Missouri Democrats say House dress code debate a distraction

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Women who serve in the Missouri House will face a tougher dress code when they return to the floor this week after a debate that Democrats panned as a pointless distraction from the issues facing the state. The new rules require female legislators and staff...
Fact Check Team: Some states follow Florida's lead on Parental Rights in Education bill

WASHINGTON (TND) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seemingly paved the way for other states when he signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law last year. The law requires public schools in the state of Florida to notify parents when there is a change in health services offered to a child and bans lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation from kindergarten to third grade. Florida’s Senate president is considering expanding the law to include middle school students — potentially sixth grade.
