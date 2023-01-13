ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Rucker, AL

Young Soldier Killed at Alabama Military Base After Altercation with Fellow Soldier, Investigation Launched

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 4 days ago
Bass Akwards
4d ago

So much anger and no resolutions for a disagreement. Just because you disagree with someone doesn't mean you have to physically harm someone. Conversations actually work in resolving conflicts.

Donta Jones
4d ago

This is very sad.I'm a Combat Veteran.Desert Shield/Storm.I don't know what happened.But,I cannot harm one one my military soldiers.Especially while I'm in AIT..THIS IS JUST SAD NEWS..🙏 FOR BOTH OF THE FAMILIES..

Debbie Hurst
4d ago

R.I.P. 😲 SOLDIER, THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE FOR OUR COUNTRY❣️👏 THIS IS JUST SO 😔... MY PRAYERS AND CONDOLENCES GO OUT TO HIS FAMILY, and FRIENDS❣️🙏🌹🌹

