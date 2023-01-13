Read full article on original website
Related
Gear Patrol
Today's Best Deals: EDC Savings from Huckberry, Q Timex Watches on Sale & More
SOG Aegis AT - Tanto. This clever little piece of EDC is equipped with a rapid-assist thumb stud opening with SOG’s ambidextrous AT-XR Lock and a 3.1 inch cryogenically heat-treated, D2 stainless steel blade. Relwen. Relwen Windzip Jacket. Now 25% off. This handsome jacket boasts a stretchy-yet-durable nylon-spandex construction,...
Gear Patrol
An EDC Knife Built Outdoor-Tough for 20% Off? Say Less
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. A solid, sturdy knife can be one of the most valuable everyday carry tools one can have at their disposal. But some are, admittedly, more formidable and reliable than others. In fact, most modern EDC knives are built for city slickers and can hardly handle even light outdoor usage. The SOG Aegis AT Tanto, however, is compact and sleek enough for daily carry but was built with surviving the grime and punishment of hard outdoor usage in mind. And right now it's on sale at Huckberry for 20 percent off.
Gear Patrol
How to Iron a Shirt: Instructions and Tools, Explained
You never want to look like a wrinkled mess, even if your suit jacket will cover your less-than-tidy dress shirt. It's important, especially if you are wearing a suit, you prepare your outfit accordingly — wash it, dry it and iron it, all while ensuring it fits when you first buy it.
Gear Patrol
How to Steam Your Clothing to Remove Stubborn Wrinkles
Clothes can get wrinkled easily whether straight from the laundry, cramped in a drawer or fished out of a pile sitting on your chair. You could certainly go out into the world with a rumpled shirt and you’d not be faulted for it, but if you’d rather keep some measure of order in your wardrobe, you can get it done with a steamer.
Comments / 0