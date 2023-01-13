Kemp pledges more school spending, tough-on-crime policies as he’s sworn in for second term as Georgia governor

Read full article on original website
Georgia Governor Kemp Starts Second Term With Pledge to Increase Salary
Georgia Governor Kemp started his second term on January 12 with a pledge to increase salary. During his first term, Kemp also increased the salary of teachers and state employees to $5,000. On January 12, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp started his second term. During his inauguration, Kemp pledged to increase...
Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state
(CNN) — President Joe Biden was in Georgia on Sunday. On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he visited Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the civil rights pioneer once preached. The trip made a lot of sense, not just to pay tribute to King, but also because King helped lead the drive for equal voting rights for Black Americans. […] The post Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Louisiana budget priorities: Where the governor, state lawmakers stand
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana legislators agree that pay raises for K-12 school teachers, roads and bridges will likely benefit from the extra $1.5 billion in state revenue that is expected to arrive over the next 18 months. But questions remain about what other portions of state government might see an increase in support.
Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
Kemp details his budget proposals for Georgia schools
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wants to add hundreds of millions of dollars in school spending to bolster pay, counseling services and safety and address other issues.
State lawmakers to consider full Medicaid expansion during the legislative session
State Democratic lawmakers are making full Medicaid expansion a top priority this legislative session. Expanding Medicaid is a move the governor has long resisted, and it’s not included in his proposed $32 billion budget. Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposal calls for $52 million to fund the implementation of his Georgia...
Republicans lose the support of women voters in Georgia Midterm Elections exit polls show
ATLANTA, GA. - In the 2022 midterm elections in Georgia, Republicans failed to gain the support of women voters, a result that could spell trouble for the party in upcoming elections. According to exit polls, women overwhelmingly sided with Democrats in the election, with 56% of them voting for Democratic candidates compared to 44% who voted Republican.
In Virginia, ‘patchwork’ of ordinances makes public-sector organizing a maze
Jan. 17 is the date when Prince William County teachers and staff will begin voting on whether to join the growing number of public-sector workers who have maneuvered through Virginia’s maze of collective bargaining ordinances. Thirty-seven percent of U.S. workers employed by state and local governments belong to a...
Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana
There's no absolute right to bail on the federal level — just an Eighth Amendment protection against "excessive" bail. Indiana, in contrast, has just two non-bailable charges. (Getty Images) A Bedford Republican wants to change who has the right to bail in Indiana — and it will mean editing...
Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws?
With marijuana still illegal to sell for recreational use, hemp-derived products are filling the void and catching the attention of state policymakers. (Graham Moomaw/Virginia Mercury) At a sleek new store called Cannabist in Richmond’s Carytown shopping district, anyone with an easy-to-obtain medical cannabis card can buy a full range of...
What to know about this week’s inauguration and what’s ahead for the Shapiro-Davis administration
Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis — Democrats who won big in the November election — will take the oath of office this week, marking the beginning of a new administration with an ambitious policy platform and likely challenges with navigating a divided Legislature.
Hobbs’ budget would repeal the school voucher expansion, scrap the Border Strike Force
Gov. Katie Hobbs’ budget proposal includes $17.1 billion in total spending for the 2024 fiscal year, including an end to last year’s expansion of the universal school vouchers, removing around 40,000 students from the program. The budget includes $273.7 million in new funding for education, with a total...
Statement from State School Superintendent Richard Woods on Governor Kemp’s budget proposals
Georgia’s School Superintendent Richards Woods released a statement on Governor Kemp’s budget proposals:. “Governor Kemp’s budget proposals include more than $500 million in additional K-12 investments, including a salary increase for Georgia’s hardworking teachers and dedicated funding to improve school safety, address the impact of lost learning opportunities, help paraprofessionals pursue teaching certification, and add more school counselors. This is a budget designed to ensure a strong public education for Georgia’s 1.7 million public school students.”
ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights
TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is prepared to challenge the Kansas Legislature’s annual attacks on transgender children, voting rights and reproductive health care while searching for common ground on criminal justice reform and medical marijuana. The organization’s priorities for the 2023 session are mostly...
Barnes seeking another term as MDP chair, faces challenge from former state House member
Michigan Democratic Party Chairwoman Lavora Barnes at the Michigan Democratic Party's nominating convention in Lansing on Aug. 21, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) When Michigan Democrats meet for their convention next month in Detroit, Lavora Barnes, who led the party to historic wins in November and complete control of state government in Lansing, won’t have an unchallenged path to a new term as party chair.
TribCast: The Texas Legislature is off and running
Dade Phelan begins his second term as speaker of the House on the opening day of the 88th Legislature on Tuesday. (Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Georgia was first state to do this in 1785
Believing in the need to educate its young people after the American Revolution, Georgia was the first state to charter a state university. In 1784, the General Assembly set aside 40,000 acres and on Jan. 27, 1785, the Georgia Legislature granted a charter, written by Abraham Baldwin, for what would become the University of Georgia.
Georgia $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break
Making use of surplus tax in Georgia, Kemp proposed a $500 Refund Check and Property Tax break for its residents. Kemp Released a $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break in Georgia. The proposal has been one of the key factors that made him win the election against Stacey Abrams....
Cancer care in Georgia: 20 years of closing the disparities gap, and yet there’s still so much more to do
By Guest Columnist LYNN DURHAM, Ed.D., President and CEO of Georgia CORE and a three-time cancer survivor. It’s unlikely that there are many of us who have not been touched by cancer in some way. Cancer is Georgia’s second-leading cause of death even though many of its devastating effects are preventable or controllable – sometimes curable, and always more effectively treated when detected early. Yet, so many of our friends and loved ones here in Georgia have had to travel to other states for the best available treatments. And that’s why Georgia CORE was formed.
Georgia GOP county chair sentenced in Jan. 6 charge
When Taylor County Republican Party Chairwoman Mandy Robinson-Hand emerged from the U.S. Capitol amid the noise and smok...
