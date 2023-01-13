ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'

Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy