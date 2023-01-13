Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect
Homeless people wait for the chance at securing housing in small trailers for $10 a night on August 5, 2021 in Springfield, Missouri (Spencer Platt/Getty Images). Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St....
newsfromthestates.com
Ohio IVF patients feel attacked by abortion ban law, fear more pain coming for their families
With a new General Assembly comes new legislative measures, and for those watching the battle over reproductive rights, that raises concerns. Lancaster resident Melissa Hintz and her husband have strongly considered moving on from the state over fears that abortion bans or regulations could impact her family. Moving on could...
newsfromthestates.com
You could make your own alcohol in Ohio if new bill passes
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A new bill introduced to the Ohio...
newsfromthestates.com
Leavenworth County farm winery blending litigation, politics in bitter property tax dispute
LAWRENCE — Farm winery owners Bryan Zesiger and Gina Montalbano stirred up a hornet’s nest of property tax controversy by challenging Leavenworth County’s decision to classify a wine tasting room and 1.1 acres at the vineyard as commercial rather than agricultural property. The issue surfaced when owners...
newsfromthestates.com
Clean air in schools could become New Mexico law
Under the Public School Ventilation Act, portable filtration systems like this one at a private school in Albuquerque would be used only when the central HVAC system can’t do the job. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) Even though New Mexico requires public schools to upgrade their heating...
newsfromthestates.com
IEDC moves for massive funding increase and flexibility in new state budget
A rendering of a proposed LEAP Innovation District in Boone County, the biggest capital investment secured by the state in 2022. (From the IEDC December 2022 agenda presentation) When Gov. Eric Holcomb presented his agenda earlier this month, not everyone was on board. In particular, some Democrats questioned new dollars...
newsfromthestates.com
Department of Health to provide free COVID tests at Wednesday’s inauguration
The Maryland Department of Health operates a COVID testing center at the state capital complex. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. As well-wishers gather in Annapolis on Wednesday for the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller, the Maryland Department of Health will have more than 14,000 at-home COVID-19 tests on hand “to encourage Marylanders attending the event to stay COVIDReady through the winter,” the department said Friday.
newsfromthestates.com
Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana
There's no absolute right to bail on the federal level — just an Eighth Amendment protection against "excessive" bail. Indiana, in contrast, has just two non-bailable charges. (Getty Images) A Bedford Republican wants to change who has the right to bail in Indiana — and it will mean editing...
newsfromthestates.com
Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately
House Republican Representative Mallerie Stromswold of Billings. (From Mallerie Stromswold's campaign). Citing issues ranging from mental health to attending college, Rep. Mallerie Stromswold, R-Billings, announced Saturday morning that she was resigning her seat in the Montana Legislature effective immediately. She becomes the third Republican representative in the past month to...
newsfromthestates.com
LIVE COVERAGE: The inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis, and Gov. Tom Wolf speak during a press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish) All day today, the Capital-Star will bring you the very latest on the inauguration of incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and...
newsfromthestates.com
Louisiana budget priorities: Where the governor, state lawmakers stand
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana legislators agree that pay raises for K-12 school teachers, roads and bridges will likely benefit from the extra $1.5 billion in state revenue that is expected to arrive over the next 18 months. But questions remain about what other portions of state government might see an increase in support.
newsfromthestates.com
What to know about this week’s inauguration and what’s ahead for the Shapiro-Davis administration
Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis — Democrats who won big in the November election — will take the oath of office this week, marking the beginning of a new administration with an ambitious policy platform and likely challenges with navigating a divided Legislature.
newsfromthestates.com
Native American education advocates in NM seek long-term funding for reform
N.M. lawmakers studying how to move education policy forward endorsed several pieces of legislation, including one creating a Tribal Education Trust Fund. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) Rep. Derrick Lente (D-Sandia Pueblo) received endorsements Monday for two bills intended to directly address the legacy of racism and disparity...
newsfromthestates.com
After top departure, an interim director leads Tennessee’s domestic violence nonprofit
After more than three decades, Kathy Walsh is out as leader of the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence. Her exit follows a federal investigation. (Photo: Tennessee Legislature) The Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence has a new, interim head, following the abrupt departure last month...
newsfromthestates.com
Three Kansas Board of Education newcomers make presence felt at inaugural meeting
Three new members of the 10-person Kansas Board of Education made their presence felt at their first meeting by raising questions about COVID-19 relief funding for local school districts, the summer food program for malnourished students and retention of the Board of Education's attorney. The image is the statehouse mural honoring the Brown v. Board of Education decision declaring segregation of schools unconstitutional. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
newsfromthestates.com
Flood infrastructure and housing among the big legislative asks from southern New Mexicans
LAS CRUCES — About 40 people packed themselves into the offices of El Calvario Church Friday night, squeezing between high-backed quilted chairs and lining the edges of the room. For the next two hours, the air buzzed with requests, concerns and questions for state lawmakers about how to spend a record $3.6 billion budget surplus.
newsfromthestates.com
Union: NM calling state employees back to in-person work without much of a plan
Being able to telework the last couple of years helped many state of New Mexico employees and protected their health, workers say as the government looks to end the practice. The local chapter of a union is holding a rally Tuesday morning to protest the administration's requirement that state workers return in-person soon. (Stock photo via Getty Images)
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead
Trucks could go faster on interstates under several bills filed in the Indiana General Assembly. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) A pair of bills filed in the Indiana Legislature seek to raise the speed limit for large trucks on certain state highways and interstates, but continued pushback from a Hoosier truck drivers group is likely to keep the measures from becoming law.
newsfromthestates.com
Report outlines abuses people with developmental disabilities face in Idaho
Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities executive director Christine Pisani spoke with Idaho Public Television's Idaho Reports in November 2022. (Courtesy of Idaho Reports) Maria Juarez knew her son would eventually need help from caregivers other than herself. She knew she would have to expose him to adults outside of her...
newsfromthestates.com
Georgia’s circa 1985 K-12 school funding formula set for a redo
Increased funding for students in poverty and more school counselors could be on the agenda this year as lawmakers consider changing the state's school funding formula. Willie B. Thomas/Getty Images. Georgians who started kindergarten the year the state adopted its K-12 education funding formula are now in their forties, but...
Comments / 0