record year. And a comprehensive report by PEN America,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

Booms, busts, PG&E and the bloated police budget

I’ve lived through a lot of booms and a lot of busts in San Francisco, that being the state of the city, and I have always argued, counter to the mainstream narrative, that the busts can be better than the booms. Economic downturns mean higher unemployment, and lower tax...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

Health Commission faces the ongoing crisis at Laguna Honda Hospital

If the San Francisco Department of Public Health doesn’t meet state and federal mandates by February, it’s possible that more patients will have to be discharged or transferred from Laguna Honda Hospital—and the last time that happened, a lot of them died. There’s no immediate reason to...
beyondchron.org

Will Berkeley Make History by Upzoning Affluent Neighborhoods?

The Berkeley City Council can make history on January 18. The Council can upzone affluent neighborhoods not just for affordable housing—which San Jose and other cities have done—but also for market rate apartments. The upzoning is connected to the Housing Element, which requires Berkeley to build 9000 new...
BERKELEY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

New Progressive School Board Majority Halts School Closures

The newly elected progressive majority on the Oakland Board of Education voted this week to save five schools that a previous school board had approved for closure at the end of this school year. The schools that remain open are Brookfield Elementary, Carl B. Munck Elementary, Grass Valley Elementary, Horace...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco May Be First City in the Nation To Ban Dog Shock Collars

San Francisco might become the first city in the nation to ban dog shock collars—but the news has divided the local dog community. Last fall, SF dog trainers and animal welfare advocates proposed a shock collar ban for the city of San Francisco, the first of its kind for a major metropolitan region. These e-collars use what is called “static correction” to address dogs’ negative behaviors, and are often referred as “shock collars” because they train dogs by zapping them with varying levels of electricity or vibrations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Ex-Official Linked to SF Corruption Scandal May Face Ethics Case

A top San Francisco official who resigned over dealings with scandal-ridden waste company Recology appears to face allegations that she broke conflict-of-interest rules. A confidential case at Friday’s Ethics Commission seemed to focus on Debbie Raphael, who led the San Francisco Department of the Environment until she stepped down last year as part of a sprawling pay-to-play scandal at City Hall.
STANDARD, CA
WBUR

Latino and Mayan immigrant families left out of emergency preparedness in California

The recent storms have made clear that many communities, including Latino and Mayan immigrants in Oakland, have limited access to emergency information and resources. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes speaks with Madeleine Bair, the founder and executive director of El Timpano, a media outlet that uses text messaging to reach a broad swath of Oakland's Latino and Mayan immigrant families.
OAKLAND, CA
goldrushcam.com

Alameda County Resident was Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Selling Fentanyl in the San Francisco’s Tenderloin

January 15, 2023 – SAN FRANCISCO – Jose Alvarado, a/k/a Chepe, was sentenced on Friday to 48 months in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl in San. Francisco’s Tenderloin District and for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Charles R. Breyer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

