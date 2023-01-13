Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. A solid, sturdy knife can be one of the most valuable everyday carry tools one can have at their disposal. But some are, admittedly, more formidable and reliable than others. In fact, most modern EDC knives are built for city slickers and can hardly handle even light outdoor usage. The SOG Aegis AT Tanto, however, is compact and sleek enough for daily carry but was built with surviving the grime and punishment of hard outdoor usage in mind. And right now it's on sale at Huckberry for 20 percent off.

9 HOURS AGO