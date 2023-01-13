FARMVILLE, Va. – Willett Hall has been the toughest place to play in the Big South over the past two seasons. Longwood men's basketball proved it on Saturday night. The Lancers (13-6, 5-1 Big South) gutted out a 72-65 win over a feisty USC Upstate side to win their 11th straight conference home game.

