longwoodlancers.com

Gritty Effort As Longwood Holds Off USC Upstate 72-65

FARMVILLE, Va. – Willett Hall has been the toughest place to play in the Big South over the past two seasons. Longwood men's basketball proved it on Saturday night. The Lancers (13-6, 5-1 Big South) gutted out a 72-65 win over a feisty USC Upstate side to win their 11th straight conference home game.
longwoodlancers.com

Longwood Drops Defensive Battle To USC Upstate 55-42

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Longwood Lancers women's basketball team dropped a closely contested defensive battle to the USC Upstate Spartans by a score of 55-42. The lead changed hands six times throughout the afternoon, but a fourth quarter Upstate run put them ahead for good. Longwood Statistical Leaders. Points:...
