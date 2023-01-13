County Assessor Agrees To Meet With Pilsen Residents After Protests Over Soaring Property Tax Increases

Read full article on original website
Ringo 712
4d ago
You voted for him. That office seems to get a lot of abuse from whoever is running the show. Last one was Joe Barrios. They're always making deals with big buildings to lower their taxes but those taxes aren't going away, somebody has to pay them. This is were Pilsen comes in. It's not fair.
Reply
4
Related
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area Residents
Chi Block Builder, Chicago'snew program to boost the buying and redevelopment of vacant land owned by the city, has Aldermen asking questions about communication. Last week during the Chicago City Council Committee on Housing and Real Estate meeting, discussion turned to Chi Block Builder, a new program that is allowing residents to submit applications to buy vacant land owned by the city. Kathy Dickhut, DPD, stated that there were 2000 city owned properties for sale, mostly on the South and West Sides. Applications began being accepted in November. According to Dickhut there has been a lot of interest and traffic to the website.
Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)
The Cook County Assessor’s Office will join the Chicago civic tech community group Chi Hack Night to introduce a new tool called the Property Tax Simulator or PTAXSIM. PTAXSIM is a software code package implemented in the coding language R and designed to recalculate changes to Cook County property tax bills. It uses real assessment, exemption, TIF, and levy data to generate historic, line-by-line tax bills for any Cook County property from tax years 2006 to 2020 (for bills issued from 2007 through 2021).
blockclubchicago.org
Lone Challenger To Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa Falls 5 Signatures Short, Gets Booted From 35th Ward Ballot
LOGAN SQUARE — Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) is likely to secure a third term in City Council after his only challenger was removed from the ballot. Richard Mpistolarides, a Northwest Side native and improv performer with a bachelor’s degree in public policy from the University of Illinois Chicago, did not have enough valid signatures to appear on the 35th Ward ballot, the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners determined Friday.
nadignewspapers.com
Townhouses proposed for Matz Funeral site in Portage Park on Chicago’s NW Side
Townhouses are being proposed for the former Matz Funeral Home site in Portage Park. MK Construction and Builders Inc. has filed a zoning application to allow for the building of nine, approximately 30-foot-tall townhouses, with two-car garages, at 3438-58 N. Central Ave., where the former two-story funeral parlor building is located. The site measures about 25,850 square feet.
blockclubchicago.org
Ald. Samantha Nugent Faces Data Researcher In Bid For 2nd Term Representing Northwest Side
NORTH PARK — A community activist and data researcher is vying to upset 39th Ward Ald. Samantha Nugent’s reelection bid. Denali Dasgupta announced her run in August and is the only person to challenge Nugent, a freshman alderperson, to represent the 39rd Ward in City Council. The ward...
Cook County Assessor's Office creates cutting edge property tax software
The Cook County Assessor’s Office is rolling out a property tax tool that creators say could be a game changer for plenty of people. They are introducing its new Property Tax Simulator software, or PTAXSIM.
blockclubchicago.org
Ald. Pat Dowell Will Run Unopposed After All 3 Challengers Booted From February Ballot
GRAND BOULEVARD — Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) will likely be reelected for a fifth City Council term after all three candidates vying to replace her were kicked off the ballot. Don Davis, Al Rasho and Jasmine Roberson were all disqualified from the race following a Friday hearing before the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.
blockclubchicago.org
43rd Ward Alderman Candidates To Debate In Forum Tuesday At DePaul University
LINCOLN PARK — All six candidates in the 43rd Ward aldermanic race will gather to discuss issues affecting the area at a forum Tuesday night. The 43rd Ward aldermanic candidate forum is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at DePaul University’s Student Center, 2250 N. Sheffield Ave. It’s organized by the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce and open to the public.
Two Fish Crab Shack Planning $9 Million Bronzeville Expansion With Rooftop Cafe — And Housing
GRAND BOULEVARD — After nearly seven years on 47th Street, Two Fish Crab Shack owner Yasmin Curtis has her eyes on expansion. Curtis is in the early stages of a $9 million plan to build a new home for her popular restaurant on an adjacent vacant lot that will also include housing. The entrepreneur hopes to complete the project by 2025.
blockclubchicago.org
Overhaul Of Bank Buildings At Damen And Lincoln Would Create Stores And 258 Apartments. Here’s How Neighbors Can Weigh In
NORTH CENTER — A developer wants to overhaul two bank buildings at Damen and Lincoln avenues to bring apartments and stores to the busy North Center intersection. Developer Ravine Park Partners wants to renovate the existing bank building at 3959 N. Lincoln Ave. and construct a new eight-story building at 3950 N. Damen Ave. Both properties are near the three-way intersection of Lincoln Avenue, Damen Avenue and Irving Park Road.
blockclubchicago.org
Ald. Marty Quinn, Top Madigan Ally, Faces Former Inspector General Staffer In 13th Ward Race
GARFIELD RIDGE — A former inspector general employee is running for City Council to “clean up” the ward that’s long been a stronghold of indicted former House Speaker Mike Madigan. Paul Bruton, who spent four years as an analyst at the city inspector general’s office, is...
Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community Protests
Members of a South Side Chicago neighborhood protest housing migrants in shuttered elementary school saying the needs of the community should come first. A report published in October of 2022 stated that there were at least 65,000 homeless people living in Chicago. Added to this number are the migrants who have arrived in Chicago since September that the city must find resources to help settle. Since last fall about 4000 asylum-seekers were sent by Texas and other states have sent over 1400. Of those, the city remains responsible for approximately 1,500. There have also been over 4,000 Ukrainians that have come to Chicago from Feb. through December 2022, fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.
Community shares possible solution to crime in Pilsen
CHICAGO — Street vendors, volunteers and community organizers gathered Saturday in Pilsen to offer a possible solution to crime. “They don’t want to hear us, we’re going to make noise,” Ricky Medina, a Little Village resident said. “They don’t want to see us, we’re going to make ourselves be seen.” Kristian Armendariz, a Little Village […]
Pilsen residents fear they could be forced from homes after property taxes drastically increase
Many Pilsen residents say they are unable to pay their Cook County property tax bill after huge increases.
arizonasuntimes.com
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot’s Campaign Asks Teachers to Urge Children to Work for Her Re-Election in Exchange for Class Credit
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s re-election campaign’s move to send an email to Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teachers asking them to urge their students to volunteer for the mayor’s campaign – in exchange for class credit – is drawing fire. The report of the email letters...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
Rifle-wielding robbers sought by police after targeting West Side businesses, street vendors
Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward) said street vendors in several West Side neighborhoods have been targeted.
5-man crew arrested for alleged carjacking outside Des Plaines hotel
Des Plaines police said the five suspects were responsible for taking a luxury car from a 37-year old woman outside the Wyndham Hotel on Touhy Avenue. The carjacking happened before dawn Sunday morning.
Costco, USPS, Schools: List of Stores, Offices Open and Closed on MLK Day
Across the country, many businesses and community spaces will honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday by hosting community events or sponsoring acts of service. However, some offices and schools across the state will close in observance of the federal holiday. Here's an overview of what's open and closed on...
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocket
Here's some fantastic news that will encourage you if you're struggling financially right now during this time of inflation. In Chicago, inflation is right around 6.8%, which is much higher than the average amount. (source)
Comments / 12