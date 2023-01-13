Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit Lions DB A.J. Parker finds a new home
Though the offseason is not “officially” upon us, teams around the league have already started making roster moves, including signing players to Reserve/Future contracts. Prior to the 2022 season, cornerback A.J. Parker was waived by the Detroit Lions, but he was eventually re-signed to the practice squad. Now, according to reports, Parker has found a new home.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
PFF suggests 1 free agent the Detroit Lions must sign
The Detroit Lions may have won eight of their final ten football games to finish with a 9-8 record in 2022, but if you think GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are even remotely satisfied, you are mistaken. In fact, during a recent interview, Holmes said that as early as the plane ride back home from Green Bay following the Lions’ Week 18 win over the Packers, he was already excited about adding players during the offseason.
1 MNF Super Wild Card free agent Detroit Lions could consider
In just a few hours, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the final Super Wild Card matchup of the weekend. If you are a Detroit Lions fan and love the NFL Playoffs, there is no doubt that you will already be watching tonight’s game. That being said, even if you are not a fan of the NFL Playoffs, you should tune in for tonight’s game as there is a potential free agent who could land with the Lions in 2023.
More Good News For Michigan Football
Michigan continues to get good news when it comes to its roster and personnel.
JUST IN: Huge Piece Of Michigan Offense To Return In 2023
Michigan seems to be getting a lot of good news when it comes to its 2023 roster.
Roundtable: Odds Ben Johnson Returns to Detroit Lions
Examining odds of Ben Johnson returning in 2023.
Dan Campbell tells Manning brothers it’s ‘frustrating’ to see Buccaneers in playoffs over Lions
Heading into the 2022 NFL regular season, some people believed Dan Campbell would have the Detroit Lions contending for a playoff spot, but most did not think that would be a real possibility until 2023. As we now know, the Lions came up just short of making the playoffs, despite winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record. Yet, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did make the NFL Playoffs, despite finishing with a losing record.
Jalen Duren’s passport loss puts Detroit Pistons in a tough spot for France game
Detroit Pistons‘ Jalen Duren lost his passport and could potentially miss the game in France. Rookie center Jalen Duren, a vital starter for the Detroit Pistons, won’t be able to play in the team’s game against the Chicago Bulls in France as he lost his passport and is unable to travel with the team.
Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson decides where he will coach in 2023
In case you have not been following along, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been arguably the hottest name when it comes to the head coaching vacancies around the league. In fact, on Tuesday, DraftKings released their updated odds, and Johnson was listed as the favorite for two different head coaching openings. Now, according to reports, Johnson has decided where he will coach in 2023.
New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons – Time, TV channel, game info
The Detroit Pistons will host the New York Knicks in an eight-game slate in the NBA on Sunday. The Pistons, who lead the league in losses with a 12-34 record, will be looking to keep the game close against the 24-19 Knicks, who currently sit in the Eastern Conference playoffs if the regular season were to end today.
Ben Johnson now favored for 2 NFL head coaching jobs
The Detroit Lions managed to win eight of their final ten games to finish their 2022 season with a 9-8 record. A big reason why the Lions were so much better in 2022 was their offense, which was led by their offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson. The question is, will Johnson still be the Lions’ offensive coordinator in 2023, or will he land an NFL head coaching job?
Michigan President Santa Ono trolls Adam Schefter following Jim Harbaugh news
Jim Harbaugh‘s latest flirtation with the NFL is a wrap and on Monday, Harbaugh announced that he will be returning to Michigan for the 2023 season. In fact, it was Michigan President Santa Ono who broke the news with the following statement. “I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines. That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel.”
Steamer Projections Predict Tough 2023 Season for Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers’ 2022 season was marred by underperformance and injuries, ending with a disappointing record of 66-96. The Steamer Projection from Fangraphs predicts a similarly bleak season for the Tigers, projecting a 72-90 record, a six-game increase from last year. Why it Matters:. The Tigers ended 2022 with...
2022 Detroit Lions Superlatives Part 1: Unsung Heroes, The Denny Green Award & More
Please watch the video above. A.J. Reilly: So let’s jump into this. Our 2022 Detroit Lions Superlatives, Eric Vincent. Let’s do this. And we actually named all of these awards. We did. So give the people the first one here, which is the best unsung hero. Just kind of like your superhero of the class award.
Detroit Lions 2022 Report Card: Defense
The Detroit Lions defense played a huge role in the team’s success and struggles. To start the year, the defense was putrid, ranking dead last in the league and wasting great offensive performances. After a 1-6 start, Aaron Glenn simplified the scheme leading to a huge improvement. The defense still was not perfect, but with their improvements, the Lions won eight of their last ten. Let’s see how each group graded out in the improved year.
Dan Campbell explains who should win NFL Coach of the Year Award
When a team goes from 3-13-1 to 9-8 in a matter of one year, the head coach is sure to be mentioned in the NFL Coach of the Year conversation. That is exactly what happened to Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell in 2022 as the Lions finished with a 9-8 record, coming up just short of making the NFL Playoffs.
Jim Harbaugh announces his decision for 2023
For over a month or so, the rumors, reports, and speculation surrounding Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh have been running rampant. In fact, it feels like we have published at least one Harbaugh update every single day for quite some time now. The latest reports/rumor has suggested that the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers were all interested in potentially making Harbaugh their next head coach. On Monday, Harbaugh announced his final decision for 2023.
