It took 22 seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals to finally end their playoff win drought last year, shocking the world by reaching the Super Bowl after a remarkable run through the AFC playoffs. After beating the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 on Sunday night, the Bengals must now a pass a test that they did not have to take a year ago and their divisional round matchup is sure to come with a heavy dose of headlines and controversy.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO