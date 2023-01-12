ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

101.9 KING FM

Martin Luther King March Draws Hundreds In Cheyenne

Hundreds of people march from the Cheyenne Depot Plaza to the Wyoming Capitol Building on Monday in tribute to the memory and ideals of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Young and old, Black and White, the crowd represented a diverse representation of the population of Wyoming's Capitol...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 Closures

All federal, state, county, and city offices in Cheyenne are closed today For Martin Luther King Jr/Wyoming Equality Day. However, the Wyoming Legislature and Legislative Service Office are operating as usual. City of Cheyenne trash pickup normally scheduled for Monday was conducted on Saturday, and both the Happy Jack landfill...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

This Weekend in Cheyenne: MLK Day & Equality Day Edition

Are you ready for the three-day weekend? It seems like January absolutely crawls until Martin Luther King Day/Equality Day arrives. So take the time to rest, recharge, and enjoy the fun events happening this weekend as we commemorate Dr. King and equality in the capital city!. Friday, January 13. Live...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Southeast Wyoming Could Get Six To Eight Inches Of Snow

Some of the snowfall projections are a little uncertain at this point, but some areas of southeast Wyoming could get over 8 inches of snow by Wednesday evening. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following on its website on Tuesday morning:
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

6-10 Inches OF Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre Mountains in southeast Wyoming, effective through 5 a.m. on Monday. The agency posted this statement on Saturday evening:. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the higher elevations of the Sierra...
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Report Card: Wyoming’s inexperienced edge rushers impress

LARAMIE -- In this series, we'll assign a grade to all of Wyoming's position groups during the 2022 football season. Craig Bohl's Cowboys exceeded all expectations last fall, finishing second overall in the Mountain Division behind Boise State. UW (7-6, 5-3) fielded the third-youngest roster in the nation. At times,...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Group of Five Guys with Wyoming Football Ties

LARAMIE -- Plenty of familiar names with Wyoming ties litter the coaching ranks in the Group of Five conferences, including former head coaches Vic Koenning and Dana Dimel. There are also a number of former UW players, who are now wearing headsets across the country. Check out our compiled list...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

