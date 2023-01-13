ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

You could make your own alcohol in Ohio if new bill passes

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A new bill introduced to the Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Clean air in schools could become New Mexico law

Under the Public School Ventilation Act, portable filtration systems like this one at a private school in Albuquerque would be used only when the central HVAC system can’t do the job. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) Even though New Mexico requires public schools to upgrade their heating...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IEDC moves for massive funding increase and flexibility in new state budget

A rendering of a proposed LEAP Innovation District in Boone County, the biggest capital investment secured by the state in 2022. (From the IEDC December 2022 agenda presentation) When Gov. Eric Holcomb presented his agenda earlier this month, not everyone was on board. In particular, some Democrats questioned new dollars...
INDIANA STATE
Department of Health to provide free COVID tests at Wednesday’s inauguration

The Maryland Department of Health operates a COVID testing center at the state capital complex. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. As well-wishers gather in Annapolis on Wednesday for the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller, the Maryland Department of Health will have more than 14,000 at-home COVID-19 tests on hand “to encourage Marylanders attending the event to stay COVIDReady through the winter,” the department said Friday.
MARYLAND STATE
Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately

House Republican Representative Mallerie Stromswold of Billings. (From Mallerie Stromswold's campaign). Citing issues ranging from mental health to attending college, Rep. Mallerie Stromswold, R-Billings, announced Saturday morning that she was resigning her seat in the Montana Legislature effective immediately. She becomes the third Republican representative in the past month to...
BILLINGS, MT
Louisiana budget priorities: Where the governor, state lawmakers stand

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana legislators agree that pay raises for K-12 school teachers, roads and bridges will likely benefit from the extra $1.5 billion in state revenue that is expected to arrive over the next 18 months. But questions remain about what other portions of state government might see an increase in support.
LOUISIANA STATE
What to know about this week’s inauguration and what’s ahead for the Shapiro-Davis administration

Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis — Democrats who won big in the November election — will take the oath of office this week, marking the beginning of a new administration with an ambitious policy platform and likely challenges with navigating a divided Legislature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Native American education advocates in NM seek long-term funding for reform

N.M. lawmakers studying how to move education policy forward endorsed several pieces of legislation, including one creating a Tribal Education Trust Fund. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Rep. Derrick Lente (D-Sandia Pueblo) received endorsements Monday for two bills intended to directly address the legacy of racism and disparity...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Three Kansas Board of Education newcomers make presence felt at inaugural meeting

Three new members of the 10-person Kansas Board of Education made their presence felt at their first meeting by raising questions about COVID-19 relief funding for local school districts, the summer food program for malnourished students and retention of the Board of Education's attorney. The image is the statehouse mural honoring the Brown v. Board of Education decision declaring segregation of schools unconstitutional. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
KANSAS STATE
Union: NM calling state employees back to in-person work without much of a plan

Being able to telework the last couple of years helped many state of New Mexico employees and protected their health, workers say as the government looks to end the practice. The local chapter of a union is holding a rally Tuesday morning to protest the administration's requirement that state workers return in-person soon. (Stock photo via Getty Images)
Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead

Trucks could go faster on interstates under several bills filed in the Indiana General Assembly. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) A pair of bills filed in the Indiana Legislature seek to raise the speed limit for large trucks on certain state highways and interstates, but continued pushback from a Hoosier truck drivers group is likely to keep the measures from becoming law.
INDIANA STATE
Report outlines abuses people with developmental disabilities face in Idaho

Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities executive director Christine Pisani spoke with Idaho Public Television's Idaho Reports in November 2022. (Courtesy of Idaho Reports) Maria Juarez knew her son would eventually need help from caregivers other than herself. She knew she would have to expose him to adults outside of her...
IDAHO STATE
Georgia’s circa 1985 K-12 school funding formula set for a redo

Increased funding for students in poverty and more school counselors could be on the agenda this year as lawmakers consider changing the state's school funding formula. Willie B. Thomas/Getty Images. Georgians who started kindergarten the year the state adopted its K-12 education funding formula are now in their forties, but...
GEORGIA STATE

