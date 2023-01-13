Congress Continues to Wait, for a New House Speaker to Be Named. Associated Press reports that Republican debate over who will be the next Speaker of the House has stalled the 118th Congress. . After several votes, Kevin McCarthy hasn't been able to secure the position. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are growing restless, demanding that if he can't garner enough votes, he should step aside and stop wasting time. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are growing restless, demanding that if he can't garner enough votes, he should step aside and stop wasting time. Without a speaker, no member of the House of Representatives can be officially sworn in, meaning the Congress can't convene or vote on rules. . At the same time, no committees can be formed and legislation cannot be passed. According to AP, a resolution to the standstill seemed distant as members of the House appeared unable to proceed on December 4. I don’t know what my status is. I don’t know if I have health care, I don’t know if my staff get paid. We’re looking at all of that now because this hasn’t happened for 100 years, Ted Lieu, Democratic Representative of California, via Associated Press. It is the first time in 100 years that members of the House were not signed in on the first day of a new Congress. In 1923, it took three days to complete the process of choosing a new speaker. . In 1855, the process was dragged out over two months. . It’s a very strange limbo. We are operating by precedent, Madeleine Dean, Democratic Representative of Pennsylvania, via Associated Press. We have no exit strategy, Ralph Norman, Republican Representative of South Carolina, via Associated Press.

