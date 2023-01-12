Read full article on original website
Martin Luther King March Draws Hundreds In Cheyenne
Hundreds of people march from the Cheyenne Depot Plaza to the Wyoming Capitol Building on Monday in tribute to the memory and ideals of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Young and old, Black and White, the crowd represented a diverse representation of the population of Wyoming's Capitol...
How to Sweeten Valentine’s Day with a Card Sent From Loveland!
Usually, I have my Valentine's Day gift list made by now. But this year has been nuts! I hadn't even thought about cards, candy, or cupids until I walked into Walmart yesterday. Yes, Valentine's Day has officially invaded the aisles of Walmart. But, strolling through the Valentine's Day aisle, I...
BREAKING! Barnes and Noble Announced When It Returns to Cheyenne
I've been suffering severe withdrawals since Barnes and Noble left Cheyenne. While Cheyenne has some excellent used book shops in town, we don't have an honest-to-goodness bookstore in the Capital City right now. I know, it's a shame. But GOOD NEWS has arrived. Barnes and Noble just updated its Facebook...
Cheyenne Could Get Eight Inches Of Snow, Laramie May Get Five
The latest update from the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is now saying Cheyenne could get up to eight inches of snow with a winter storm over the next 24 hours, while Laramie could get up to five inches. Cheyenne is under a Winter Storm Warning, while Laramie...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 Closures
All federal, state, county, and city offices in Cheyenne are closed today For Martin Luther King Jr/Wyoming Equality Day. However, the Wyoming Legislature and Legislative Service Office are operating as usual. City of Cheyenne trash pickup normally scheduled for Monday was conducted on Saturday, and both the Happy Jack landfill...
This Weekend in Cheyenne: MLK Day & Equality Day Edition
Are you ready for the three-day weekend? It seems like January absolutely crawls until Martin Luther King Day/Equality Day arrives. So take the time to rest, recharge, and enjoy the fun events happening this weekend as we commemorate Dr. King and equality in the capital city!. Friday, January 13. Live...
If You Hit a Deer in Wyoming, Can You Legally Take the Antlers?
So apparently this is a famous question being asked. I mean, I got curious myself. If I do accidentally hit a deer while driving down to Fort Collins on 287, can I take the antlers? I have a friend who loves them, so it would be a great gift, no?
Southeast Wyoming Could Get Six To Eight Inches Of Snow
Some of the snowfall projections are a little uncertain at this point, but some areas of southeast Wyoming could get over 8 inches of snow by Wednesday evening. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following on its website on Tuesday morning:
Univ. of Wyoming Named Fifth-Best Affordable University In The U.S.
Student loan debt is the fastest-growing debt in the U.S. and is currently the second-largest slice of household debt – trailing only mortgage debt, and as college costs continue to soar, the team at Credit Summit researched the cheapest -- and the most expensive -- places to go to college in order to rack up the least debt.
Pokes, Falcons tangle tonight in Colorado Springs
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys hit the road for a Front Range contest with Air Force on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. The Pokes have won three-straight contests against the Falcons. The contest will be streamed on the Mountain West Network along with televised on Altitude2. Fans can watch, listen...
6-10 Inches OF Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre Mountains in southeast Wyoming, effective through 5 a.m. on Monday. The agency posted this statement on Saturday evening:. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the higher elevations of the Sierra...
Report Card: Wyoming’s inexperienced edge rushers impress
LARAMIE -- In this series, we'll assign a grade to all of Wyoming's position groups during the 2022 football season. Craig Bohl's Cowboys exceeded all expectations last fall, finishing second overall in the Mountain Division behind Boise State. UW (7-6, 5-3) fielded the third-youngest roster in the nation. At times,...
Group of Five Guys with Wyoming Football Ties
LARAMIE -- Plenty of familiar names with Wyoming ties litter the coaching ranks in the Group of Five conferences, including former head coaches Vic Koenning and Dana Dimel. There are also a number of former UW players, who are now wearing headsets across the country. Check out our compiled list...
