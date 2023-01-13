Read full article on original website
Barb Degard
4d ago
once the price goes up it will never come down. They lie and say it will save us money in the future. They will continue to raise the price whenever they can with whatever excuse they can find
Reply
21
Please go away
4d ago
They have to raise the price. More demand than supply ( until they put up all the green energy systems this Administration wants). That's what happens when you shut something down AND what's supposed to replace it isn't even on the drawing board yet.
Reply(6)
10
Tom smith
4d ago
This always hurts the little guy but yet people keep voting for liberal democrats. Now you can enjoy you’re vote
Reply
9
Related
cwbradio.com
Communities Around Wisconsin Funding a Variety of Solar Projects
(By Gaby Vinick, Wisconsin Public Radio) -Communities across Wisconsin are funding a variety of solar projects after the $1.7 trillion bipartisan Omnibus Appropriations Act earmarked more than $255.7 million for Wisconsin. Sun Prairie is receiving a hefty $3.2 million in federal funding that will go toward a solar radiation water...
cwbradio.com
Grain Production for Wisconsin
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Corn for grain production in Wisconsin for 2022 was estimated at 545 million bushels, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Crop Production 2022 Summary. Current year production was up 1 percent from the previous year's 540 million bushels. Wisconsin's corn for grain yield...
wizmnews.com
Flat tax wrong for Wisconsin
There are plenty of ideas for what to do with Wisconsin’s huge budget surplus. There was talk of sending rebate checks back to taxpayers but that was quickly rejected. Governor Evers has proposed using part of the surplus to better fund public schools, lower property taxes and provide middle-class families with a 10% tax cut. The Republican Senate leader has another idea to change the tax code to benefit taxpayers. But that plan would only help the wealthy at the expense of everyone else. Devin LaMahieu is proposing a flat tax of $3.25% for all Wisconsin taxpayers. Unfortunately, this plan would do nothing to benefit the average Wisconsin worker, while providing big benefits to the wealthy. This flat tax is the most regressive of taxes, and we’ve seen repeatedly that trickle-down economics don’t really benefit anyone except the wealthy. Under the plan, someone making over $1 million per year would see an average annual tax savings of more than $112,000. Those in the lowest tax bracket would only see about a quarter percentage point tax cut, while the wealthiest Wisconsinites would see their tax rate cut in half. If we’re going to change the tax code, it should be to adopt a system that benefits everyone in the state, not just the wealthy.
cwbradio.com
Partnership Between Power Utility and Environmentalists Help State's Peregrine Falcon Population
(By Gaby Vinick, Wisconsin Public Radio) The world's fastest animal nearly went extinct by the mid-1960s, but an unlikely partnership between a power utility and environmentalists helped lead to a rebound that has peregrine falcons once again bulleting through Wisconsin's skies. According to Gaby Vinick with Wisconsin Public Radio, in...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Dairy Groups Submit Comments Regarding DNR's Water Quality "Antidegradation" Rule
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin Dairy Alliance and Venture Dairy Cooperative joined other industry leaders in submitting comments to the Department of Natural Resources last week on the Department's Economic Impact Analysis on its proposed Water Quality "Antidegradation" rule. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, WDA and VDC partnered with...
cwbradio.com
Zoning Codes Not Expected to Help Wisconsin's Housing Shortage
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin’s housing shortage is expected to worsen by the end of the decade, and outdated zoning codes could make it harder for municipalities to address the issue. A new report from Forward Analytics, the research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association, found the...
94.3 Jack FM
Flat Tax Proposal And What Are The Chances ?
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The state Senate’s Republican leader releases his flat tax plan. Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, who says his goal is to “give everybody a tax cut” using a portion of the state’s projected $6.6 billion budget surplus, released the plan Friday. It would phase in a flat tax of 3.25% over the next three years.
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: The hypocrites at DNR
MADISON — A few years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation the agency ridiculously dubbed “Operation Crusty Crab. The target: Aquatic pet retailers and wholesalers accused of carrying illegal species. In many cases, the sting picked on small mom-and-pop stores like Sharon Woolhether’s Natural World Aquariums in Fond du Lac.
isthmus.com
Why Republicans want ‘flat’ tax considered
Republican legislative leaders say Wisconsin must consider joining the parade of states — including neighboring Illinois and Iowa — that have or will have flat income tax rates. Illinois has a flat income tax rate of 4.9 percent. Iowa’s flat tax will be 3.9 percent in 2026.
empowerwisconsin.org
Republicans to introduce flat tax bill this week
MADISON — In case you missed it, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) and Rep. Rob Brooks (R-Saukville) rolled out a tax reform proposal Friday that would ultimately phase in a 3.25 percent flat income tax rate by tax year 2026. The lawmakers noted that Republicans in charge of...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Communities Reclassified in Last Census Bureau Wonder About the Implications
(By Joe Tarr, Wisconsin Public Radio) More than 40 Wisconsin communities previously classified as "urban" by the U.S. Census Bureau are now "rural" in the wake of the federal agency changing its definitions. But, according to Joe Tarr with Wisconsin Public Radio, the implications of this change are unclear to...
wearegreenbay.com
High egg prices impacting shopper’s decisions in northeast Wisconsin
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Whether they are from a duck, chicken, organic, or commercially produced, the cost of eggs has increased significantly, with some places charging as high as $7. Shoppers are not happy with the prices egg retailers have hatched up. Green Bay native Marty Ochs was...
cwbradio.com
Environmental and Conservation Groups Optimistic About Changes to State Natural Resources Board
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Environmental and conservation groups say they’re optimistic about changes to the board that oversees natural resources policy in Wisconsin after two members recently resigned, including its controversial former chair. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, Bill Bruins and former chair Fred...
Outdated zoning makes addressing Wisconsin’s housing shortage more difficult
Wisconsin’s housing shortage is expected to worsen by the end of the decade, and outdated zoning codes could make it harder for municipalities to address the issue. A new report from Forward Analytics, the research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association, found the state needs to build at least 140,000 housing units by 2030 to keep up with current demand. If Wisconsin hopes to increase its working-age population by the end of the decade, the number of housing units needed jumps to 227,000.
Wisconsin lawmakers to vote on whether to add welfare question to April ballot
Advisory referendum would ask whether able-bodied, childless adults should be required to look for work in order to receive state welfare benefits.
wearegreenbay.com
Extra FoodShare benefits set to expire soon for nearly 400K Wisconsin households
(WFRV) – A federal program that has been providing additional benefits to Wisconsin households enrolled in the FoodShare program will end soon due to an Act that was recently passed by Congress. The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, was passed by Congress in late December, which ends Wisconsin’s extra benefits...
Child care providers, parents campaign for new budget infusion
The year 2023 has just begun, but Wisconsin operators of licensed child care programs and the parents who depend on child care so they can go to work are looking ahead nervously to 2024. Since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s child care systems have been teetering as providers...
wpr.org
Low snowfall totals across southeast Wisconsin are impacting snow removal businesses, recreation
Milwaukee area is 9.3 inches below expected seasonal snowfall rate. A warm start to Wisconsin's winter is leading some local snow removal companies to get creative during a time when little to no snow is on the ground. Since Dec. 1, 2022, only 7.6 inches of snow has fallen in...
wizmnews.com
Seasonal rise in area gas prices may be done, with price about 30 cents higher than a year ago
The cost of buying gas seems to be leveling off, after prices around the U.S. began to rise at Christmas. The AAA says Wisconsin’s average price for gas is 3.13 a gallon, which is roughly 30 cents higher than in mid-December. Around La Crosse County, the lowest pump price is 3.19, at several stations, and that’s 30 cents above the statewide low near Milwaukee ($2.87 at Kenosha).
‘Urban’ no more: Census reclassifies dozens of Wisconsin places as ‘rural’
More than 40 Wisconsin communities previously classified as “urban” by the U.S. Census Bureau are now “rural” in the wake of the federal agency changing its definitions. But the implications of this change are unclear to Jerry Deschane, executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities,...
Comments / 16