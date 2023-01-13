Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
WSOC Charlotte

2 suspects, including one wearing ankle monitor, accused of murder, CMPD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

2023-01-13

A second suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal shooting that happened in January near The Plaza in East Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD had previously said a 19-year-old man on probation and wearing an ankle monitor is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Deandre McKye Hagler on Jan. 13. That suspect was identified as Treyvon Young.

On Friday, the department announced that a second person, 19-year-old Kishawn Vernon Lee-Grier, was identified as a suspect in the case. Lee-Grier was arrested on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W7Nlx_0kDjAhBQ00

Both Lee-Grier and Young are charged with murder, along with discharging a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle.

The shooting was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Citiside Drive, which is east of Eastway Drive. MEDIC said one person was found with a gunshot wound. Hagler died at the scene.

ALSO READ: Bicyclist who was hit by car in Plaza Midwood dies from injuries

Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Innocent bystander seriously hurt in drive-by shooting on The Plaza, police say)


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC
CMPD: One hurt in shooting in Uptown
Charlotte, NC12 hours ago
One dead following motorcycle crash in Gastonia, police say
Gastonia, NC7 hours ago
Family of slain father gets some sense of relief after man pleads guilty in court
Charlotte, NC4 hours ago
Most Popular
Man charged with possesion of nearly 130 ounces of liquid fentanyl, deputies say
Mooresville, NC1 day ago
Motorcyclist hit by truck following crash into car in Rock Hill, police say
Rock Hill, SC13 hours ago
Pedestrian will survive after being hit by bus in Huntersville, police say
Huntersville, NC1 day ago
Armed security guards not licensed to be at 2 Charlotte arcades, police say
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Charlotte investigating certifications for CMPD radar, LIDAR guns
Charlotte, NC23 hours ago
Law enforcement returns to home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari
Cornelius, NC1 day ago
Man arrested in connection with dog fighting ring near Pageland, sheriff says
Pageland, SC1 day ago
Mecklenburg County puts gun buyback on hold, plans for revamp of gun education and locks
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Couple escapes gunfire while throwing away trash into dumpster at mountain resort
Morganton, NC1 day ago
Person struck, killed by vehicle in north Charlotte, MEDIC says
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Pineville Police: Woman dies after being hit by car while crossing street in wheelchair
Pineville, NC9 hours ago
It’s been 23 years since 9-year-old Asha Degree disappeared
Shelby, NC2 days ago
SILVER ALERT: Missing Mooresville man found
Mooresville, NC1 day ago
Independence HS grieves the loss of two students this week
Charlotte, NC4 hours ago
2 Atrium Health employees forge lifelong bond over near-tragedy
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Attorneys file lawsuit claiming New-Indy is releasing toxins in Catawba River
Catawba, SC2 days ago
Housing authority addresses needs of resident after electrical shock leaves her paralyzed
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Tuesday Morning closing several stores in Charlotte area on heels of bankruptcy filing
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Crews demolish Charlotte mayor’s home in historic McCrorey Heights
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Ducks ruffle feathers among Mooresville neighborhood’s HOA
Mooresville, NC1 day ago
A Myers Park home cost $19.3K in 1967; here’s what that means today
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Yorkmount, Huntersville among local ZIP codes with biggest home price increases
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Charlotte area high school basketball player collapses on the court
Charlotte, NC10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy