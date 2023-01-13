Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How much is being the descendant of Black Slaves in America Worth? At Least $5 million.Matthew C. Woodruff
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.Sherif SaadSanta Rosa, CA
Longstanding Ross Dress For Less Location Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergDublin, CA
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a monthMark StarSan Francisco, CA
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom Opened a Reparations Can of Worms
Despite that California was never a slave state, the San Francisco reparations committee just announced a proposal to pay each multi-decade black resident of the City $5 million. But Wait! It doesn’t stop there. The reparations committee also proposed granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic...
sfstandard.com
Public Defender Identifies 1,300 San Franciscans Now Eligible to Have Their Criminal Records Cleared
The San Francisco Public Defender’s Office has identified 1,300 people who may be eligible to get their criminal records cleared under a brand-new California law. The new Fresh Start Act, which took effect on Jan. 1, could dramatically increase the number of San Franciscans who are able to leave their past criminal convictions behind in 2023.
San Fran's reparations committee proposes $5 million to each Black longtime resident, total debt forgiveness
The San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee has proposed paying each Black longtime resident $5 million to atone for the city's decades of systemic racism.
sfstandard.com
What the Only Four Book Ban Requests in SF Reveal About the City
Book banning has become so prevalent—and so divisive—that some are calling it the new pandemic. Data collected from the American Library Association demonstrates that book ban requests in 2022 are on pace to outstrip 2021, which was itself a record year. And a comprehensive report by PEN America,...
Critics slam San Francisco's proposed $5 million reparations: 'Outrageous,' 'unconstitutional,' 'unlawful'
Fox News contributor Leo Terrell and radio host Larry Elder react to a San Francisco reparations committee proposing $5 million for Black residents due to decades of 'systematic repression.'
48hills.org
Booms, busts, PG&E and the bloated police budget
I’ve lived through a lot of booms and a lot of busts in San Francisco, that being the state of the city, and I have always argued, counter to the mainstream narrative, that the busts can be better than the booms. Economic downturns mean higher unemployment, and lower tax...
48hills.org
Health Commission faces the ongoing crisis at Laguna Honda Hospital
If the San Francisco Department of Public Health doesn’t meet state and federal mandates by February, it’s possible that more patients will have to be discharged or transferred from Laguna Honda Hospital—and the last time that happened, a lot of them died. There’s no immediate reason to...
beyondchron.org
Will Berkeley Make History by Upzoning Affluent Neighborhoods?
The Berkeley City Council can make history on January 18. The Council can upzone affluent neighborhoods not just for affordable housing—which San Jose and other cities have done—but also for market rate apartments. The upzoning is connected to the Housing Element, which requires Berkeley to build 9000 new...
SFist
SF Police and Sheriff Unions Engaged in Bizarro Social Media Fight Over Staffing at SFO
Immature posts from law enforcement unions are nothing new, but we can’t help but be amused by the new Twitter fight between SF Police Officers Association and the SF Deputy Sheriffs' Association, who are publicly airing beef between them over who should staff SFO. I was very surprised to...
Californians’ patience on homelessness wears thin
Gov. Gavin Newsom knows that the public's patience on homelessness is wearing thin and is squabbling with local officials over what to do.
postnewsgroup.com
New Progressive School Board Majority Halts School Closures
The newly elected progressive majority on the Oakland Board of Education voted this week to save five schools that a previous school board had approved for closure at the end of this school year. The schools that remain open are Brookfield Elementary, Carl B. Munck Elementary, Grass Valley Elementary, Horace...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco May Be First City in the Nation To Ban Dog Shock Collars
San Francisco might become the first city in the nation to ban dog shock collars—but the news has divided the local dog community. Last fall, SF dog trainers and animal welfare advocates proposed a shock collar ban for the city of San Francisco, the first of its kind for a major metropolitan region. These e-collars use what is called “static correction” to address dogs’ negative behaviors, and are often referred as “shock collars” because they train dogs by zapping them with varying levels of electricity or vibrations.
sfstandard.com
Ex-Official Linked to SF Corruption Scandal May Face Ethics Case
A top San Francisco official who resigned over dealings with scandal-ridden waste company Recology appears to face allegations that she broke conflict-of-interest rules. A confidential case at Friday’s Ethics Commission seemed to focus on Debbie Raphael, who led the San Francisco Department of the Environment until she stepped down last year as part of a sprawling pay-to-play scandal at City Hall.
WBUR
Latino and Mayan immigrant families left out of emergency preparedness in California
The recent storms have made clear that many communities, including Latino and Mayan immigrants in Oakland, have limited access to emergency information and resources. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes speaks with Madeleine Bair, the founder and executive director of El Timpano, a media outlet that uses text messaging to reach a broad swath of Oakland's Latino and Mayan immigrant families.
sfstandard.com
Black Employees Demand Disciplinary Action for Health Director Who Didn’t Disclose Income
San Francisco’s Black Employee Alliance, which represents more than 500 city employees, is demanding disciplinary action for a top public health official who was found working for a city-funded nonprofit without proper authorization. The alliance filed a report to the Civil Grand Jury last week asking for an investigation...
SF leaders respond to incident of unhoused woman being sprayed with water
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — By now you’ve seen the video that outraged many in the Bay Area, an unhoused woman being sprayed with water on San Francisco city streets. On Sunday, the NAACP held a forum with local leaders to discuss what’s being done. The San Francisco chapter of the NAACP is demanding the business […]
goldrushcam.com
Alameda County Resident was Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Selling Fentanyl in the San Francisco’s Tenderloin
January 15, 2023 – SAN FRANCISCO – Jose Alvarado, a/k/a Chepe, was sentenced on Friday to 48 months in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl in San. Francisco’s Tenderloin District and for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Charles R. Breyer.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Ambulance Carjacked, Pursued Through SF, San Mateo and Alameda
A San Francisco Fire Department ambulance was stolen Monday evening from the Outer Sunset and went on a wild ride through the city and San Mateo and Alameda counties with the sirens going and lights flashing, law enforcement officials confirmed. An SFFD paramedic was responding to an emergency medical situation...
Rent relief is eligible to people making as much as $141,550 in Silicon Valley city
(The Center Square) – In a California city where the school district asked for community members to rent rooms to teachers who they said couldn't afford housing, a person making $141,550 is eligible for a rent and relief program paid for with taxpayer dollars. The city of Milpitas is...
SF tech company DocuSign sheds office space, but there's good news too
Another San Francisco tech company's headquarters are shrinking.
