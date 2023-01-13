ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kemp pledges more school spending, tough-on-crime policies as he’s sworn in for second term as Georgia governor

By Ross Williams
newsfromthestates.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
southarkansassun.com

Georgia Governor Kemp Starts Second Term With Pledge to Increase Salary

Georgia Governor Kemp started his second term on January 12 with a pledge to increase salary. During his first term, Kemp also increased the salary of teachers and state employees to $5,000. On January 12, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp started his second term. During his inauguration, Kemp pledged to increase...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state

(CNN) — President Joe Biden was in Georgia on Sunday. On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he visited Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the civil rights pioneer once preached. The trip made a lot of sense, not just to pay tribute to King, but also because King helped lead the drive for equal voting rights for Black Americans. […] The post Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Louisiana budget priorities: Where the governor, state lawmakers stand

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana legislators agree that pay raises for K-12 school teachers, roads and bridges will likely benefit from the extra $1.5 billion in state revenue that is expected to arrive over the next 18 months. But questions remain about what other portions of state government might see an increase in support.
LOUISIANA STATE
nsjonline.com

Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
GEORGIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws?

With marijuana still illegal to sell for recreational use, hemp-derived products are filling the void and catching the attention of state policymakers. (Graham Moomaw/Virginia Mercury) At a sleek new store called Cannabist in Richmond’s Carytown shopping district, anyone with an easy-to-obtain medical cannabis card can buy a full range of...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

What to know about this week’s inauguration and what’s ahead for the Shapiro-Davis administration

Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis — Democrats who won big in the November election — will take the oath of office this week, marking the beginning of a new administration with an ambitious policy platform and likely challenges with navigating a divided Legislature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Statement from State School Superintendent Richard Woods on Governor Kemp’s budget proposals

Georgia’s School Superintendent Richards Woods released a statement on Governor Kemp’s budget proposals:. “Governor Kemp’s budget proposals include more than $500 million in additional K-12 investments, including a salary increase for Georgia’s hardworking teachers and dedicated funding to improve school safety, address the impact of lost learning opportunities, help paraprofessionals pursue teaching certification, and add more school counselors. This is a budget designed to ensure a strong public education for Georgia’s 1.7 million public school students.”
GEORGIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Barnes seeking another term as MDP chair, faces challenge from former state House member

Michigan Democratic Party Chairwoman Lavora Barnes at the Michigan Democratic Party's nominating convention in Lansing on Aug. 21, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) When Michigan Democrats meet for their convention next month in Detroit, Lavora Barnes, who led the party to historic wins in November and complete control of state government in Lansing, won’t have an unchallenged path to a new term as party chair.
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

TribCast: The Texas Legislature is off and running

Dade Phelan begins his second term as speaker of the House on the opening day of the 88th Legislature on Tuesday. (Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
TEXAS STATE
theatlanta100.com

Georgia was first state to do this in 1785

Believing in the need to educate its young people after the American Revolution, Georgia was the first state to charter a state university. In 1784, the General Assembly set aside 40,000 acres and on Jan. 27, 1785, the Georgia Legislature granted a charter, written by Abraham Baldwin, for what would become the University of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Georgia $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break

Making use of surplus tax in Georgia, Kemp proposed a $500 Refund Check and Property Tax break for its residents. Kemp Released a $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break in Georgia. The proposal has been one of the key factors that made him win the election against Stacey Abrams....
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Cancer care in Georgia: 20 years of closing the disparities gap, and yet there’s still so much more to do

By Guest Columnist LYNN DURHAM, Ed.D., President and CEO of Georgia CORE and a three-time cancer survivor. It’s unlikely that there are many of us who have not been touched by cancer in some way. Cancer is Georgia’s second-leading cause of death even though many of its devastating effects are preventable or controllable – sometimes curable, and always more effectively treated when detected early. Yet, so many of our friends and loved ones here in Georgia have had to travel to other states for the best available treatments. And that’s why Georgia CORE was formed.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy