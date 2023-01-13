ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

County Assessor Agrees To Meet With Pilsen Residents After Protests Over Soaring Property Tax Increases

By Madison Savedra
blockclubchicago.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 12

Ringo 712
4d ago

You voted for him. That office seems to get a lot of abuse from whoever is running the show. Last one was Joe Barrios. They're always making deals with big buildings to lower their taxes but those taxes aren't going away, somebody has to pay them. This is were Pilsen comes in. It's not fair.

Reply
4
Related
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area Residents

Chi Block Builder, Chicago'snew program to boost the buying and redevelopment of vacant land owned by the city, has Aldermen asking questions about communication. Last week during the Chicago City Council Committee on Housing and Real Estate meeting, discussion turned to Chi Block Builder, a new program that is allowing residents to submit applications to buy vacant land owned by the city. Kathy Dickhut, DPD, stated that there were 2000 city owned properties for sale, mostly on the South and West Sides. Applications began being accepted in November. According to Dickhut there has been a lot of interest and traffic to the website.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)

The Cook County Assessor’s Office will join the Chicago civic tech community group Chi Hack Night to introduce a new tool called the Property Tax Simulator or PTAXSIM. PTAXSIM is a software code package implemented in the coding language R and designed to recalculate changes to Cook County property tax bills. It uses real assessment, exemption, TIF, and levy data to generate historic, line-by-line tax bills for any Cook County property from tax years 2006 to 2020 (for bills issued from 2007 through 2021).
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Lone Challenger To Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa Falls 5 Signatures Short, Gets Booted From 35th Ward Ballot

LOGAN SQUARE — Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) is likely to secure a third term in City Council after his only challenger was removed from the ballot. Richard Mpistolarides, a Northwest Side native and improv performer with a bachelor’s degree in public policy from the University of Illinois Chicago, did not have enough valid signatures to appear on the 35th Ward ballot, the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners determined Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Townhouses proposed for Matz Funeral site in Portage Park on Chicago’s NW Side

Townhouses are being proposed for the former Matz Funeral Home site in Portage Park. MK Construction and Builders Inc. has filed a zoning application to allow for the building of nine, approximately 30-foot-tall townhouses, with two-car garages, at 3438-58 N. Central Ave., where the former two-story funeral parlor building is located. The site measures about 25,850 square feet.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

43rd Ward Alderman Candidates To Debate In Forum Tuesday At DePaul University

LINCOLN PARK — All six candidates in the 43rd Ward aldermanic race will gather to discuss issues affecting the area at a forum Tuesday night. The 43rd Ward aldermanic candidate forum is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at DePaul University’s Student Center, 2250 N. Sheffield Ave. It’s organized by the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce and open to the public.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Overhaul Of Bank Buildings At Damen And Lincoln Would Create Stores And 258 Apartments. Here’s How Neighbors Can Weigh In

NORTH CENTER — A developer wants to overhaul two bank buildings at Damen and Lincoln avenues to bring apartments and stores to the busy North Center intersection. Developer Ravine Park Partners wants to renovate the existing bank building at 3959 N. Lincoln Ave. and construct a new eight-story building at 3950 N. Damen Ave. Both properties are near the three-way intersection of Lincoln Avenue, Damen Avenue and Irving Park Road.
CHICAGO, IL
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community Protests

Members of a South Side Chicago neighborhood protest housing migrants in shuttered elementary school saying the needs of the community should come first. A report published in October of 2022 stated that there were at least 65,000 homeless people living in Chicago. Added to this number are the migrants who have arrived in Chicago since September that the city must find resources to help settle. Since last fall about 4000 asylum-seekers were sent by Texas and other states have sent over 1400. Of those, the city remains responsible for approximately 1,500. There have also been over 4,000 Ukrainians that have come to Chicago from Feb. through December 2022, fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Community shares possible solution to crime in Pilsen

CHICAGO — Street vendors, volunteers and community organizers gathered Saturday in Pilsen to offer a possible solution to crime. “They don’t want to hear us, we’re going to make noise,” Ricky Medina, a Little Village resident said. “They don’t want to see us, we’re going to make ourselves be seen.” Kristian Armendariz, a Little Village […]
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy