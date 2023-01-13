2 suspects, including one wearing ankle monitor, accused of murder, CMPD says

A second suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal shooting that happened in January near The Plaza in East Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD had previously said a 19-year-old man on probation and wearing an ankle monitor is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Deandre McKye Hagler on Jan. 13. That suspect was identified as Treyvon Young.

On Friday, the department announced that a second person, 19-year-old Kishawn Vernon Lee-Grier, was identified as a suspect in the case. Lee-Grier was arrested on Thursday.

Both Lee-Grier and Young are charged with murder, along with discharging a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle.

The shooting was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Citiside Drive, which is east of Eastway Drive. MEDIC said one person was found with a gunshot wound. Hagler died at the scene.

